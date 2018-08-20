GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Day 2, Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | August 20, 2018, 8:35 PM IST
Catch all the action from day two of the 18th Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: It was a mixed day for Indian athletes on the second day of the multi-national event. Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first India women's wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asiad. While shooters Deepak Kumar and Lakshya Sheraon won silver medals in their respect events. It was hearbreak for Sakshi Malik who ended medal-less while the Indian kabaddi team lost their first ever match at the Asian Games.
Aug 20, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

Hockey: The match has finally ended and the unbelievable score reads 17-0 in favour of India. This match will go down as one of the biggest wins in term of score for the Men in Blue. The team showed no mercy to their less illustrious counterpart.

Aug 20, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Hockey: 7 minutes left to be played in the last quarter and India are now 16-0 up against Indonesia.

Aug 20, 2018 7:29 pm (IST)

Hockey: Mid-way into the third quarter now and India are now 12-0 up in the match against Indonesia. The Indian team are running like a well-oiled machine at the moment but same cannot be said about their opposition. 

Aug 20, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, let's take a look at what the hockey team are up to against their less illustrious opponents.
Aug 20, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

Wrestling: Heartbreak for Sakshi as she has lost the match 12-2 on technical superiority. Sakshi was completely outplayed by her Korean counterpart in this Bronze medal match. 

Aug 20, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Sakshi is now crumbling under pressure as he trailing 8-2 in the match. The fans in the crown who were shouting Sakshi Sakshi ahead of the match, have gone completely silent.  

Aug 20, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)

Sakshi in trouble here as her Korean counterpart has her down on the mat. Rim has taken control of the match as he is up 4-0 in the first round. Sakshi will now look to level the match and she will have to do it soon. 

Aug 20, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)

Wrestling: Sakshi Malik will be in action next as she will be up against Jong Sim Rim of North Korea for the Bronze medal in the 62 kg category. 

Aug 20, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)

Hockey: The India team have completely taken control of their clash against Indonesia and things are now starting to get embarrassing for the hosts. The first quarter has ended and India are leading 5-0. Some outrageous play by the Indian team.

Aug 20, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

The Japanese start is now 2-1 up in the clash as she throws Dhanda out out of the mat. Sagakami issued a counter-attack in the final round and won the match 6-1. Heartbreak for the Indian grappler. 

Aug 20, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

Wrestling: India's Pooja Dhanda is up against Japanese Katsuki Sagakami in the women's 57 kg freestyle wrestling for the bronze medal. She is currently one point up against her Japanese counterpart in the first round.

Aug 20, 2018 6:35 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian team are currently leading 1-0 against hosts Indonesia in the first quarter with just three minutes played in the contest. Excellent start for the Men in Blue.

Aug 20, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)
Sports Minister and Olympic Silver Medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore!
Aug 20, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)

Historic Medal!

Aug 20, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)
Olympic Bronze medallist Yogeshwar sends his congratulatory message for Vinesh!
Aug 20, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

This is what our Correspondent Arjit Dabas has to say on Vinesh's historic gold!

Some redemption and history for Vinesh Phogat with that sensational performance. But just a small step for her as ultimate aim remains #Tokyo2020 ! Carry on champion! #Replug #AsianGames2018 @Phogat_Vinesh https://t.co/2nnIKNgVyS

— Arjit Dabas (@arjit29d) August 20, 2018
Aug 20, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)

Here is the scoreline of Vinesh's victory!

Aug 20, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist

This is an incredible moment for Vinesh Phogat as she makes history. The final is the only match in which Vinesh was even slightly challenged. She’s grown as a wrestler by leaps and bounds since the Rio Olympics, and is a classic example of how when you’re down and out with an injury and everything seems hopeless, the only way is up! Also, amazing how the Japanese, who are a powerhouse in women’s wrestling have disappointed majorly all day today

Aug 20, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)
Aug 20, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)

GOLD: Vinesh Phogat has created history as she becomes the first Indian women's wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Vinesh beats Japanese Irie Yuki 6-2 to take the numero uno spot in the 50 KG category. 

Aug 20, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

Excellent start for Vinesh has she has raced away to a 4-0 lead in the final. She has completely trumped her Japanese opponent so far. With just 2:30 minutes to go in the match, history is set to be made by the India superstar.

Aug 20, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)

Vinesh Phogat's final has begun now and she is gunning to become the first Indian women's gold medallist at the Asian Games in wrestling. Vinesh will be up against Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50 KG category. 

Aug 20, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Gymnastics: After Rotation 3, the Indian team compirsing of Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Sidhartth Verma are placed at the 9th place in the Men's qualification round. 

Aug 20, 2018 5:13 pm (IST)

Gymnastics: Indian gymnasts will be in action in the Men’s qualification round. Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Sidhartth Verma set to take to the floor soon.

Aug 20, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

Tennis: Doubles action coming up next with Rohan Bopanna-Sharan Divij and women's pair Rutuja Bhosale-Pranjala Yadlapalli beginning their campaign in the Round of 32.

Aug 20, 2018 4:41 pm (IST)

Men’s Volleyball: Indian volleyball team start their campaign with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong in Pool F. They won 27-25, 25-22, 25-19.

Aug 20, 2018 4:38 pm (IST)

Sepak takraw: India is assured of its first medal in Sepak takraw after they booked a place in the men’s team Regu S/F. In the Group stage, India defeated Iran 2-1 and lost to Indonesia 3-0 but advanced as the second best team in the group. There are only six teams in the competition and the losing semi-finalists will get the bronze medal.

Load More
Asian Games 2018, Day 2, Highlights: As It Happened
File photo: India's Vinesh Phogat, poses with the country's flag soon after winning in women's FS 50kg wrestling finals, defeating Canada's Jessica Macdonald at the Commonwealth Games on Gold Coast, Australia. (Image: AP)

DAY 1 REVIEW: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday. An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category. Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.

Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations. The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick. But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games. Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.

He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle. With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad. "There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.

Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat. "I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil. A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze. The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.

It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon. There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results. Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events. In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls. It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.

The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition. World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6. B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0. In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.
