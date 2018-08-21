GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 3: India's Sanjeev Rajput Bags Silver in Three Position Rifle Final

News18.com | August 21, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Catch all the live action from day three of the 18th Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: On Day 3, India have begun the day with third Gold medal as 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary set a Games record in the 10m Air Pistol, with Abhishek Verma adding a second medal with Bronze. Right after that the veteran Sanjeev Rajput has bagged the Silver medal in the Men's 50m 3 Position Rifle Event. Earlier, first one to qualify for the finals today was been the Rower Dattu Bhokanal in the Men's Singles Sculls through repechage. Also later on as the day progresses, India will be taking their chances at getting a Gold in Sepak Takraw Men's team event where they are assured of a medal after making it to the semi-finals against Thailand.
Aug 21, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)

Fencing: India’s Jyotika Dutta continues her impressive run in the women’s epee individual event. She’s progressed to the quarters with a 15-8 win over Thailand. She has now won 5 of her 6 bouts today.

Aug 21, 2018 1:38 pm (IST)
Asian Games: At 16, Saurabh Chaudhary is the Champion of Asia

What were you doing when you were 16 years old? Bunking classes, planning what to do with your first pay check from a summer job, headbanging to your favourite rock band's music in all likelihood.

Aug 21, 2018 1:37 pm (IST)

Tennis: India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan have thrashed Thailand’s pairing of Kadchapanan N and Trongcharoenchaik 6-3, 6-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.

Aug 21, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)
UP Govt Announces 50 Lakh and Govt Job for Saurabh Chaudhary who Won Gold at Asian Games

Saurabh Chaudhary not just bagged the gold medal but have also set a new record at the Asian Games with a score of 240.7 points.

Aug 21, 2018 1:10 pm (IST)

Tennis: India's Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan had to work hard but did manage to get past Chinese Taipei duo Chen T and Peng H 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.

Aug 21, 2018 1:01 pm (IST)

Abhinav Bindra has piece of advise for the young athletes performing well at the Asian Games: 

Aug 21, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

And here is a list of the medals India have won so far at the 2018 Asian Games

Aug 21, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

Here is a look at the final scores and standings for the Men's Rifle 50m 3 position final: 

Aug 21, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

This is India's third Silver medal at the Games, while this is the sixth medal from the shooting ranges. India have totally bagged 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and 2 Bronze medals with half of the third day done. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)

SILVER Medal for Sanjeev Rajput at the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position with a score of 452.7, with China's Hui Zicheng has taken Gold with a score of 453.3. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

Bronze medal goes to Japan's Takayuki Matsumoto with a score 441.4. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)

Thongphaphum Vongsukdee, Napis Tortungpanich and Mahyar Sedaghatand,Yorkov Yuriy and Yang Haoran meanwhile have fallen out of the race and have been eliminated. It is a three way battle which means India are assured of a medal. Sanjeev Rajput is right now on the Silver medal position. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)

After 40 shots, Sanjeev Rajput ha a score of 402.8 and leads the way. Hui Zicheng and Yang Haoran are tied at second with a score of 402.5. This is mightily tight at the top of the charts. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)

Men's 50m Rifle 3 position: After 35 shots Rajput is still in the lead with a score of 355.6 and Yang Haoran has a score of 354.5 and is second on the standings. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

Greco Roman Wrestling: India’s Manish has beaten Japan’s Shimoyamada Tsuchika 7-3 to qualify for the quarter final of the 67kg category.

Aug 21, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

Now for the final phase of the three position final - standing, which is the toughest for Rajput! He has a three point lead and must look to build on that 

Aug 21, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Here's the standings after 30 shots: 

Aug 21, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

Back to the Rifle 3 position final, and after 30 shots Rajput holds the lead with a score of 307.1 and Yang Haoran is now up to second with a score of 304.1 

Aug 21, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)

Greco roman Wrestling: Good start for India as Gyanender is through to QF (GR 60 kg) with a 10-2 win over Thai grappler Wiratul Piyabut

Aug 21, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

In the men's 50m Rifle 3 position final, Sanjeev Rajput has been performing brilliantly after that blip of 7.8. After 25 shots, Rajput still leads the pack with a score of 254.3 and Yurkov has a score pf 253.1

Aug 21, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

After 20 shots, with one series in lying down position, Sanjeev Rajput has moved back to the top of the ladder with a score of 202.6. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

Women’s Tennis: Karman Kaur Thandi is knocked out in the singles Pre-QF by World No. 278 Liang En-Shuo 6-2, 4-6, 6-7

Aug 21, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

After three series of 5 shots each, Sanjeev Rajput has moved down to second place thanks to a terrible 7.8 before this. HIs total score is 151.2, while Yurkov leads with a score of 151.7. It's time to change position, time to stand and take aim! 

Aug 21, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Terrible shot from Sanjeev, he gets 7.8 on the 11th shot! How much will that cost him? 

Aug 21, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

Except for a couple of below 10s in the first series, Sanjeev Rajput has been getting some high 10s. He still leads the pack with a score of 103.. Yang Haoran (98.4) is last at the time and Yurkov of Kazakhstan is second with a score of 101.6

Aug 21, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

After the first five shots, Sanjeev Rajput leads the pack with 51.3 as his score. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

Sanjeev Rajput has started with a 9.7 in the final in his first shot and then he has followed it up with a 10.9 in the kneel position. 

Aug 21, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

here are the finalists once again: 

Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 3: India's Sanjeev Rajput Bags Silver in Three Position Rifle Final
Image: AFP

DAY 2 REVIEW: Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A opener.

There were disappointments too with an Olympic-medallist, wrestler Sakshi Malik, finishing without a medal for the second day running, seven-time gold-winner men's kabaddi team losing for the first time in its Games' history and both the men's and women's badminton teams getting knocked out of medal hunt. However, there was plenty to celebrate with Vinesh's gold being the biggest reason of them all. It was India's first gold since women's wrestling was introduced in the Games in 2002 Busan edition.

The Haryana-grappler, who will turn 24 this Saturday, gave herself an early birthday present with a performance that was all style, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category. "I had targeted gold. I had 3-4 silvers at the Asian level and I was determined to win a gold today. My body responded well because I had trained well and God was also kind. So everything mixed up well for me today," a teary-eyed Vinesh said after the triumph.

At the shooting ranges of Palembang, Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle) and Lakshay Sheoran (men's trap) added the silver touch, while the men's sepak takraw team created a flutter by advancing to the semifinals away from the spotlight. It was a case of breakthrough medals for both Deepak and Lakshay, shooters with contrasting career paths. The 33-year-old Deepak did not mind the long wait for a major medal, 14 years after he picked up the sport. Lakshay, on the other hand, picked up the gun only four years ago as a teenager and at 20, is now a silver-medallist at the Asiad, equalling the feat achieved by former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu at the 2006 Doha edition.

There was good news coming in for India in the rowing competition as well. Dushyant Chauhan and the Indian men's quadruple sculls team finished first in their respective heats to reach the finals. Dushyant, who won a bronze at the single sculls in the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 7:43.08 to emerge the fastest in heat 1 and second overall. The quartet of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh qualified comfortably for the final, clocking 6:15.18 seconds. They finished the fastest overall. On the tennis court, India's singles specialists, including second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, made smooth starts, also in Palembang. Joining them was Karman Kaur Thandi, who won comfortably to make the next round.

It was Jakarta which gave India the biggest moment of the day in Vinesh's gold but it was also Jakarta where some major disappointments came for the country. The biggest perhaps was Sakshi's medal-less campaign, which ended with an embarrassing loss on Technical Superiority to North Korea's Sim Jong Rim. The final scoreline read 2-12 and added another big-ticket disappointment to Sakshi's CV after the bronze in a lacklustre Commonwealth Games field earlier this year. Similar was the story of the star-studded badminton teams, both of which went out in the quarterfinal stage. Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy shone bright but couldn't get enough support from the rest as India lost in the women's and men's team events respectively.

After the women's team went down 1-3 to top seeds Japan early in the day, the men's team put up a spirited effort before losing 1-3 to hosts Indonesia, knocking them out of medal contention. A shock loss to Korea gave the seemingly invincible kabaddi team a reality check but there medal hopes remain alive as it was a group A game. India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal at the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire. The Indian gymnastics contingent also ensured a disappointing day in office as they failed to qualify for the finals in the men's team event, finishing ninth with a score of 229.950, 0.35 points behind Iran. The men's team comprised 2010 bronze-medallist Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeswar Singh and Siddharth Verma.

At the Aquatics centre, India made the finals of the 4x200m finals but the quartet of Shrihari Natraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy ended 7th overall with a timing of 31.90sec.
