Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 2: Women's Trap Final Coming Up, Women Wrestlers Storm Into Quarters

India begin Day 2 with a shooting medal which is Silver in the 10m Air Rifle Final where Deepak Kumar fought back to clinch his first Asian Games medal. Apurvi Chandela also qualified for the Air Rifle final, but failed to get a medal as she finished fifth. Earlier Srihari Nataraj won the Men's 50m backstroke heats, but is only a reserve for the final as he finished 10th among 38 starters. India's women's team in the badminton team event could not get past Japan and lost the tie 1-3 in the quarter-finals. Aug 20, 2018 12:48 pm (IST) After 15 shots in the Women's Trap final, Seema Tomar has managed only six shots on target and she stays last on the standings. Aug 20, 2018 12:46 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Less than two minutes to start her day, and a win on technical superiority. Our Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who’s been criticized for underperforming, looked technically superior for sure against Salinee Srisombat. Sakshi is desperate to do better than her bronze in CWG and has to keep the tenacity on. Now, we know what happened when a certain Bajrang Punia started his day with a technical superioroity win, don’t we? Aug 20, 2018 12:43 pm (IST) Women's Trap final: Seema Tomar's performance has improved after the terrible start and she has managed to get the last four shots on target. That's 4/10 for her in the final and she stands at the bottom of the pile and is facing elimination. Aug 20, 2018 12:41 pm (IST) Wrestling: Sakshi needed less than two minutes to finish her bout and storm through the quarter-final. She beat her opponent by technical superiority in 114 secods. Aug 20, 2018 12:41 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Sakshi Malik is in action and she is up against Thailand's Salinee Srisombat in the 62 kg FS event. Aug 20, 2018 12:39 pm (IST) Shooting: Men's trap: Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay have made it to the Trap final. Both have finished right at the top of the charts completing a 1-2 with scores of 119 for both. Aug 20, 2018 12:37 pm (IST) Women's Trap final: Seema Tomar has not managed get any of her shots on target in the first series. That's a horrible start for the Indian and in all probability there is no medal that's coming India's way from this event. Aug 20, 2018 12:33 pm (IST) Seema Tomar has missed her first two shot in the final, the only one to do so. The rest have all managed to find the target with their shots. Aug 20, 2018 12:31 pm (IST) It's time for the Women's Trap final to commence and India's Seema Tomar will be hoping to put in her best shot to bring a second medal for India on the day. Aug 20, 2018 12:23 pm (IST) India's Pinki has been knocked by technical superiority by Sumiya. She could have a chance through repechage though. Aug 20, 2018 12:19 pm (IST) End of the first round between Pinki and Sumiya, and the Mongolian has a 5-0 lead at the break. It's not looking very promising for her. Aug 20, 2018 12:16 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Pinki is on the mat now and up against Mongolia's Sumiya Erdenechimeg in the 53 kg FS event. Aug 20, 2018 12:12 pm (IST) Shooting: The Women's Trap final featuring Seema Tomar will begin in shortly over 15 minutes. After Deepak Kumar's Silver, will Seema Tomar add to the tally? Aug 20, 2018 12:07 pm (IST) Wrestling: Women's 57 kg FS event: India's Pooja Dhanda has demolished the challenge of Orasa Sookdongyor in no time and won by technical superiority to move into the quarter-final. Aug 20, 2018 12:04 pm (IST) Shooting: Women’s Trap: India’s Seema Tomar has qualified for the final with a score of 116. Shreyasi Singh lost in the shoot-off and failed to make it to the final. Aug 20, 2018 11:58 am (IST) Wrestling: Men’s 125 kg: India’s Sumit is no match for Iran’s Parviz Hadi Basmanj and has lost the bout by technical superiority. Aug 20, 2018 11:57 am (IST) Basketball: Yet another defeat for the Indian women as they were outplayed 104-54 by the Unified Korean team in 5x5 basketball. India have lost all three games so far, the earlier ones being to Taipei and Kazakhstan. Taipei lead the pool with three wins in three matches, Korea are second and Kazakhstan third and India fourth and Indonesia are fifth. Aug 20, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Well done Vinesh Phogat! She’d called her opening bout of the Asiad her ‘second Olympics’ because she was up against Sun Yanan against who she doesn’t have the happiest memories, not because of a loss, but a career threatening injury that crushed her Olympic dreams two years ago. A smartly fought bout by the Indian where she just didn’t let Sun get to her legs, probably remembering all too well what happened in Rio. And that one move with which she pinned the Chinese down… how good was that! She doesn’t have the easiest draw, but this must have been a mental bout too in some sense for her, which she won with flying colours. Aug 20, 2018 11:42 am (IST) Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat, the 2018 CWG Gold medallist has won her bout emphatically with an 8-2 score against China's Sun Yanan and has stormed into the quarter-finals. Aug 20, 2018 11:40 am (IST) Top attacking move from Vinesh in attack and has the Chinese pinned down on the mat. She has picked up a flurry of points and she has 8-0 lead. The crowd is right behind her. Aug 20, 2018 11:39 am (IST) Vinesh who won the Gold medal at the 2018 CWG is being watchful and keeping Yanan away from her legs before taking the attack to her. Aug 20, 2018 11:37 am (IST) End of the first round and Vinesh Phogat has a slender 2-0 lead in her first bout at the Asian Games. Aug 20, 2018 11:35 am (IST) Wrestling: The Women's wrestling events has started and Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg FS event is in action. She is up against China's Sun Yanan. Aug 20, 2018 11:29 am (IST) Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: Mongolia's Nandinzaya Gankhuyag has taken Bronze, Korea's Jung takes Silver and Zhao from China takes Gold. This is also China's 10th Gold medal at the Asian Games so far. Here's a look at the final standings. Aug 20, 2018 11:26 am (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Gold was always going to be tough with China’s Zhao leading the charts going into the final. But what Apurvi Chandela lacked hugely in the final was scores in high tens and consistency. The 10.8 towards the end was superb to move back in the top 3, and the last thing she needed was that horrid 9.8. Apurvi is known to hold her nerves in finals even when she started, but today just wasn't her day. Her inconsistency cost her. But also shows how just one single shot can turn the tables in this event! Aug 20, 2018 11:26 am (IST) Men's Handball: India have defeated Thailand 45-19 in their group match. Aug 20, 2018 11:25 am (IST) Taekwondo: Women's 53 kg: India's Latika Bhandari loses to Hong Kong's Sin Yi Law 22-24 in the round of 16. Aug 20, 2018 11:25 am (IST) Swimming: Men's 200m Individual Medley: India's Neel Roy finished 13th overall with a timing of 2:08.07. He failed to make the cut for the final. Aug 20, 2018 11:25 am (IST) Women's basketball: India go down 54-104 against the Unified Korean team. That's now 3 defeats in 3 games in the group stage for India. Aug 20, 2018 11:23 am (IST) After Chandela, Iran's Armina Sadegihan finished fourth. Now it;s between Zhao, Gankhuyag and Jung to decide who takes what medals.

Sakshi Malik. (Reuters)



DAY 1 REVIEW: Bajrang Punia snatched the spotlight from fading superstar Sushil Kumar to open India's gold account at the 18th Asian Games after the shooters delivered just a bronze in a low-key start to their campaign on Sunday. An in-form Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad yellow metal to his rich collection after losing the qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category. Bajrang gave India the first gold of the Games in Jakarta but the country's first medal came 600 kilometers away in Palembang, where the mixed rifle team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar faltered towards the end to settle for bronze.



Like wrestling, shooting was also a mixed bag as the bronze came after teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the pistol mixed team finals against expectations. The hockey turf in Jakarta also produced a brilliant result for India with the women's team, which won a bronze in 2014, hammering hosts Indonesia 8-0 for a rousing start. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show with a hat-trick. But the day well and truly belonged to Bajrang, who came into the Games after winning three tournaments -- the Commonwealth Games, the Tbilisi Grand Prix, and the Yasar Dogu International. He was simply sensational and produced a performance which had been expected of him in the build-up to the Games. Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, until the final, by technical superiority.



He outclassed Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov (13-3), Tajikistan's Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) and Mongolia's N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final, he was tested by Japan's Takatani Daichi but the Haryana grappler held his nerve to prevail 10-8 in an exciting battle. With this stellar feat, Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who had won gold in the last edition. Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are the other wrestlers who form India's golden club at Asiad. "There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally, I am feeling proud of myself," the 24-year-old said.



Another name that was set to be on this list was of Sushil but the double Olympic medallist could not produce the big-event show he is famous for. However, he was graceful in defeat. "I did not expect this. The 57kg World Champion was sitting beside me, he said 'I lost'. I told him don't worry, I have also lost. It is part of sport and I will come back again. We can't be overwhelmed by defeats or victories, it won't lead you anywhere," said Sushil. A gold was also expected from the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, where the Indians were in contention in two events, but the contingent had to be content with a mixed team rifle bronze. The Indian pairing of Chandela and Kumar aggregated 429.9 after 42 shots in the 48-shot final and were in second spot for major part of the 48-shot finals before China overtook them to take the silver.



It was a maiden Asian Games medal for Chandela, who will be aiming for a better colour medal in the 10m air rifle tomorrow. World Cup bronze medallist Kumar, who is mentored by the great Abhinav Bindra, had won a men's 10m rifle team bronze at last the edition at Incheon. There were no more medals on the opening day but they were certainly some promising results. Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished creditable fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events. In rowing, medal hopes were raised after Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh topped Heat 2 in men's doubles sculls while Dattu Baban Bhokanal was second in Heat 1 of singles sculls. It was a lean day in tennis with most Indians getting first-round byes. There was one match in the mixed doubles and last-minute formed pairing of Karman Kaur Thandi and Divij Sharan did well to clear the opening hurdle.



The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition. World No 8. Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4 21-5 to give India a 1-0 lead. World No. 11 H S Prannoy then outclassed Mohamed Sarim 21-8 21-6. B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed with a 21-7 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0. In Kabaddi, which has been India's 'gold mine' at Asian Games, both teams made a winning start. The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka after opening its campaign with a win over Bangladesh, while the women's team pulled off a dominating win over Japan in its opener.