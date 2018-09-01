GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Day 14 Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | September 1, 2018, 9:20 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 14 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates: India have begun this Saturday morning with some great news with two Gold medals coming from Boxing and Bridge. Boxer Amit Panghal won stunned the Olympic champion to win his Gold while, Pranab Bardhan and Shibn
Sep 1, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)
Asian Games: India Sink Pakistan 2-1, Go Home With Consolation Bronze

India maintained their recent domination over arch-rivals Pakistan with a fighting 2-1 win to bag a consolation bronze medal after a below-par semi-final performance at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.

Sep 1, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:

Intense last quarter that one with scoring opportunities for India even at the dying minute. Bronze it is then for the defending champions. India have a World Cup at home to play this year. It’s been quite the unexpected finish, and India’s worst day of the tournament unfortunately happned on the day of the semi-final. Hockey India, hopefully, will not do what it’s famous for after bad results, which is going abot sacking people and chopping and changing players.  

Sep 1, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

BRONZE Medal! 

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the 3/4th playoff to clinch the Bronze medal. India's medal tally reaches 69

Sep 1, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)

Pakistan have taken their goal keeper off in the final 180 seconds as they look an equaliser. India need to hold on to a slender 2-1 lead. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:18 pm (IST)

Five minutes to go in the match and India are pushing players back in defense. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:16 pm (IST)

Rupinder Pal Singh's drag flick is off target and India have to retreat. Pakistan will breathe a sigh of relief as they have a chance to build on their first goal now. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:15 pm (IST)

We have less than 8 minutes to go in this game and India have another PC. Fantastic play by Akashdeep once again. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)

GOAL! Pakistan have pulled one back immediately as Ateek was left unmarked and he has put it past Sreejesh. India lead 2-1 

Sep 1, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

GOAL! India have doubled the lead after Harmanpreet Singh hammered it home low past Pakistan's onrushing defense. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:11 pm (IST)

Penalty Corner for India! Can they make it 2-0 and seal the match? 

Sep 1, 2018 5:09 pm (IST)

Harmanpreet has been playing really well in defense today in this match. Time and again his tackling has been perfect. Meanwhile at the other end, veteran Sardar Singh concedes possession as he tries to get an attack going. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

The fourth quarter has begun in the Bronze medal playoff and India have to hold on to a slender 1-0 lead against a Pakistan side that is growing in confidence with every minute and have been dominating possession. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

End of the third quarter: India continue to lead Pakistan 1-0, but it is not comfortable for India as Pakistan are being very enterprising in attack. 

Sep 1, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

India stitching together some passes and getting a move on in attack. Bad decision making from SV Sunil in the penalty area has seen Pakistan get a free-hit which allows them to breathe. India are in trouble as Pakistan are over powering them and outnumbering them in midfield too. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

India concede another PC to Pakistan, it is their third in the game and India defend that well too! Pakistan looking the better team in the third quarter as well. India seem to have gone easy and the coach will surely be worried. India of course are down to 10 men for now with Mandeep Singh getting a green card. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

Lovely counter-attack by India with Sardar Singh switching the play well in the centre. The ball in from Akashdeep was top notch too but it was too much for SV Sunil to deal with and Pakistan survive yet another scare. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:48 pm (IST)

We are underway in the third quarter. India will need to be watchful as the warning signs are there that Pakistan can hurt them. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Indian Women's Team Lose Final to Hong Kong, Settles for Silver

The Indian women's squash team finished second best to a clinical Hong Kong in the final, settling for a successive silver at the 18th Asian Games here on Saturday.

Sep 1, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Pakistan’s defence has been tight in the second quarter, and their man marking has been excellent not letting India score. Tight quarter. India need to break free early in the second half

Sep 1, 2018 4:38 pm (IST)

Half-time: India lead Pakistan 1-0. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:36 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)

Another chance for India with SV Sunil in acres of space. Imran Butt stood tall in goal. He has made some crucial saves to stop this match from going away for Pakistan. India will look to improve on the finishing in the second half. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:34 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a Rs 1 CR prize for the Silver medal winning players from the state. The players are Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Eka, Namita Toppo and Lilima Minz. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)

Well defended by India! Sreejesh and Harmanpreet team up to keep the Pakistan attack out. Sardar Singh looks to make a counter attack work but there was no one in front to carry it on. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:29 pm (IST)

Another PC for Pakistan, the first one was smashed goal wards and it went of the foot of Varun Kumar. India asked for a referral but have lost it and Pakistan have another chance to equalise. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

Sardar Singh has conceded a penalty corner as he hoped to stall the Pakistan attack. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

Five minutes through in the second quarter, and Pakistan have looked a very different team here. Almost equalising, but Sreejesh could safely watch the attempts go off target early on. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)

Pakistan have begun the second quarter much better than the first. Much more positive which has forced India into defensive duties. Pakistan are looking to attack at every chance possible as they look for an equaliser. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

A positive looking India have come out today with pride and a bronze medal at stake. Confident first quarter for India and there could have been more goals. The key will be to keep ball possession as much as possible

DAY 13 REVIEW: A golden dream unfulfilled for over 30 years remained just that in women's hockey but India equalled its best ever medal haul as sailors joined the assorted contributors to the country's tally at the 18th Asian Games on Friday. On the penultimate day of competitions, the euphoria of track-and-field gold rush was far over but the momentum was certainly retained with a silver and a couple of bronze coming in from the sailing events. The women's hockey team, however, endured a heartbreak, albeit not as big as the men. They lost to Japan 1-2 in the final despite being favourites for gold. But it was still a step up from the bronze that came in the 2014 edition.

The men will square off against Pakistan tomorrow for a bronze. The Indian position in the overall tally was a steady eighth with 65 medals, which is the same as 2010 -- the country's best ever Asiad show. The haul includes 13 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze medals. The highlight of the day was the sailing performance, India's best showing. Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to overcome disqualification in their previous race to grab a bronze. Thanks to their showing, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in wind-glider. For Varsha, it was her second Asiad medal as she had won a bronze in 29er with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan in the 2014 edition.

Varsha and Sweta were not chosen by the federation to represent India and only after a court battle did they reach the Indonesian capital. At the helm of her 49erFX, 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind winners from Singapore, who had just 14 net points. Sailors are given points after each race, and the pair, which gets the least points, is declared the winner. "These were stressful three months. But everything has paid off. There were a lot of up and down. A lot happened. At least 10 times I thought, it's not worth it, I can't handle it but somehow I continued. It was certainly not a glamorous race, there was pressure," Varsha said. Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

The Indian women's hockey team, however, failed to break its 36-year-old gold jinx. The loss will hurt the Indians badly as a gold here would have guaranteed a direct qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Minami Shimizu and Motomori Kawamura scored for Japan through penalty corners in the 11th an 44th minute while Neha Goyal's field goal in the 25th minute was the lone strike for India, who were aiming to win their first Asiad gold since 1982. The Indians had qualified for the final of the Asian Games after a gap of 20 years gap, having beaten China in the semifinals. There was plenty to celebrate in the squash competition. Joshna Chinappa upstaged eight-time world champion Nicol David as the Indian women's squash team outplayed defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to enter its second successive Asian Games final.

The Indian men, who also entered the mega-event as defending champions, settled for bronze after a 0-2 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Saurav Ghosal, who was not fully fit, and Harinder Pal Sandhu, lost to Max Lee and Leo Au, 0-3 and 1-3 respectively. The loss came after the women's team blanked the David-led Malaysia in the semifinals. The team, comprising Joshna, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Sunayna Kuruvilla, is now assured of at least a silver. In the boxing ring, it was day of mixed results and emotions. Debutant Amit Panghal (49kg) continued his sensational run to make the final with a hard-fought win but an injured Vikas Krishan (75kg) had to settle for bronze after being declared medically unfit for his semifinal. Amit was the lone Indian boxer to make the final in the ongoing edition, beating Philippines' Carlo Paalam in a 3-2 verdict.

The 22-year-old Armyman, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, will be up against reigning Olympic champion and world championships silver-medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the summit clash on Saturday. Amit's draining victory made up, to an extent, for the disappointment of Vikas being forced to withdraw from his last-four bout owing to a cut on his eyelid sustained in the pre-quarters. The 26-year-old was to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan this evening. "There is inflammation in retina as well and it is too risky to let him fight. He will have to take a break for a few weeks," an official of the contingent said. India's sensational run in the table tennis event came to an end after Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition.

World number 33 Sharath Kamal went down fighting against 14th ranked Chih-Yuan Chunag of Chinese Taipei 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11. Sathiyan, who led India to a maiden medal in 60 years with his two wins against Japan in the team event, was not to able to do an encore against Kenta Matsudaira. He lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12 in another round of 16 match.
Rising star Manika Batra won a game against world number five Wang Manyu but it was not enough to trouble the Chinese. She lost 2-11, 8-1, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 in the women's singles round of 16. There was no respite from losses in judo and volleyball.
