Asian Games 2018, Day 13, Live Updates: Indian Women's Squash Team Through To Final, Chinappa Beats Nicol David

Live Updates: After the men's hockey team crashed out of the competition in the semi-final, the women's hockey team have a shot at winning the gold with their final later on in the day at 6:30pm. After overcoming China with a narrow 1-0 victory in their own semi-final, they would be hoping to go all the way.
Joshna Chinappa's win over the legendary Nicol David of Malaysia gave the Indian women's squash team the required momentum and confidence going into the second match of the tie, to eventually get over the line and make the semi-final.
In fact, it was only in April earlier this year at the El Gouna international squash tournament where Chinappa had beaten David for the first time in her career, and that experience would certainly have helped at the Asian Games as well.
Injured Krishan Vikas pulled out of his Asian Games boxing semi-final Friday, a source within the team told AFP, denying him the chance of repeating his 2010 gold-winning performance.
Accelerating India - Integral Coach Factory, Chennai of Indian Railways to sponsor special customised shoes for Asian Games gold medal winner Swapna Barman https://t.co/OEbGASG4Q7— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2018
The Indian women's hockey team is getting ready for what is going to be a big match in their careers!
Preparations going on in full flow as the Indian Women's Hockey Team trains hard for the Final against Japan at the 18th @asiangames2018 Jakarta-Palembang on 31st August 2018. #IndiaKaGame@FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/m2ppwGRpHi— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 31, 2018
What an Asian Games outing it has been for Muhammed Anas of India.
And @asiangames2018 ends with three silver medals! These medals are for Kerala, for my people, and for everyone who has constantly supported me.— Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) August 31, 2018
A special thanks to my friends and family, my coaches, physio, teammates, @Media_SAI @GoSportsVoices and @afiindia #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Co2Wns0P0j
ICYMI: The Indian women's 4x400m relay team also came away with a gold medal on day 12 of the Asian Games. India has not lost out on the gold medal in this event since 2002, making it five consecutive golds!
BRAVA TO OUR FIERY LADIES!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 30, 2018
We won GOLD in Women's 4x400 m due to their SENSATIONAL performance!
KUDOS! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/lRGXhSmHZu
Canoe/Kayak: India’s Naocha Singh Laitonjam finishes seventh in his Kayak Single (K1) 200m heat out of eight participants, which means he goes into the semi-final. The top three from each of the two heats qualify for the final.
In the Canoe Double (C2) 200m, India’s Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish fifth and last in their heat, which means they too head to the semis.
The Indian men's 4x400m relay team also came away with the silver medal on day 12 of the Asian Games.
SILVER....Men's 4x400m relay team grabs a silver with the timing of 3:01.85 at #AsianGames2018 #EnergyOfAsia— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 30, 2018
Amazing effort boys, amazing!! pic.twitter.com/HEWeRy77v7
ICYMI: India's Jinson Johnson came away with the gold medal in the men's 1500m final on day 12 of the Asian Games, and drew deserved plaudits from all quarters. Here's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's congratulatory tweet after Johnson's marvelous performance.
JINSON JOHNSON GETS A GOLD!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 30, 2018
Not only that, he actually SURPASSED the 2016 OLYMPICS GOLD MEDALIST'S time in the Men's 1500 m!
Young man, you are a CHAMPION! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/ysb7KBmsAW
Joshna Chinappa. (Getty Images)
DAY 12 REVIEW: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday. The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951. India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.
Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort. And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold. The men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.
Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition. Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race. Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec. But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here. The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off. India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.
Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes. In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final. India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered. There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.
In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia. Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively. Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles. Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12. In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
