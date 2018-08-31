Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson Wins Gold in 1500m

Jinson Johnson won the gold medal in the men's 1500 final. Johnson, who won the silver in 800m, took the first place with time of 3:44:72. Manjit Singh, who took the gold in 800m, finished fourth.

News18.com

First published: August 31, 2018, 3:44 PM IST | Updated: 46 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Jinson Johnson won the gold medal in the men's 1500 final. Johnson, who won the silver in 800m, took the first place with time of 3:44:72. Manjit Singh, who took the gold in 800m, finished fourth.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...