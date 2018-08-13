English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games 2018: It's Rare But We Are Contenders in Each Category, Says Gopichand
"We hope that we come back with medals and we have moments to celebrate. We go in with a chance in every event and very rarely this happened with the Indian team. We hope that we do well at the Games although this been a tough year for us," Gopichand told reporters at the official send-off ceremony.
Pullela Gopichand. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Hyderabad: India's chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that this is a rare occasion when country's shuttlers are medal contenders in each and every category at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta.
The players, the coaches, the support staff all of them put in efforts to be in good shape, he said.
"We are in good shape. Hopefully, we will have some good performances at the Asian Games. We had won a bronze in the women's team event at Incheon."
"We had got some very good results at the World Championships as well. Overall, the entire team is looking good from doubles to singles and hopefully we will have a good shot at all of these medals. I would like to wish the entire team all the best," Gopichand added.
Gopichand further said:"We have the right firepower and the shuttlers are ready to shoulder the nation's hopes. The players have worked hard and their preparations looks positive of a confident show at the Asian Games."
Star shuttler Saina Nehwal said: "All of us have prepared really hard. Last time (previous Asian Games), it was special for Indian women's team as we won bronze
and I hope this time we can try our level best to even better it. I wish the full team all the best."
"This time also we will do well like we did in the Commonwealth Games," Saina said.
Rio Olympics Silver medallist P V Sindhu said: "We all are prepared well and are in full form and I think we will definitely give up our best."
The 20-strong Indian badminton squad was given a warm send-off by SportzLive, the official licensee holder of Premier Badminton league (PBL) under the aegis of Badminton Association of India (BAI).
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
