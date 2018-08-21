GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 3: Dipa Karmakar, Indian Archers and Shooters Look to Bolster Medals Tally

News18.com | August 21, 2018, 8:45 AM IST
Catch all the live action from day three of the 18th Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: On Day 3, India will be looking to add the medals tally, and the first one to qualify for the finals has been the Rower Dattu Bhokanal in the Men's Singles Sculls through repechage. Also later on as the day progresses, India will be taking their chances at getting a Gold in Sepak Takraw Men's team event where they are assured of a medal after making it to the semi-finals against Thailand.
Aug 21, 2018 8:45 am (IST)

Swimming: India's Virdhawal Khade, who qualified for the Men's 50m freestyle final with a national record and third best time in the field will take the pool again in the evening around 430pm IST for the medal round. Here are the finalists: 

Aug 21, 2018 8:42 am (IST)

Shooting: The last few rounds have been rather disappointing for the Indian shooters. In the 10m air pistol event, Chaudhary has slipped to the sixth position and Verma is in the 12th spot, while in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Rajput moves to sixth and Akhil Sheoran has a lot of catching up to do.

Aug 21, 2018 8:35 am (IST)

Shooting: In the 10m Air Pistol qualification rounds, Sourabh Chaudhary is on a roll and has finished with a total of 586, while Abhishek Varma has scored 501 and currently is in 9th. Expect him to move up through the last rounds of qualification.

Aug 21, 2018 8:33 am (IST)

Shooting: In the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification rounds, the veteran Sanjeev Rajput’s total is 389 (98, 99, 96, 96) after the kneeling position and he is on third place, while Akhil Sheoran has 382 (93, 95, 97, 97) and has moved up to 18th

Aug 21, 2018 8:12 am (IST)

Taekwondo: In the Women’s +67 kg India’s Rodali Barua has unfortunately lost her contest against Taipei’s Tinghsia Ma 0-5

Aug 21, 2018 8:09 am (IST)

Kabaddi: The Indian women have completely schooled the Sri Lankan women early on Day 3 and have beaten them 38-12 in their Group A encounter. It has been a terrific start by the women and they play Indonesia in a little over a couple hours from now. That's a hat-trick of wins over here for the Indians.  

Aug 21, 2018 8:05 am (IST)

Swimming: We have a finalist in the Men’s 50m freestyle after Virdhawal Khade topped Heat 5 with a superb time of 22.43. He makes it to the final over Anshul Kothari with a much better timing. This is also Khade rewriting his national record which was 22.55 which he achieved 9 years ago. Here’s the final list:

Aug 21, 2018 8:02 am (IST)

Shooting: The Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualifiers are also currently on with India being represented by Sourabh Chaudhary and Lawyer-turned shooter Abhishek Verma. Young Sourabh is currently third with a score 254, while Abhishek is 10th with a score of 269 and is climbing the charts fast.

Aug 21, 2018 7:56 am (IST)

Shooting: In the 50m Rifle 3 Position qualifiers, India have two contestants looking to make the final in the experienced Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Shoeran, the latter won the Mexico World Cup. Rajput currently second on the standings and doing well. In fact his first two series’ were 98 and 99, while Akhil is having a harder time and is on 26th spot.

Aug 21, 2018 7:53 am (IST)
Asian Games: Indian Archers and Rowers Eye Podium Finish on Day Three

Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here.

Aug 21, 2018 7:52 am (IST)
WATCH | Asian Games Preview - Indian Archers and Rowers in Contention on Day Three

News18 Sports\' Suprita Das and Suyash Upadhyaya talk about the Indian athletes to look forward to on Day 3 of the 2018 Asian Games.

Aug 21, 2018 7:51 am (IST)

Kabaddi: In the women's event, India are playing Sri Lanka and at the end of the first half the Indian women lead 23-4 and are well and truly on the way to winning with great ease. No surprises here like yesterday with the men's team thankfully! 

Aug 21, 2018 7:49 am (IST)

Meanwhile, don't forget we are assured of a medal in the Sepak Takraw team event as we have reached the semi-finals where we will play Thailand. Win that and we have a chance to add to the Gold medal tally! Watch out for that in the afternoon! 

Aug 21, 2018 7:46 am (IST)

Swimming: In the Men’s 50m Freestyle heats Anshul Kothari has topped his heat with a time of 23.83 seconds but that is unlikely to get him a spot in the finals and he is likely to go into the reserve.

Aug 21, 2018 7:44 am (IST)
Tears That Teach: Vinesh Phogat Leaves Rio Disappointment Behind, Wins Historic Gold at Jakarta

Vinesh Phogat sat on a wheelchair, her right leg plastered, as her physiotherapist wheeled her out of the Etihad Airways flight that August night.

Aug 21, 2018 7:44 am (IST)

Rowing: In the men's singles Sculls Repechage, India's Dattu Bhokanal has qualified for the final after topping his heat with a time of 7:45:71. 

Aug 21, 2018 7:40 am (IST)

Here's a look at the official medals tally at the Asian Games: 

Aug 21, 2018 7:35 am (IST)

Hello and welcome to the third day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, where India will be looking to add to their medals tally. If Day 1 was all about Bajrang Punia, Day 2 was about the stunning performance of Vinesh Phogat who almost saw her career come to a screeching halt after an injury at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Day 3 has will see India's Dipa Karmakar in action - an athlete and artist who transformed the very face of Gymnastics in India. Also in action will be the Indian men and women in Kabaddi. The men were handed a shock defeat by Korea and will look to prove that was a flash in the pan. Don't forget the young tennis stars like Karman Thandi and Ankita Raina will also take to the court with the veteran Rohan Bopanna in action too! Good morning and welcome to the live coverage for Day 3 on News18Sports. 

DAY 2 REVIEW: Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A opener.

There were disappointments too with an Olympic-medallist, wrestler Sakshi Malik, finishing without a medal for the second day running, seven-time gold-winner men's kabaddi team losing for the first time in its Games' history and both the men's and women's badminton teams getting knocked out of medal hunt. However, there was plenty to celebrate with Vinesh's gold being the biggest reason of them all. It was India's first gold since women's wrestling was introduced in the Games in 2002 Busan edition.

The Haryana-grappler, who will turn 24 this Saturday, gave herself an early birthday present with a performance that was all style, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category. "I had targeted gold. I had 3-4 silvers at the Asian level and I was determined to win a gold today. My body responded well because I had trained well and God was also kind. So everything mixed up well for me today," a teary-eyed Vinesh said after the triumph.

At the shooting ranges of Palembang, Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle) and Lakshay Sheoran (men's trap) added the silver touch, while the men's sepak takraw team created a flutter by advancing to the semifinals away from the spotlight. It was a case of breakthrough medals for both Deepak and Lakshay, shooters with contrasting career paths. The 33-year-old Deepak did not mind the long wait for a major medal, 14 years after he picked up the sport. Lakshay, on the other hand, picked up the gun only four years ago as a teenager and at 20, is now a silver-medallist at the Asiad, equalling the feat achieved by former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu at the 2006 Doha edition.

There was good news coming in for India in the rowing competition as well. Dushyant Chauhan and the Indian men's quadruple sculls team finished first in their respective heats to reach the finals. Dushyant, who won a bronze at the single sculls in the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 7:43.08 to emerge the fastest in heat 1 and second overall. The quartet of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh qualified comfortably for the final, clocking 6:15.18 seconds. They finished the fastest overall. On the tennis court, India's singles specialists, including second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, made smooth starts, also in Palembang. Joining them was Karman Kaur Thandi, who won comfortably to make the next round.

It was Jakarta which gave India the biggest moment of the day in Vinesh's gold but it was also Jakarta where some major disappointments came for the country. The biggest perhaps was Sakshi's medal-less campaign, which ended with an embarrassing loss on Technical Superiority to North Korea's Sim Jong Rim. The final scoreline read 2-12 and added another big-ticket disappointment to Sakshi's CV after the bronze in a lacklustre Commonwealth Games field earlier this year. Similar was the story of the star-studded badminton teams, both of which went out in the quarterfinal stage. Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy shone bright but couldn't get enough support from the rest as India lost in the women's and men's team events respectively.

After the women's team went down 1-3 to top seeds Japan early in the day, the men's team put up a spirited effort before losing 1-3 to hosts Indonesia, knocking them out of medal contention. A shock loss to Korea gave the seemingly invincible kabaddi team a reality check but there medal hopes remain alive as it was a group A game. India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal at the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire. The Indian gymnastics contingent also ensured a disappointing day in office as they failed to qualify for the finals in the men's team event, finishing ninth with a score of 229.950, 0.35 points behind Iran. The men's team comprised 2010 bronze-medallist Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeswar Singh and Siddharth Verma.

At the Aquatics centre, India made the finals of the 4x200m finals but the quartet of Shrihari Natraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy ended 7th overall with a timing of 31.90sec.
