GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018, Day 13, Live Updates: Indian Women's Squash Team Through To Final, Chinappa Beats Nicol David

News18.com | August 31, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from day 13 of Asian Games through our live blog.

Live Updates: After the men's hockey team crashed out of the competition in the semi-final, the women's hockey team have a shot at winning the gold with their final later on in the day at 6:30pm. After overcoming China with a narrow 1-0 victory in their own semi-final, they would be hoping to go all the way.
Read More
Aug 31, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

The performance by the squash players has come despite some differences off-late between national coach Cyrus Poncha and the players, so to make it into the final with that as context is no mean feat at all.

Aug 31, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)

Joshna Chinappa's win over the legendary Nicol David of Malaysia gave the Indian women's squash team the required momentum and confidence going into the second match of the tie, to eventually get over the line and make the semi-final.

In fact, it was only in April earlier this year at the El Gouna international squash tournament where Chinappa had beaten David for the first time in her career, and that experience would certainly have helped at the Asian Games as well.

Aug 31, 2018 11:28 am (IST)

Squash: The Indian women's team will either play Hong Kong or Japan in the final.

Aug 31, 2018 11:23 am (IST)

JUST IN: Joshna Chinappa has defeated 5-times singles Asiad champion (and long-time nemesis) Nicol David 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 in the women's team semifinal. This is a big win.

India have beaten Malaysia 2-0 in the fixture, which means they are through to the gold medal match!

Aug 31, 2018 11:10 am (IST)
Asian Games: Eye Injury Ends Indian Vikas Krishan's Hopes of Second Boxing Gold

Injured Krishan Vikas pulled out of his Asian Games boxing semi-final Friday, a source within the team told AFP, denying him the chance of repeating his 2010 gold-winning performance.

Aug 31, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

And Wang Manyu has taken the fifth game as well, which means that Manika Batra's singles campaign at the Asian Games is now over. Sharath Kamal had also lost his men's round-of-16 tie earlier in the day.

Aug 31, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

Manika Batra currently trails 7-3 in the fifth game. She's doing everything she can, but the Chinese paddler just seems to have too much for her at the moment.

Aug 31, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

News now coming in that India's Vikas Krishan has pulled out of his men's 75kg boxing semi-final later in the day, owing to an eye injury that he sustained in the last bout. However, Krishan is still in line for a bronze medal by virtue of having reached the semi-final.

Aug 31, 2018 11:00 am (IST)

And Batra wins the fourth game 11-6. She has to win all the games remaining if she wants to make it to the quarter-final.

Aug 31, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

Manika Batra now leads 9-5, and should ideally take the fourth game. For her it's do-or-die if she wants to stay in contention for a singles medal at the Asian Games.

Aug 31, 2018 10:58 am (IST)

Manika Batra pushed Wang Manyu close in her first three games but still finds herself trailing 3-0. However, there's a hint of a comeback as she currently leads 7-3 in the fourth game.

Aug 31, 2018 10:56 am (IST)

Result coming in from Sharath Kamal's tie, where the Indian has lost in the round-of-16 and hence crashes out of the men's singles event. The two games that he won were not enough to see him through in the end, as his opponent just had too much firepower in the end.

Aug 31, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

Table Tennis: Manika Batra is behind to Wang Manyu in her round-of-16 tie, with the Chinese paddler not allowing the Indian to settle down for a moment. Batra is trying to slow proceedings down and not play into Manyu's hands.

Aug 31, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Live update from Achanta Sharath Kamal's round of 16 tie, as he's still alive and in contention to make it through to the quarter-final.

Aug 31, 2018 10:23 am (IST)

Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal is currently 2-1 behind to Chuang Chihyuan in his men's singles round of 16 table tennis tie. He needs to win the fourth 11-pointer to stay alive in the clash.

Aug 31, 2018 10:02 am (IST)
Aug 31, 2018 10:00 am (IST)

Table Tennis: India's Manika Batra will soon be in action in her women's singles TT round-of-16 tie.

Aug 31, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Volleyball: The Indian women's team has lost to Chinese Taipei in their 9th-10th position classification match. This brings an end to their campaign at the Asian Games.

Aug 31, 2018 9:42 am (IST)

The Indian women's hockey team is getting ready for what is going to be a big match in their careers!

Aug 31, 2018 9:31 am (IST)

India's Rajwinder Kaur is knocked out of the competition in Judo, as she loses her repechage round as well.

Aug 31, 2018 9:29 am (IST)

What an Asian Games outing it has been for Muhammed Anas of India.

Aug 31, 2018 9:18 am (IST)

ICYMI: The Indian women's 4x400m relay team also came away with a gold medal on day 12 of the Asian Games. India has not lost out on the gold medal in this event since 2002, making it five consecutive golds!

Aug 31, 2018 9:10 am (IST)

Cycling Track: Ranjit Singh also fails to make it to the semi-final of the men's keirin, after finishing second from last in his second heat.

Aug 31, 2018 8:58 am (IST)

Cycling Track: India's Esow Alban is knocked out of the men's keirin competition after finishing last in his second heats. Only the cyclists which finished in the top half were eligible for qualification into the semi-final of the competition.

Aug 31, 2018 8:51 am (IST)

Canoe/Kayak: India’s Naocha Singh Laitonjam finishes seventh in his Kayak Single (K1) 200m heat out of eight participants, which means he goes into the semi-final. The top three from each of the two heats qualify for the final.

In the Canoe Double (C2) 200m, India’s Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish fifth and last in their heat, which means they too head to the semis. 

Aug 31, 2018 8:46 am (IST)

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team also came away with the silver medal on day 12 of the Asian Games.

Aug 31, 2018 8:38 am (IST)

Judo: It's not been a great outing for India in the sport in the morning, with the second Indian judoka of the day going out of action. Rajwinder Kaur loses to Sone Akira by an ippon, which means one whole point.

Aug 31, 2018 8:36 am (IST)

ICYMI: India's Jinson Johnson came away with the gold medal in the men's 1500m final on day 12 of the Asian Games, and drew deserved plaudits from all quarters. Here's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's congratulatory tweet after Johnson's marvelous performance.

Aug 31, 2018 8:27 am (IST)

India's Ragina Kiro has finished sixth in the kayak singles 200m women's heats, but has still qualified for the semi-final of the event.

Aug 31, 2018 8:14 am (IST)

In the Canoe singles 200m women's heats, India's Meera Das unfortunately did not finish and hence was placed in last position by default.

Load More
Asian Games 2018, Day 13, Live Updates: Indian Women's Squash Team Through To Final, Chinappa Beats Nicol David
Joshna Chinappa. (Getty Images)

DAY 12 REVIEW: There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday. The seasoned Jinson Johnson and the women's 4x400m relay team were the joint stars with their golden show on the final day of the track-and-field competition in which India signed off seven gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals, the country's best haul since 1951. India surpassed its previous edition's overall tally of 57 by making it 59 with two more days of competition left. The country also took its gold tally to 13, two more than 2014.

Johnson, who surprisingly lost the gold to compatriot Manjit Singh in the 800m, more than made up for that blip with a brilliant rally. Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort. And then the 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold. The men's team could not get the top position but pulled off a creditable silver with the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv timing 3:01.85sec to finish behind Qatar, which won gold in an Asian record of 3:00.56sec.

Adding a bronze was veteran discus thrower Seema Punia. The 35-year-old cleared a six-year-best of 62.26m for a third-place finish. Punia won a gold in the 2014 edition. Asian champion P U Chitra also won a bronze, in the women's 1500m race. Chitra entered the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4:12.56 sec. But losing the men's hockey semifinal to Malaysia came as massive blow for the country, which was not just aiming for a gold but also direct Olympic qualification through a top finish here. The Malaysians handed India a heartbreaking 6-7 loss in sudden death after an exhausting shoot-off. India will play eight-time champions Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off. Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan in the other semifinals.

Malaysia, who had beaten India in the last-four stage eight years ago at Guangzhou, made their wasteful opponents pay for their mistakes, both in regulation time and shoot-off. Both teams were tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes. In the shoot-off, it was anyone's game and Malaysia handled the nerves better to make their second Asiad final. India, who had scored a record 76 goals in the group stage, were left stunned after S V Sunil missed his attempt in the sudden death. Only Akashdeep and Harmanpreet scored in the first five shots of the shoot-off while Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sunil faltered. There was no end to the disappointments in sports like volleyball, sepaktakraw where Indians continued to falter and failed to find any wins.

In squash, the Indian women's team lost the all-important match against Hong Kong 1-2 to finish second in Group B, resulting in a tougher semifinal opponent in defending champions Malaysia. Senior players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their matches against Joey Chan and Annie Au, 1-3 and 0-3, respectively. Sunayna Kuruvilla, who is Pallikal's cousin, kept India in the hunt with a fighting win over Tze Lok Ho in the second singles. Kuruvilla, making her Games debut, was trailing 0-2 in the match and 7-10 in the fifth and deciding game but she never gave up despite some debatable calls by the referee. She fought till the last point for the biggest win of her career, prevailing 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12. In table tennis, Commonwealth Games gold medal winning paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the singles events. The two had cinched a historic mixed doubles bronze on Wednesday.
  • 30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs MAL
    198/8
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs SIN
    150/10
    41.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Hong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs NEP
    254/9
    50.0 overs
    		 176/10
    48.5 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 78 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs SIN
    312/8
    49.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Singapore by 215 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    NEP vs OMA
    221/9
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Nepal by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...