Asian Games 2018: I Have Planned Special Fish Recipes For Him On Monday, Says Gold Medalist Pranab Bardhan’s Wife

When Pranab Bardhan (60) and Shibnath Sarkar (56) scripted history by winning a gold medal in the bridge competition in the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta on Saturday, far away in South Kolkata - the non-descript Santoshpur locality burst in to jubilation.People gathered at Bardhan’s house and shared the golden moment with his family members. They were greeted with sweets and tea and decided to plan a grand reception when Pranab da (popularly known in the locality) will return home.Both finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals. With this gold, Bardhan has become the oldest medal winner at this year's Asian Games. The Chinese pair of Gang Chen and Lixin Yang won the silver with a score of 378 and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374. Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333.Speaking to the News18, Pranab Bardhan’s wife Ruma, a school teacher, said, “It is a golden moment for us. The moment we got the news, we screamed out of joy. My daughter first told me that Pranab won the gold.”When asked, Bridge is a brain game and whether her special fish recipes are behind Pranab’s success in the game, Ruma laughed and said, “Yes, it is a brain game and tomorrow he is coming home around midnight. Therefore, I have planned special fish recipes for him on Monday. Like any Bengali, he is very much fond of fishes.”Ruma said, “I would like to share an interesting story. Bridge is a passion for him. Once he went to buy vegetable in the morning and came very late. Then, he told me that he was playing Bridge with his friends and he was too engrossed in it.”Pranab’s daughter Pratirupa said, “I am proud of my father. He called me around 4 PM and asked whether I am happy or not. I was confident that he will surely win gold medal. We are eagerly waiting for him to return home.”Pranab da’s friend and the youths whom he trained on how to play Bridge are planning to decorate the entire locality with lights and his posters.TMC leader Arup Biswas also visited his house and congratulated his family members.On the other side Ganges, Shibnath Sarkar’s friends and neighbours at Salkia in Howrah district also celebrated their achievement and demanded a professional Bridge training school in Kolkata.General Secretary, Bridge Federation of India, Anand K Samant said, “We were confident that Pranab da and Shibnath will surely win the gold medal. They are excellent in this game as they got the best brain.”