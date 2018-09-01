GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Day 14, Live Updates: India Take Lead Against Pakistan in Battle for Bronze

News18.com | September 1, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 14 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates: India have begun this Saturday morning with some great news with two Gold medals coming from Boxing and Bridge. Boxer Amit Panghal won stunned the Olympic champion to win his Gold while, Pranab Bardhan and Shibn
Sep 1, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)

Terrific chance to double the lead for Mandeep Singh, but Pakistan is saved by fantastic piece of goal-keeping. That was destined for 2-0, but the first quarter ends at 1-0 in the bronze medal playoff. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:14 pm (IST)

Pakistan trying to mount an attack of their own in the first quarter. That did not produce anything fruitful as Harmanpreet's last ditch tackle was enough to save the day for India who have been dominating the game in the first quarter. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

Some fancy stick work at the base line from Lalit, unfortunately the result does not produce a goal like his previous foray into the penalty area. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

Just like always, this India vs Pakistan match has produced some great open hockey which has been very entertaining. No wonder this is always one of the marquee games of a hockey competition. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

Bad defending by Pakistan. Sardar Singh on the right finds space and drills the ball into the box and the defense can't clear which affords Chinglengsana a shot, but that's off target. India continue to lead 1-0 with half the first quarter done. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)

Five minutes into the game, and it has been all India early on. India have been ruling the midfield and have begun brightly in this contest. Akashdeep's goal early on has given India the lead. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)

Early scare for India's defense, as Pakistan looked to equalise, but the shot came out of the post and Pakistan have lost their referral early on in the match. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)

GOAL! Akashdeep has put India in the lead early on with a brilliant finish. Excellent move with Lalit haring down the left and playing it back in for Akashdeep who hammered it home for a 1-0 lead. 

Sep 1, 2018 4:01 pm (IST)

We are underway with India playing in blue and Pakistan and white and green. India have hit the ground running and have gone on the attack from the word go. 

Sep 1, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 3:54 pm (IST)

Here we go! The big one! India vs Pakistan is about to get underway and up for grabs is the Asian Games men's hockey Bronze medal. 

Sep 1, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Interesting to see how India recover from the shock loss vs Malaysia in this bronze medal playoff. Not only has India and Pakistan played each other quite a few times, with Roelant Oltmans at the helm of affairs in Pakistan, the green shirts may get some extra help! 

Sep 1, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)

Now, South Korea and Japan will be in action soon in the men's football gold medal match. South Korean star Son Heung Min's club Tottenham Hotspur has come out and wished their player all the best for the match. They'd certainly hope he comes out victorious at the end, what with the prospect of doing military service looming large if he were to end up with the silver!

Sep 1, 2018 3:43 pm (IST)

Coming up next! India vs Pakistan in the men's hockey bronze medal match at the Asian Games. Here is how both the teams are lining up.

Sep 1, 2018 3:39 pm (IST)

Judo: The Indian mixed team has lost 4-0 to China in the bronze medal playoff match in the mixed team event. So no medal from Judo for India.

Sep 1, 2018 3:24 pm (IST)

Judo: India is currently taking on China in the bronze medal match of the mixed team event, where they currently trail 2-0.

Sep 1, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)

Chinappa lost the third stanza in her game by a margin of 6-2 to Annie Au, and the Chinese Taipei women's squash team wins the gold medal. India replicates its performance at this event from four years back in Incheon.

Sep 1, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 2:58 pm (IST)

Squash: And Joshna Chinappa goes down to Annie Au in the third stanza as well, which means that India lose 2-0, and have to settle for the silver medal in the women's team event.

Sep 1, 2018 2:55 pm (IST)

Squash: Joshna Chinappa is playing Annie Au in the third stanza, and currently trails in the previous two. She needs to win this one to stay alive, but the odds are stacked heavily against the Indians at the moment.

Sep 1, 2018 2:49 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)

JUST IN: Indonesia has just announced that it will bid for the 2032 summer Olympics. Indonesian president Joko Widodo made the announcement after what he called the "successful" hosting of the ongoing Asian Games.

Sep 1, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)

Squash: India currently trail Hong Kong 1-0 in the final of the women's team squash event, with Sunayana Kuruvilla going down to Tze Lok Ho. India MUST win their remaining two matches if they are to win the final and the gold medal in the process. All over to Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa now!

Sep 1, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)
Pranab - Shibnath Win Bridge Gold for India at Asian Games

India won a gold medal in the bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event, here on Saturday.

Sep 1, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)

The India vs Hong Kong squash final has begun and a win for India will make it our best ever Gold medal haul at the Asian Games

Sep 1, 2018 1:44 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there is no telecast for the squash final.

Sep 1, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)

Here's the line up for the women's squash team event final: 

Sep 1, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)
Sep 1, 2018 1:32 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

If you’re still reeling from Amit Panghal’s superb bout that won him gold, well, hang on to your seats as we get set for another gold medal match, as India take on Hing Kong in the wome’s team squash final. The loss in the league stage is a thing of the past, because the win against Malaysia and specially Joshna’s win against Nicol David will give the girls tremendous confidence ahead of the big one. Joshna and Dipika have mentored their younger teammates tremendously amidst the mess up with coaches in Indian squash. Let’s go girls! 

Asian Games 2018, Day 14, Live Updates: India Take Lead Against Pakistan in Battle for Bronze

DAY 13 REVIEW: A golden dream unfulfilled for over 30 years remained just that in women's hockey but India equalled its best ever medal haul as sailors joined the assorted contributors to the country's tally at the 18th Asian Games on Friday. On the penultimate day of competitions, the euphoria of track-and-field gold rush was far over but the momentum was certainly retained with a silver and a couple of bronze coming in from the sailing events. The women's hockey team, however, endured a heartbreak, albeit not as big as the men. They lost to Japan 1-2 in the final despite being favourites for gold. But it was still a step up from the bronze that came in the 2014 edition.

The men will square off against Pakistan tomorrow for a bronze. The Indian position in the overall tally was a steady eighth with 65 medals, which is the same as 2010 -- the country's best ever Asiad show. The haul includes 13 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze medals. The highlight of the day was the sailing performance, India's best showing. Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to overcome disqualification in their previous race to grab a bronze. Thanks to their showing, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in wind-glider. For Varsha, it was her second Asiad medal as she had won a bronze in 29er with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan in the 2014 edition.

Varsha and Sweta were not chosen by the federation to represent India and only after a court battle did they reach the Indonesian capital. At the helm of her 49erFX, 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind winners from Singapore, who had just 14 net points. Sailors are given points after each race, and the pair, which gets the least points, is declared the winner. "These were stressful three months. But everything has paid off. There were a lot of up and down. A lot happened. At least 10 times I thought, it's not worth it, I can't handle it but somehow I continued. It was certainly not a glamorous race, there was pressure," Varsha said. Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

The Indian women's hockey team, however, failed to break its 36-year-old gold jinx. The loss will hurt the Indians badly as a gold here would have guaranteed a direct qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Minami Shimizu and Motomori Kawamura scored for Japan through penalty corners in the 11th an 44th minute while Neha Goyal's field goal in the 25th minute was the lone strike for India, who were aiming to win their first Asiad gold since 1982. The Indians had qualified for the final of the Asian Games after a gap of 20 years gap, having beaten China in the semifinals. There was plenty to celebrate in the squash competition. Joshna Chinappa upstaged eight-time world champion Nicol David as the Indian women's squash team outplayed defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to enter its second successive Asian Games final.

The Indian men, who also entered the mega-event as defending champions, settled for bronze after a 0-2 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Saurav Ghosal, who was not fully fit, and Harinder Pal Sandhu, lost to Max Lee and Leo Au, 0-3 and 1-3 respectively. The loss came after the women's team blanked the David-led Malaysia in the semifinals. The team, comprising Joshna, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Sunayna Kuruvilla, is now assured of at least a silver. In the boxing ring, it was day of mixed results and emotions. Debutant Amit Panghal (49kg) continued his sensational run to make the final with a hard-fought win but an injured Vikas Krishan (75kg) had to settle for bronze after being declared medically unfit for his semifinal. Amit was the lone Indian boxer to make the final in the ongoing edition, beating Philippines' Carlo Paalam in a 3-2 verdict.

The 22-year-old Armyman, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, will be up against reigning Olympic champion and world championships silver-medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the summit clash on Saturday. Amit's draining victory made up, to an extent, for the disappointment of Vikas being forced to withdraw from his last-four bout owing to a cut on his eyelid sustained in the pre-quarters. The 26-year-old was to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan this evening. "There is inflammation in retina as well and it is too risky to let him fight. He will have to take a break for a few weeks," an official of the contingent said. India's sensational run in the table tennis event came to an end after Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition.

World number 33 Sharath Kamal went down fighting against 14th ranked Chih-Yuan Chunag of Chinese Taipei 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11. Sathiyan, who led India to a maiden medal in 60 years with his two wins against Japan in the team event, was not to able to do an encore against Kenta Matsudaira. He lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12 in another round of 16 match.
Rising star Manika Batra won a game against world number five Wang Manyu but it was not enough to trouble the Chinese. She lost 2-11, 8-1, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 in the women's singles round of 16. There was no respite from losses in judo and volleyball.
