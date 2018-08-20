Asian Games 2018 Day 2, Live Updates: Sindhu Defeats Yamaguchi, Shooters 10m Air Rifle Final Underway





Latest Update: India begin Day 2 with the shooting qualification rounds in the Men'a 10m Air Rifle event and the Men's and women's Trap qualifiers. Srihari Nataraj has won the Men's 50m backstroke heats, but is only a reserve for the final as he finished 10th among 38 starters. While PV Sindhu has drawn first blood against Akane Yamaguchi in the team event. Saina Nehwal will be in action later.

India begin Day 2 with the shooting qualification rounds in the Men'a 10m Air Rifle event and the Men's and women's Trap qualifiers. Srihari Nataraj has won the Men's 50m backstroke heats, but is only a reserve for the final as he finished 10th among 38 starters. While PV Sindhu has drawn first blood against Akane Yamaguchi in the team event. Saina Nehwal will be in action later. Aug 20, 2018 9:18 am (IST) Deepak and Ravi have started with 10.6 twice and 10.5 twice. They are first and third respectively. 15 shots before the first elimination happens. Aug 20, 2018 9:17 am (IST) Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round: India's Sanatombi Chanu finishes eighth in Taijijian, which is a form of Wushu where the participants use a sword as the main element of the routine. Aug 20, 2018 9:13 am (IST) Time for the 10m Air Rifle Men's final is about to get underway with Deepak and Ravi Kumar in the fray! It is a tough tough final, but hopefully they can add to the medals tally. Aug 20, 2018 9:05 am (IST) Women's Kabaddi: India's women's team are back in action after beating Japan emphatically in the first game yesterday. Today they are up against Thailand. India meanwhile are placed 9th on the medal standings. Aug 20, 2018 9:04 am (IST) Just a reminder, our 2014 Asian Games Gold medal winning Men's hockey team will be opening their title defense today! Keep your eyes on the star and feet of the ground ...The day of our first match #indiavsindonesia #AsianGames18 #hockey @TheHockeyIndia @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/K32RbcaFRJ — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 20, 2018 Aug 20, 2018 9:02 am (IST) Rowing: Men’s Quadruple Sculls: India’s Swarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh top their heat with a time of 6:15:18 to book a spot in the final. Aug 20, 2018 9:01 am (IST) Women’s Team Badminton: India’s Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil lose their match against the world No 1 pair Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima 15-21, 6-21. Up next is Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara with the tie delicately poised at 1-1. Aug 20, 2018 8:57 am (IST) Men’s Trap qualification: India’s Lakshay and Manavjit Singh Sandhu are leading the pack on the second day of qualification. Lakshay shot all 25 targets in the fourth round, while Manavjit is yet to complete his fourth round, he missed only three targets on the first day of qualification. Aug 20, 2018 8:54 am (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Ravi Kumar’s is a career filled with bronze medals. In March this year too he won bronze at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico. In fact, at the previous Asian Games too, he’s won a bronze in the team event. He’d be desperate to win a better coloured medal! In his way will be compatriot Deepak Kumar. But there’ll be a big Chinese wall to climb in the form of 22 yr old Haoran Yang! A prodigy of sorts who made a splash in the junior circuit in fact the defending champion in the 10m Air Rifle. His difference in the qualification with the second placed Soojoo Song of Korea is a fairly wide one, which means Ravi and Deepak have to take their game a few notches up to be among the medals. Aug 20, 2018 8:50 am (IST) Congratulations still pouring in from all quarters for Bajrang Punia! Shubhankar Sharma being the latest Bajrang Punia ! What a bout man!! Really proud of your performances. I am sure that your gold will spur the rest of the guys on the Indian Squad. Come on Golfers, it's your turn, now.@IndianGolfUnion@India_AllSports #IndiaAtAsianGames#getgoldforindia@IndiaSports — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) August 20, 2018 Aug 20, 2018 8:47 am (IST) Women’s Team Badminton: India’s Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil lose the first game to world No 1 pair Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima 15-21 after putting up a good fight. Aug 20, 2018 8:38 am (IST) Rowing: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls: India’s Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finish second in their heat, which means they will head to the repechage round. They finished with a time of 6:57:75. Aug 20, 2018 8:36 am (IST) Badminton: In the second match of the tie, India's Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil take on Matsutomo Misaki and Yuki Fukushima. Aug 20, 2018 8:30 am (IST) So here's the line-up for the Badminton team event for the women between India and Japan. India lead 1-0 right now. Aug 20, 2018 8:23 am (IST) Women’s Team Badminton: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead against Japan. The Japanese was too erratic with her shots and paid for it. Aug 20, 2018 8:22 am (IST) Shooting Final: India's Deepak and Ravi Kumar will be in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final which begins at 9:15 am. Will India bag a Gold to begin the day? It would be the perfect way to start things off today. Aug 20, 2018 8:19 am (IST) Badminton: There is some great badminton on display between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. The Japanese not giving up just yet even though Sindhu has upped the ante. The scores in the second game are tied at 19-19. Sindhu won the first game 21-18. Aug 20, 2018 8:18 am (IST) Here's the final eight in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event: Aug 20, 2018 8:16 am (IST) Swimming Update: Srihari Nataraj has once again broken a National record - a second one at the Asian Games, this time with 26.19 seconds in the Men's 50m backstroke. He will though only be a reserve for the final, having finished 10th overall among 38 starters. Quite unfortunate after that brilliant effort. Aug 20, 2018 8:14 am (IST) Shooting: Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Ravi Kumar has finished his rounds with a score of 626.7, while Deepak Kumar with a score of 626.3. They are ranked 4th and 5th currently, behind leaders Yang Haoran, Song Soojoo and Hui Zicheng. Aug 20, 2018 8:10 am (IST) Women’s team Badminton: After winning the first game with a late surge, PV Sindhu has taken a narrow 11-10 lead at the interval of the second game against Yamaguchi. Aug 20, 2018 8:07 am (IST) Rowing: Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls: India’s Dushyant tops his heat with a time of 7:43.08 to qualify for the final. Aug 20, 2018 8:06 am (IST) Aug 20, 2018 8:01 am (IST) Swimming: Men’s 50m Backstroke: India’s Srihari Nataraj has once again begun his day by winning his heat with a time of 26.19, while Arvind Mani completes the 1-2 with a time of 26.89. Aug 20, 2018 7:59 am (IST) Women’s team Badminton: Sindhu has won the first game against Yamaguchi 21-18. Sindhu took advantage of some errors from Yamaguchi to take a 18-15 lead, before the Japanese fought back to level it at 18-18. However, Sindhu stepped up the aggression to win the next three points. Aug 20, 2018 7:58 am (IST) Women's team badminton: PV Sindhu looks to run away with the first game towards the deep end as she does well in the rallies and opens up a three point lead, but Yamaguchi, as always mixes things up and fights back. No easy points here with the score at 18-18. Aug 20, 2018 7:53 am (IST) Women's Team Badminton: Sindhu and Yamaguchi are matching each other shot for shot and point for point in the first game. It is tight as ever with the scores level at 13-13. India vs Japan seemingly a far tighter tie than the men's contest yesterday. Aug 20, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Swimming: Men's 800m Freestyle: India’s Advait Page started slowly in his heat and finished third with a timing of 8:09.13. There were two more swimmers faster than him in the heat, including Indonesia’s Alfah Fadlan Prawira, who set a Games Record with a time of 8:03.87. Aug 20, 2018 7:50 am (IST) Women’s trap qualification: Seema Tomar has shot 22 out of 25 targets in round 4, taking her total to 93 and fourth position. Shreyasi Singh, meanwhile, can only score a 20, as she drops down to seventh spot with a total of 91. The leader, Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko has 96 after four rounds. Aug 20, 2018 7:49 am (IST) Women’s Team Badminton: Sindhu wins three points in a row to take a 11-10 lead into the interval of the first game against Yamaguchi. Load More



DAY 1 REVIEW: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday. An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category. Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.



Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations. The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick. But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games. Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.



He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle. With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad. "There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.



Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat. "I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil. A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze. The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.



It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon. There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results. Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events. In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls. It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.



The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition. World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6. B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0. In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.