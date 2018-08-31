Asian Games 2018, Day 13 Highlights: As it Happened

so India have 65 medals now, tied with 2010 for the highest total haul ever at an #AsianGames - and a few more on the cards..— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 31, 2018
Latest Updates: After the men's hockey team crashed out of the competition in the semi-final, the women's hockey team have a shot at winning the gold with their final later on in the day at 6:30pm. After overcoming China with a narrow 1-0 victory in their own semi-final, they would be hoping to go all the way.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Silver then it is for India after a gritty and determined Japan didn’t allow them to score that second equalizer even till that very last minute chance that India missed. Indian players looked a little off position in the last quarter, while Japan managed to keep ball possession as much as possible. India failed to make a concentrated move, and by the end of it looking frustrated as a result of it. REMINDER: Japan qualified for the Olympics as its hosts automatically, but India DO NOT qualify on the basis of being finalists here. It’s a complex route of qualification tournaments from here to Tokyo sadly.
Not some thing the All India Mahila Congress will remember fondly. That's the 2014 relay team who are in the pic for a congratulatory post for the 2018 relay girls
Heartiest Congratulations to women's 4 X 400m Relay team on winning Gold medal at #AsianGames2018. pic.twitter.com/QKThDltUYa— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) August 30, 2018
Five minutes into the third quarter, and not much has changed in terms of how the teams are playing. India continue to loose the ball easily, while Japan have been more comfortable on it. Great interception by Reena produced an opening for India but they could not convert that after a scramble inside the D
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Great counter attack from India finally and Neha Goyal’s deflection equalizer which was desperately needed because it would have been frustrating post half time and the errors would have crept in had they been trailing. Japan’s defence has been rock solid which means India have failed to penetrate a few times. So 1-1 at halftime and tough to pick the better side!
The Indian attackers have been stitching more passes together as they look to equalise in the final against Japan. Fortunately for Japan though, the play is in front of them and it's easier to deal with as a defending unit in that case. Japan have done well to keep the open spaces to a minimum and make sure India have to work extremely hard to get through for a goal.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
India probably needed that wake-up call because despite some great passing and speedy hockey, the defense has largely been napping. Japan have already qualified for the Olympics but there’s no drop in intensity from them. Rani should have got that rebound goal at the start, hopefully that won’t cost us
DAY 12 REVIEW: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday. The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951. India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.
Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort. And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold. The men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.
Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition. Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race. Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec. But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here. The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off. India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.
Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes. In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final. India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered. There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.
In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia. Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively. Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles. Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12. In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
-
31 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland IRE vs AFG 124/1036.1 overs 127/223.5 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 198/850.0 overs /oversOman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
-
30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 150/1041.2 overs /oversHong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
-
30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs NEP 254/950.0 overs 176/1048.5 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 78 runs
-
29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs SIN 312/849.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Singapore by 215 runs