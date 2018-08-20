Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 2: Lakshay Clinches Silver in Men's Trap Final, Indian Kabaddi Team Defeated by Korea





Latest Update: Half way through the second day, India have managed to bag two medals with Deepak Kumar in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final in the morning and then Lakshay winning the silver in men's trap shooting. The likes of Apurvi Chandela and Seema Tomar have failed in their finals. Over on the Wrestling mat, Vinesh Phogat has stormed into finals of the 50kg FS event. In badminton, the women's team lost to Japan while the men are down 1-2 to Indonesia.

Read More Catch all the action from day two of the 18th Asian Games through our live blog.Half way through the second day, India have managed to bag two medals with Deepak Kumar in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final in the morning and then Lakshay winning the silver in men's trap shooting. The likes of Apurvi Chandela and Seema Tomar have failed in their finals. Over on the Wrestling mat, Vinesh Phogat has stormed into finals of the 50kg FS event. In badminton, the women's team lost to Japan while the men are down 1-2 to Indonesia. Aug 20, 2018 3:53 pm (IST) लक्ष्य का🥈पे सटीक निशाना।



19 yr old shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men's Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ! pic.twitter.com/aVcyEqDKD3 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 20, 2018 This is what Sports Minister and Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had to say about Lakshya's heroics at the Asian Games Aug 20, 2018 3:51 pm (IST) Men's Team Badminton: HS Prannoy keeps India's challenge going as he beats his Indonesian counterpart Jonatan Christie 15-21, 21-19, 21-19 in a thrilling contest. India were down 0-2 before Prannoy's clash and defeat for him would have meant the end of India's challenge in the discipline. Aug 20, 2018 3:30 pm (IST) Wrestling: 125 kg Men’s Repechage: Sumit Malik remains in contention for a Bronze after he saw off Kazhakstan's Boltin, winning 7-0 in the second repechage round. Aug 20, 2018 3:27 pm (IST) Here's the Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore an Olympic Silver medallist in double trap has some words for young Lakshay who won Silver at the Asian Games. लक्ष्य का🥈पे सटीक निशाना।



19 yr old shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men's Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ! pic.twitter.com/aVcyEqDKD3 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 20, 2018 Aug 20, 2018 3:25 pm (IST) What a massive upset. South Korea beats India in men’s Kabaddi @asiangames2018 24-23. Indians looked a bit complacent. — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 20, 2018 Aug 20, 2018 3:24 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: A Gold medal from the men’s kabaddi team is almost the Indian team’s birth right. But guess who stopped the Indian juggernaut? Unified Korea. Tight match that India lost by a single point, but says much about how other countries have picked up the sport that is essentially Indian. Korean players feature in the hugely successful Pro Kabaddi League. Aug 20, 2018 3:23 pm (IST) Kabaddi: The Indian men’s team have lost a match at the Asian Games for the first time ever as they were defeated by unified Korea side 23-24. Aug 20, 2018 3:17 pm (IST) Here's a look at the final standings from the Men's Trap final: Aug 20, 2018 3:15 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: All of 19 and in his first multi-discipline event, Lakshya Sheoran has shown tremendous calm and composure en route to a silver in the men’s trap final. The contrast was amazing – the veteran Manavjit Sandhu fighting shot-for-shot, and leaving midway through the elimination, with enthusiasm beating experience this time around! 43/50, his final score could have been better, but the teenager have been ecstatic at the thought of finishing on the podium at the debut Asiad, and why not! Aug 20, 2018 3:13 pm (IST) Men's Trap: Chinese Taipei's Yang has taken Gold with (48 out of 50 shots) and India's Lakshay finished with Silver with 43 out of 50 targets. This is India's second Silver of medal the day and both have come in Shooting. Aug 20, 2018 3:08 pm (IST) Shooting: Men's Trap final: After 40 shots, Yang leads the way and is battling for Gold with young Lakshay who is second. Korea's Ahn Daemyeong has taken Bronze. Aug 20, 2018 3:05 pm (IST) Men's Trap final: Korea's Ahn Daemyeong has missed the four shots of the seventh series and moved up to third spot. Manavjit Singh Sandhu has been eliminated at fourth spot while Lakshay is on the Silver medal spot. Yang is almost sure of a Gold medal given his form. Aug 20, 2018 3:00 pm (IST) Men's Trap final: In the 6th round of five shots, Manavjit has missed two shots and dropped to fourth, whereas Lakshay has not missed anything. Yang leads the way, Lakshay standing at second. Korea's Ahn Daemyeong is on third. Aug 20, 2018 2:56 pm (IST) Men's trap final: After 25 shots, both Manavjit and Lakshay have 21 targets to their name and are tied with Ahn Daemyeong for second spot. Yang with 23 targets is in the lead. Aug 20, 2018 2:53 pm (IST) Men's Trap: After 22 shots there are four shooters tied on the Silver medal spot, both the Koreans and both the Indians, while Yang is pulling away for Gold. Aug 20, 2018 2:51 pm (IST) Men's Trap Final: So as it stands, after 20 shots, Yang leads the way having missed just one shot, with Lakshay and Koreas Ahn Daemyeong sharing the second spot. Manavjit is currently fourth. Aug 20, 2018 2:47 pm (IST) Men's Trap: After 15 shots, Manavjit has missed three targets, and Lakshay has missed only 1. Lakshay is joint first currently, with Manavjit on fourth. Here's a look at the standings at this point in time. Aug 20, 2018 2:42 pm (IST) Men's Trap: After 10 shots, both Manavjit and Lakshay have made sure they don't make any more mistakes. Manavjit has hit 8 targets while Lakshay has managed 9 out of 10. Aug 20, 2018 2:37 pm (IST) Men's Trap: After the first five targets, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, a veteran of 6 Asian Games has hit three targets, while Lakshay has missed one and hit four. Manav stands at fifth currently, with three tied on four targets. Aug 20, 2018 2:33 pm (IST) Men’s team badminton: Bad luck for Satwik and Chirag as they have lost the decider 16-21 to the world No 1 pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Indonesia win 19-21, 21-19, 21-16 and take a 2-0 lead against India in tie. Aug 20, 2018 2:30 pm (IST) Coming up soon is the Men's Trap final with Manavjit Sandhu and Lakshay set to battle for with four others for the a medal. The Indians qualified top of the charts after two brilliant days in the first two days. Aug 20, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Now, now, now. Vinesh Phogat is well and truly looking like she’s going the Bajrang way. A superb move to roll her opponent over to race to a massive 10 point lead that the Uzbeki had no answer to. She has grown and only grown in confidence ever since her comeback and easily looked the best among the Indian girls so far. Go for gold, Vinesh! Aug 20, 2018 2:24 pm (IST) Wrestling: India’s Vinesh Phogat has stormed through to the final of the 50kg FS event after defeating Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova by technical superiority. The final rounds will take place post 6pm IST. Aug 20, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Sakshi fought till the very last second and hoped the challenge would go in her favour, but it wasn’t to be. Drastically different from her previous bout which she won on technical superiority, but needed to up the aggression because going on the defensive clearly not helping the wrestlers now. One was hoping for a repeat show of the Rio bronze medal match which was against the same opponent. A bronze to fight for now! Aug 20, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) Tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan has defeated Fitriadi Rifqi 6-0, 7-6 to progress to the Round of 16 in the men’s singles category. Aug 20, 2018 2:20 pm (IST) Men’s Team Badminton: Its 1-1 between India and Indonesia as Satwik-Chirag lost the second game 19-21 against Kevin-Marcus. The Indians had won the first game 21-19. Time for a decider. Aug 20, 2018 2:17 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Sakshi Malik has lost the semi-final of the 62kg FS against Aisuluu Tynybekova 7-8 and will now be in the repechage rounds and play for Bronze. The last one left in the semi-final is Vinesh Phogat. Aug 20, 2018 2:09 pm (IST) Wrestling: End of the first round of the bout between Sakshi and Tynybekova. The Indian trails 4-6 in the semi-final after making a great start. This is in fact a repeat of the Bronze medal match up from the Rio Olympics. Aug 20, 2018 2:05 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Sakshi Malik is on the mat now against Kyrgystan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the semi-finals. Aug 20, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Men’s Team Badminton: In the second match of the tie, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on World No 1 seeds Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon. The Indians won the first game 21-19 Load More



DAY 1 REVIEW: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday. An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category. Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.



Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations. The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick. But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games. Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.



He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle. With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad. "There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.



Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat. "I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil. A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze. The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.



It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon. There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results. Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events. In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls. It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.



The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition. World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6. B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0. In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.