GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 3: India Bag Bronze in Men's Sepak Takraw, Indian Team Finish Behind Pakistan in Bridge

News18.com | August 21, 2018, 4:12 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live action from day three of the 18th Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: On Day 3, India began the day with third Gold medal as 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary set a Games record in the 10m Air Pistol, with Abhishek Verma adding a second medal with Bronze. Right after that the veteran Sanjeev Rajput has bagged the Silver medal in the Men's 50m 3 Position Rifle Event. Also, India lost to Thailand in the semi-final and settled for Bronze in the Sepak Takraw in Men's Regu. In the evening, Virdhawal Khade will be in the Men's 50m Freestyle final.
Read More
Aug 21, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

Tennis: In the mixed doubles, India's pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have won the first set against South Korea's Kim Nari and Lee Jeamoon 6-3.

Aug 21, 2018 3:55 pm (IST)

India have bagged four medals, with three from shooting. Saurabh Chaudhary (Gold), Abhishek Verma (Bronze), Sanjeev Rajput (Silver) and the Bronze for Indian men's team in Sepak Takraw's Regu event. Here's a look at the total tally for us: 

Aug 21, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)

Tennis: In the Mixed doubles Round of 32 match-up, India's pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina are up against South Korea's Kim Nari and Lee Jeamoon. It’s 2-1 to Korea in the first set after they broke the Ankita Raina’s serve.

Aug 21, 2018 3:47 pm (IST)

Fencing: India’s Jyotika Dutta’s impressive run has come to an end in the quarters of the women’s epee individual event after she lost to 3-15 to Hong Kong’s Kong Man Wai Vivian.

Aug 21, 2018 3:31 pm (IST)

Here are the standings from the first round of the Bridge qualifiers for the men: 

Aug 21, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

Bridge: The Indian men’s team is in third position behind Chinese Taipei and Pakistan after the first of three qualification rounds.

Aug 21, 2018 3:27 pm (IST)

Mixed Team Trap Final: Lebanon beat Chinese Taipei to the gold in the mixed team trap to claim their first Gold medal at the Asian Games. They win it by one point, scoring 43, while Taipei get 42. Here are the final standings: 

Aug 21, 2018 3:11 pm (IST)

The Mixed team trap final has a heated battle going on for the Gold medal: Chinese Taipei and Lebanon have both missed 7 out of 45 shots. 

Aug 21, 2018 3:04 pm (IST)

Greco-Roman Wrestling: In the men’s 67kg category, Manish took to the mat for his repechage bout, but due to his shoulder injury from earlier in the day, he can’t continue despite wanting to do so.

Aug 21, 2018 3:03 pm (IST)

Women’s Freestyle 68 kg: Divya Kakran is through to the Bronze-medal round via repechage because of the lack of wrestlers in her category. She be up against Chen Wenling of Chinese Taipei for the Bronze.

Aug 21, 2018 3:02 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

After the high from the pistol and rifle events this morning, disappointment from shotgun for India with a dismal last placed finish for the Lakshya-Shreyasi pairing. Poor shooting from Shreyasi brought India’s score down, and it was difficult to catch up after that. Shreyasi looked under pressure, hopefully she can recover in time for her individual event in a couple of days’ time. Dynamics between partners is key in mixed events. You do shoot individually, yes, and there’s little one shooter can do for his/her teammate, unlike a doubles event in tennis, badminton or squash, but there still needs to be some sort of common plane for the two shooters in the event, which was totally lacking for India unfortunately today. Impossible for one of the two to make up for both.

Aug 21, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the congratulations continue to flow in for Vinesh Phogat. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar sending his best wishes.

Aug 21, 2018 2:58 pm (IST)

Bronze Medal: India have finished in the Men's Regu in Sepak Takraw with a Bronze medal after losing to Thailand 0-2 in the semi-final 

Aug 21, 2018 2:55 pm (IST)

Mixed Team Trap Event: India will finish sixth and be the first to be eliminated no matter what after having missed 9 targets of the first 25. India were represented by Men's Trap silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh. India managed a total of 16 out of 25 targets. 

Aug 21, 2018 2:51 pm (IST)

After 20 shots in the final of the Mixed Team Trap event: India have hit 11 targets out of 20 and are sixth. Kuwait, Korea, China, Lebanon and Chinese Taipei ahead of us in that order. This has been a terrible final for India. 

Aug 21, 2018 2:46 pm (IST)

After 15 shots in the Mixed team trap final, India have hit 8 targets, and are bottom of the table with Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, China and Chinese Taipei ahead of them in that order 

Aug 21, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)

After 10 shots, India has missed a total of five shots, with Shreyasi missing four in her series of five, which has seen India drop down to sixth. 

Aug 21, 2018 2:40 pm (IST)

Mixed Trap Explainer: 

The mixed trap is a replacement for the double trap event. In the final, each team gets 25 shots to be divided between the male and female shots. In the current final, the Indian coach has decided to give 19 year old Lakshya Sheoran 15 shots, and 10 to Shreyasi Singh. They take 5 shots at a time and hand over to the partner for the next five. 

Aug 21, 2018 2:36 pm (IST)

After the first five shots, India have missed only 1 thanks to Lakshay Sheoran who went first. Up next will be Shreyasi Singh. There are four teams - China, Lebanon, Korea and India are tied on four targets, with Chinese Taipei leading the way. 

Aug 21, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)

So the Mixed Team Trap Final is underway with India being represented by Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay Sheoran. Here's the line-up: 

Aug 21, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

Women’s Handball: India lose to North Korea 19-49 in their group match. India currently are at the bottom of their group after four defeats in as many matches.

Aug 21, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

Greco-Roman Wrestling: In the Men’s 67 kg Manish who lost in the quarter-finals to Aimat qualifies for the final. This means that Manish will have a shot at Bronze through the repechage.

Aug 21, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 2:24 pm (IST)

Women’s 76 kg freestyle Wrestling: Aiperi Medet loses in the semi-finals, which means there will be no repechage opportunity for India’s Kiran Bishnoi in this category.

Aug 21, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)

And almost on cue, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are into the quarters of the men's doubles competition as well. Fairly straightforward for the Indian pair against Kadchapanan N and Trongcharoenchaik of Thailand.

Aug 21, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)

But good news coming from Tennis! India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal have survived the challenge of fourth seeds Chen Ti and Peng H, are into the quarter finals of the men's doubles competition.

Aug 21, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, India's Manish loses to Almat Kebispayev of Kazakhstan in the men's 67kg wrestling final in the Greco-Roman category. Manish appeared to have suffered an injury midway through the bout, but Kebispayev was the more dominant of the two from the start. 

Aug 21, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)

Fencing: India’s Jyotika Dutta continues her impressive run in the women’s epee individual event. She’s progressed to the quarters with a 15-8 win over Thailand. She has now won 5 of her 6 bouts today.

Aug 21, 2018 1:38 pm (IST)
Asian Games: At 16, Saurabh Chaudhary is the Champion of Asia

What were you doing when you were 16 years old? Bunking classes, planning what to do with your first pay check from a summer job, headbanging to your favourite rock band's music in all likelihood.

Load More
Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 3: India Bag Bronze in Men's Sepak Takraw, Indian Team Finish Behind Pakistan in Bridge
India's Sanjeev Rajput shows his medal during awards ceremony for the 50m rifle 3 positions men's shooting event during the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia. (Image: AP)

DAY 2 REVIEW: Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A opener.

There were disappointments too with an Olympic-medallist, wrestler Sakshi Malik, finishing without a medal for the second day running, seven-time gold-winner men's kabaddi team losing for the first time in its Games' history and both the men's and women's badminton teams getting knocked out of medal hunt. However, there was plenty to celebrate with Vinesh's gold being the biggest reason of them all. It was India's first gold since women's wrestling was introduced in the Games in 2002 Busan edition.

The Haryana-grappler, who will turn 24 this Saturday, gave herself an early birthday present with a performance that was all style, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category. "I had targeted gold. I had 3-4 silvers at the Asian level and I was determined to win a gold today. My body responded well because I had trained well and God was also kind. So everything mixed up well for me today," a teary-eyed Vinesh said after the triumph.

At the shooting ranges of Palembang, Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle) and Lakshay Sheoran (men's trap) added the silver touch, while the men's sepak takraw team created a flutter by advancing to the semifinals away from the spotlight. It was a case of breakthrough medals for both Deepak and Lakshay, shooters with contrasting career paths. The 33-year-old Deepak did not mind the long wait for a major medal, 14 years after he picked up the sport. Lakshay, on the other hand, picked up the gun only four years ago as a teenager and at 20, is now a silver-medallist at the Asiad, equalling the feat achieved by former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu at the 2006 Doha edition.

There was good news coming in for India in the rowing competition as well. Dushyant Chauhan and the Indian men's quadruple sculls team finished first in their respective heats to reach the finals. Dushyant, who won a bronze at the single sculls in the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 7:43.08 to emerge the fastest in heat 1 and second overall. The quartet of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh qualified comfortably for the final, clocking 6:15.18 seconds. They finished the fastest overall. On the tennis court, India's singles specialists, including second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, made smooth starts, also in Palembang. Joining them was Karman Kaur Thandi, who won comfortably to make the next round.

It was Jakarta which gave India the biggest moment of the day in Vinesh's gold but it was also Jakarta where some major disappointments came for the country. The biggest perhaps was Sakshi's medal-less campaign, which ended with an embarrassing loss on Technical Superiority to North Korea's Sim Jong Rim. The final scoreline read 2-12 and added another big-ticket disappointment to Sakshi's CV after the bronze in a lacklustre Commonwealth Games field earlier this year. Similar was the story of the star-studded badminton teams, both of which went out in the quarterfinal stage. Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy shone bright but couldn't get enough support from the rest as India lost in the women's and men's team events respectively.

After the women's team went down 1-3 to top seeds Japan early in the day, the men's team put up a spirited effort before losing 1-3 to hosts Indonesia, knocking them out of medal contention. A shock loss to Korea gave the seemingly invincible kabaddi team a reality check but there medal hopes remain alive as it was a group A game. India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal at the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire. The Indian gymnastics contingent also ensured a disappointing day in office as they failed to qualify for the finals in the men's team event, finishing ninth with a score of 229.950, 0.35 points behind Iran. The men's team comprised 2010 bronze-medallist Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeswar Singh and Siddharth Verma.

At the Aquatics centre, India made the finals of the 4x200m finals but the quartet of Shrihari Natraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy ended 7th overall with a timing of 31.90sec.
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...