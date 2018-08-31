GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Day 13, Live Updates: Indian Men's Squash Team Take Bronze, Women Eye Gold in Hockey

News18.com | August 31, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 13 of Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates: After the men's hockey team crashed out of the competition in the semi-final, the women's hockey team have a shot at winning the gold with their final later on in the day at 6:30pm. After overcoming China with a narrow 1-0 victory in their own semi-final, they would be hoping to go all the way.
Aug 31, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)

Boxing: Last man standing for India in the Men's 49kg semi-finals is Amit. The bout starts in less than 10 minutes

Aug 31, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 4:28 pm (IST)

Squash: Indian men's team win Bronze after losing the men's team semi-final against Hong Kong 2-0. Sourav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Sandhu both lost their matches. 

Aug 31, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

Squash: India's Harinder Pal Sandhu has conceded a 2-1 lead against Hong Kong in the semi-finals. Hong Kong have won the the men's team semi 1-0. 

Aug 31, 2018 4:08 pm (IST)
Africa-born Stars Sweep Bahrain to Top of Athletics at Asian Games

The tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain finished joint-top of the Asian Games athletics table with 12 golds -- but not everyone is rushing to congratulate them.

Aug 31, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)

Squash: India's Harinder Pal Sandhu has fought back in his match against Hong Kong, after winning his second game 11-9. He had lost the first game in the men's team semi-final event 11-9. Hong Kong lead 1-0 after Sourav Ghosal had lost his match.

Aug 31, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 3:51 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Hopes Focus Shifts From Feet to Feat

Swapna Barman's claim to fame before landing in Jakarta was as the athlete with 12 toes but the 21-year-old will return home having forged a new identity after winning India's first Asian Games gold in the heptathlon.

Aug 31, 2018 3:51 pm (IST)

Squash: India's Harinder Pal Sandhu has lost the first game in the second match against Hong Kong in the men's team semi-final event 11-9. Hong Kong lead 1-0 after Sourav Ghosal had lost his match. 

Aug 31, 2018 3:43 pm (IST)

Squash: In the women’s team event Hong Kong beat China 2-0 to book a place in the final. Hong Kong will take India led by Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa on September 1.

Aug 31, 2018 3:39 pm (IST)
India Confident of Ending 36-year Wait For Gold In Women's Hockey

A confident Indian women's hockey team will be desperate to end a long 36-year wait when it takes on Japan in the gold medal clash of the Asian Games here tomorrow.

Aug 31, 2018 3:32 pm (IST)

Squash: India’s Sourav Ghoshal has lost the first match in this semifinal against Hong Kong 7-11, 9-11 and 11-13. Hong Kong lead the contest 1-0.

Aug 31, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

Canoe: India’s Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish at the top of the semi-final heats to make it to the A-final in the canoe double 200m men's event.

Aug 31, 2018 3:05 pm (IST)

And there is another Indian medal in sailing, with the duo of Varsha Gautham and Sweta Servegar winning the silver medal in the 49er FX women's category.

Aug 31, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)

Building up to the Indian women's hockey team's big gold medal match...

Aug 31, 2018 2:56 pm (IST)

BRONZE for India in sailing! The duo of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa finish third after 15 races in the men's 49er event, after initially leading in the first few races, dropping to fourth, and then finally finishing strongly in third place.

Aug 31, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)

Women's 20km race final results:

Aug 31, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)

There was Indian involvement in the women's roller skating event as well, with Aarathy Kasturi Raj and Varsha Puranik finishing seventh and eighth respectively in the women's 20km race. It was a tight race throughout, evidenced by the fact that there were less than three seconds between Puranik, and Chinese Taipei's Li Mengchu.

Aug 31, 2018 2:22 pm (IST)

Roller Skate: India's Amitesh Mishra finished eighth in the men's 20km road race, while the other Indian in the fray - Harshveer Singh Sekhon - did not finish the race.

Aug 31, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)

Diving: India's Ramananda Sharma has qualified for the final of the 3m category, finishing ninth in the preliminaries with a score of 346.15

Aug 31, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Sailing: Final standings in the men's 49er category:

Aug 31, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)

Sailing: The results are in, and the Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa have finished in the fourth position with a net point tally of 42. 

Aug 31, 2018 1:44 pm (IST)

Bridge: Two mixed pairs, one women's pair and three men's pairs are through to the final rounds of Bridge at the Asian Games, which means there could be more medals for India.

Aug 31, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 1:14 pm (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 1:07 pm (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 1:04 pm (IST)

Sailing: Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar are currently placed fourth in the men's '49er' category after the first 14 races.

Aug 31, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

And that's it for Sathiya, who tried to cope with Kenta's intensity, but it just wasn't enough in the end. Kenta takes the tie 4-1, and moves into the men's singles quarter-final. Sathiyan is knocked out.

Aug 31, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

Live Score:

DAY 12 REVIEW: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday. The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951. India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.

Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort. And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold. The men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.

Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition. Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race. Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec. But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here. The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off. India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.

Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes. In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final. India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered. There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.

In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia. Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively. Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles. Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12. In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
