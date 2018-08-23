Asian Games 2018, Day 5 Highlights: As it Happened





Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece. With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold. The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs. "Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Read More Catch all the action from day five of the Asian Games through our live blog. Aug 23, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) Squash: Indian squash players continue their good show at the games as Joshna Chinappa becomes the latest to enter the quarter final. Chinappa beats Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines 3-0 to progress into the next stage. Aug 23, 2018 7:30 pm (IST) Tennis: Heartbreak for the Indian duo as Indonesia's Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi beat Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina in the mixed doubles quarter-final. Score: 6-4, 1-6, 10-6. The Indonesian pair are now assured of a bronze. Aug 23, 2018 7:19 pm (IST) Tennis: After going down 4-6 in the first set, Indian duo Ankita Raina and Rohan Bopanna have levelled the match at 1-1, courtesy of their 6-1 win in the second set. The mixed doubles quarter final heads into the decider now. Aug 23, 2018 7:00 pm (IST) Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina are currently down one set against Indonesia's Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi in the quarter-final. Aug 23, 2018 6:52 pm (IST) Squash: Dipika Pallikal enters the quarter-final courtesy of an easy victory over Yeni Siti Rohma in the round of 16. The Indian squash star won the match 3-0. Up next, Joshna Chinappa will look to do the same in her round of 16 clash. Aug 23, 2018 6:29 pm (IST) Tennis: Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina are currently up against Indonesia's Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi in the quarter-final. A win for India duo will assure them of a medal. Aug 23, 2018 6:09 pm (IST) Squash: India have been assured of a medal in squash as both Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Saurav Ghosal won their respective round of 16 clashes and will now face each other in the quarter-final. One Indian will progress into the semis, therefore guaranteeing India of at least a bronze. Aug 23, 2018 5:55 pm (IST) Swimming: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes sixth in the 200m backstroke final. Nataraj’s timing was 2:02.83. China’s Jiayu Xu took the gold with timing of 1:53.99 Aug 23, 2018 5:35 pm (IST) Since 1990, India have never failed to win gold at the Asian Games in Kabaddi and the biggest irony is that India failed to make it into the final when the sport in the country is at its prime due to Pro Kabaddi League. Aug 23, 2018 5:30 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 2014 was a close final, but it’s been a trouncing this time around. The Indian men’s kabaddi team for whom winning an Asian Games gold is almost a birthright, have been beaten. 27-18 is a massive margin. Bunch of the current kabaddi players from Iran play in the Pro Kabaddi League and that’s helped them immensely. Aug 23, 2018 5:29 pm (IST) Kabaddi: That's it folks, Iran has shocked India and they seven time champions are out of contention for a place in the final. Iran have beaten India 27-18 to seal a place in the final. The Iran players and coaches are dancing on the mat now while as for Indian players, they are in tears. Aug 23, 2018 5:15 pm (IST) Kabaddi: The Indian team are currently trailing to Iran in the semi-final. The seven-time champions are down 16-12 in the second half with 8 minutes to go. Time for the Men in Blue to issue a stunning fightback. Aug 23, 2018 5:02 pm (IST) Bad news coming from the other mixed doubles match involving India's Praanav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy. The dou have lost their round of 32 match to the Malaysian pair. Aug 23, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) The Indian men's kabaddi team's semi-final match against Iran is currently underway, and it's not going to be an easy outing for the reigning champions at all. The scores are currently locked at 8-8, and after being upset by South Korea earlier in the Asian Games, they would be wary of not slipping up once again. Aug 23, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) Rankireddy and Ponnappa are out of the mixed double's competition, losing in straight sets. Final score: Aug 23, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) Gunneswaran's quarter final against Kwon Soonwoo has finally ended, with the Indian coming out on top in a thrilling tie-breaker. He passionately throws his racquet in the air after the match ends. Here is the final score: Aug 23, 2018 4:21 pm (IST) India's pair of Chopra and Sikki Reddy are also in mixed double's action against the Malaysian pair of Chan PS and Goh LY, currently behind 9-10 in the first game. Aug 23, 2018 4:15 pm (IST) This is how things stand at the moment: Aug 23, 2018 4:13 pm (IST) After a mammoth first game that lasted 29 minutes, the Indian duo go down 25-27 to the Thai pair. They still have two games to remain in the competition, and would be hoping to bounce right back. Aug 23, 2018 4:06 pm (IST) One of India’s best tennis players, @ankita_champ makes a mark in the @asiangames2018 by winning a Bronze. India is immensely proud of her. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/UNClsKZ2xv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2018 Aug 23, 2018 3:58 pm (IST) S Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are in action against Puavaranukroh D and Taerattanachai S of Thailand in the mixed double's round of 32. Aug 23, 2018 3:48 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran's men's singles quarter final match had to be paused during the tie-breaker of the deciding set, due to a spell of rain. This is how things stand so far. Aug 23, 2018 3:42 pm (IST) Here are the final standings. Aug 23, 2018 3:40 pm (IST) And that's that. Aruna Reddy and Pranati Nayak finish in the seventh and eighth positions respectively in the final of the women's artistic gymnastics event. The South Korean Yeo Seojeong wins the gold medal. Aug 23, 2018 3:27 pm (IST) Pranati Nayak's first and second attempts do not go as planned as well, as her landings on both were not smooth. The first one in particular saw her land sideways. 12.650 is her current score. Aug 23, 2018 3:19 pm (IST) But she gets her second attempt spot on! and finishes with a combined average of 12.775 after the first round. Aug 23, 2018 3:15 pm (IST) Aruna Reddy's first attempt in the women's artistic gymnastics event does not go well. She launches herself into the air but just does not get her body oriented in time, landing on her knees instead of her feet. Aug 23, 2018 3:12 pm (IST) In the men's singles quarter final, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is trailing 5-4 to Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in the deciding set. Aug 23, 2018 3:03 pm (IST) The final of the women's artistic gymnastics event is about to shortly get underway, with India's Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy in the fray! Aug 23, 2018 2:55 pm (IST) And now, Virender Sehwag has come in with a congratulatory message for young Shardul. Unbelievable!

Shardul Vihan wins Silver medal in Double Trap (Shooting) . He is just 15 years of age. Wow 🙏🏼 #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/mP5oyK1Fdu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2018 Load More

In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events. World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.



Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics. The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events. Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24. In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.



The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24. The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round. India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and Wednesday's round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half. But just as any other day, Wednesday was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.



Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final. After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout. Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev. Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round. The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes. In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.