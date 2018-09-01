Asian Games 2018, Day 14, Live Updates: India's Amit Panghal Upsets Olympic Champion to Clinch Gold, Bridge Men's Pair Also Win Gold

GOLD NUMBER 14!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 1, 2018
BRILLIANT boxing by #TOPSAthlete Amit Panghal to secure a GOLD in Men's 49 kg Boxing by defeating 2016 Olympic Gold medalist!
What a proud, proud moment this is for us! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/PcWKWFVkH0
Latest Updates: India have begun this Saturday morning with some great news with two Gold medals coming from Boxing and Bridge. Boxer Amit Panghal won stunned the Olympic champion to win his Gold while, Pranab Bardhan and Shibn
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Amit Phangal fights the fight of his life to give India a memorable GOLD after what’s been a forgettable outing for India’s boxing squad. No drop in aggression, tremendous footwork and smart boxing in that bout especially in the second round! Massive upset against Olympic champion Dusmatov of Uzbekistan!!!!
Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha felicitating and presenting a cheque of Rs 3 crores to Asian Games Medal winner Dutee Chand at Secretariat #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ARakqDaGEL— I&PR Dept. Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) August 31, 2018
By all accounts, Indian athletics has provided one of its best-ever medal hauls in the Asian Games.
GOLD Medal Match!🇮🇳💪👊— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 1, 2018
Big one for #AmitPanghal,set to take on Rio Olympic Champion #HasanboyDusmatov of 🇺🇿in the final of Light Fly (49Kg) Category at the #AsianGames2018 Go for it Champ, give your best!
Match Timing: 12.30 IST#PunchMeinHaiDum #goforgold #boxing pic.twitter.com/Baylo9dVmF
Livid with the Indian men's hockey team's
India had gone down to Hong Kong 2-1 in the penultimate group stage game, but would be hoping for a different result this time.
India remember finished Day 13 with a total tally of 65 medals, that has equalled the best performance ever by an Indian contingent at the Asian Games. India, who have fielded their largest contingent this time, are still in the fray for more than a couple of medals on day 14 with Squash, Boxing, Bridge and Hockey all expected to bring some silverware.
Silver for Rani Rampal and the rest of the Indian women's hockey team, but still an improvement on the performance at Incheon 2014.
🏑🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FTyFW8e6eF— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 1, 2018
Test yourself with our Asian Games quiz, and see if you can answer all the questions correctly!
What a fantastic performance from our women’s #Squash team of @DipikaPallikal, @joshnachinappa (both #TOPSAthlete),@SunaynaSara and #TanviKhanna for beating 2-time defending champions Malaysia & advancing to the finals.All the best!#GoForGold #SAI #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1GqcZazfGP— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2018
Amit Panghal (49kg) was the lone Indian boxer to make the final of the 18th Asian Games, beating Philippines' Carlo Paalam in a fiercely-contested semifinal bout on Friday.
While gold would have been the desired result for the women's hockey team on day 13 in their final against Japan, a silver medal finish is still better than the bronze medal won at Incheon in 2014. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore chose to look at the positives:
Women's Hockey Team Strikes a SILVER!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 31, 2018
Indian Girls have been unstoppable at the #ASIANGAMES2018! In an exciting and close match, the Indian Women's Hockey Team has won a SILVER. Hats off to their magnificent performance! 🇮🇳🎉✌🏻#KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/9TajVjAUYB
It's always good when there are medals from sports that are not traditional medal mines, isn't it? Here's looking back at the medal India won in sailing on day 13.
Sailing to Victory!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 31, 2018
India bags another medal in Sailing with the duo of Varun Thakkar & KC Ganpathy bagging a BRONZE in Men's 49er Sailing Category! So proud of you boys. 👏🎉 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/KYjXNgHvPc
DAY 13 REVIEW: A golden dream unfulfilled for over 30 years remained just that in women's hockey but India equalled its best ever medal haul as sailors joined the assorted contributors to the country's tally at the 18th Asian Games on Friday. On the penultimate day of competitions, the euphoria of track-and-field gold rush was far over but the momentum was certainly retained with a silver and a couple of bronze coming in from the sailing events. The women's hockey team, however, endured a heartbreak, albeit not as big as the men. They lost to Japan 1-2 in the final despite being favourites for gold. But it was still a step up from the bronze that came in the 2014 edition.
The men will square off against Pakistan tomorrow for a bronze. The Indian position in the overall tally was a steady eighth with 65 medals, which is the same as 2010 -- the country's best ever Asiad show. The haul includes 13 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze medals. The highlight of the day was the sailing performance, India's best showing. Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to overcome disqualification in their previous race to grab a bronze. Thanks to their showing, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in wind-glider. For Varsha, it was her second Asiad medal as she had won a bronze in 29er with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan in the 2014 edition.
Varsha and Sweta were not chosen by the federation to represent India and only after a court battle did they reach the Indonesian capital. At the helm of her 49erFX, 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind winners from Singapore, who had just 14 net points. Sailors are given points after each race, and the pair, which gets the least points, is declared the winner. "These were stressful three months. But everything has paid off. There were a lot of up and down. A lot happened. At least 10 times I thought, it's not worth it, I can't handle it but somehow I continued. It was certainly not a glamorous race, there was pressure," Varsha said. Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.
The Indian women's hockey team, however, failed to break its 36-year-old gold jinx. The loss will hurt the Indians badly as a gold here would have guaranteed a direct qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Minami Shimizu and Motomori Kawamura scored for Japan through penalty corners in the 11th an 44th minute while Neha Goyal's field goal in the 25th minute was the lone strike for India, who were aiming to win their first Asiad gold since 1982. The Indians had qualified for the final of the Asian Games after a gap of 20 years gap, having beaten China in the semifinals. There was plenty to celebrate in the squash competition. Joshna Chinappa upstaged eight-time world champion Nicol David as the Indian women's squash team outplayed defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to enter its second successive Asian Games final.
The Indian men, who also entered the mega-event as defending champions, settled for bronze after a 0-2 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Saurav Ghosal, who was not fully fit, and Harinder Pal Sandhu, lost to Max Lee and Leo Au, 0-3 and 1-3 respectively. The loss came after the women's team blanked the David-led Malaysia in the semifinals. The team, comprising Joshna, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Sunayna Kuruvilla, is now assured of at least a silver. In the boxing ring, it was day of mixed results and emotions. Debutant Amit Panghal (49kg) continued his sensational run to make the final with a hard-fought win but an injured Vikas Krishan (75kg) had to settle for bronze after being declared medically unfit for his semifinal. Amit was the lone Indian boxer to make the final in the ongoing edition, beating Philippines' Carlo Paalam in a 3-2 verdict.
The 22-year-old Armyman, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, will be up against reigning Olympic champion and world championships silver-medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the summit clash on Saturday. Amit's draining victory made up, to an extent, for the disappointment of Vikas being forced to withdraw from his last-four bout owing to a cut on his eyelid sustained in the pre-quarters. The 26-year-old was to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan this evening. "There is inflammation in retina as well and it is too risky to let him fight. He will have to take a break for a few weeks," an official of the contingent said. India's sensational run in the table tennis event came to an end after Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition.
World number 33 Sharath Kamal went down fighting against 14th ranked Chih-Yuan Chunag of Chinese Taipei 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11. Sathiyan, who led India to a maiden medal in 60 years with his two wins against Japan in the team event, was not to able to do an encore against Kenta Matsudaira. He lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12 in another round of 16 match.
Rising star Manika Batra won a game against world number five Wang Manyu but it was not enough to trouble the Chinese. She lost 2-11, 8-1, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 in the women's singles round of 16. There was no respite from losses in judo and volleyball.
