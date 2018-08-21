GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Update Day 3: Saurabh Clinches Gold, Abhishek Takes Bronze in Air Pistol, Rifle 3 Position Final At Noon

News18.com | August 21, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
Catch all the live action from day three of the 18th Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: On Day 3, India have begun the day with third Gold medal as 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary set a Games record in the 10m Air Pistol, with Abhishek Verma adding a second medal with Bronze. Earlier, first one to qualify for the finals today was been the Rower Dattu Bhokanal in the Men's Singles Sculls through repechage. Also later on as the day progresses, India will be taking their chances at getting a Gold in Sepak Takraw Men's team event where they are assured of a medal after making it to the semi-finals against Thailand.
Aug 21, 2018 11:32 am (IST)
Asian Games: Sensational Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold, Topples Olympic & World Champions On The Way

You're 16 years old and competing in your first senior international competition, so what do you do? Well, if you're Saurabh Chaudhry, you just stay calm, and go about your job!

Aug 21, 2018 11:31 am (IST)

Women’s Archery: The women’s Recurve individual and team ranking round has ended. Here are the positions of the Indians: Deepika Kumari - 17th (Score: 649), Promila Daimary - 21st (Score: 642), Ankita Bhakat - 36th (Score: 617), Laxmirani Majhi - 44th (Score: 608), South Korea’s Chae-Young Kang leads with a Games record of 681. India stand seventh in the team rankings with a total of 1908.

Aug 21, 2018 11:21 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 11:18 am (IST)

Here's the line up for the Men's 50m Rifle 3 position final that begins in less than 45 minutes: 

Aug 21, 2018 11:14 am (IST)

Tennis: India’s Ankita Raina is through to Women's Singles QF with 6-1, 6-2 win against Hozumi Eri

Aug 21, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

Shooting: In the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, India’s veteran shooter Sanjeev Rajput has progressed to the final in seventh position. The final begins in less than an hour from now.

Aug 21, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 11:01 am (IST)

Saurabh Chaudhary is the youngest Indian shooter to have bagged Gold for India before this at the Asian Games was Jaspal Rana when he was 17 at the 1994 Games in Hiroshima in the 25m centre pistol. Not just that, this is the 16-year-old's first senior tournament ever. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:53 am (IST)

Saurabh Chaudhury's Gold medal is the third for India at this edition of the Asian games, with this also being the first for shooting. Another record is that this is the first time there have been two shooters bagging medals in the same pistol event for India at the Asiad. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

Here's a message from Rajyavardhan Rathore, an Olympic Silver medallist himself: 

Aug 21, 2018 10:49 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 10:48 am (IST)

From the master himself!! Abhinav Bindra has a congratulatory message for Saurabh! 

Aug 21, 2018 10:47 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 10:47 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

In what was a mega competitive field featuring World and Olympic champions, 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhry is an Asian Games Gold medallist that too with a Games Record! A superlative qualification round, where he went past 4 time Olympic Gold medallist followed by a calm and composed final… wow! This is something else. Unusual of the 2 time world champion Matsuda to shoot a shocking 8.9 on the penultimate shot. First time two Indians in 10m Air Pistol podium, thanks to Saurabh and Abhishek Verma. Super start to Tueday! Mangal mein mangal

Aug 21, 2018 10:44 am (IST)

Here are the final standings for the Men's 10m Air Pistol final where India's 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary has set a new Games Record to clinch the third Gold at this edition. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:41 am (IST)

GOLD! 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary has taken the Gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol final with a score of 240.7 and the Silver has gone to Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda with a score of 239.7! Saurabh's is also an Asian Games record.  

Aug 21, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Third place: Abhishek Verma takes the Bronze medal with a score 219.3. The battle for the Gold is on with the difference in scores being 0.4 

Aug 21, 2018 10:38 am (IST)

Fifth Elimination: China's Wu Jiayu has finished fourth with a score 197.6, which means India are assured of two medals with Saurabh and Abhishek. Two medals from the same pistol event has never happened for India before. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:37 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

Fourth Elimination: Korea's Jin Jongoh has finished 5th with a score of 178.4 and a shoot off score of 9.6

Aug 21, 2018 10:35 am (IST)

Fourth Elimination: We have a shoot off between Korea's Jin Jongoh and China's Wu Jiayu for fifth place. They finished with a score of 178.4 before that. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

Third elimination: Korea's Lee Daemyung finishes sixth in the final with a score of 156.4. Abhishek Verma has moved up to second with 160.8 and Saurabh is third with 159.4. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:32 am (IST)

Second elimination: Kazakhstan's Issachenko has finished 6th with a score of 136.1. Saurabh and Abhishek are tied on 139.4 at third place. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:30 am (IST)

First elimination: China's Wang Mengyi has been eliminated with a score of 114.6. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

Shooting: In the men's 10m air pistol final, Saurabh has had a couple of below 10 shots and is on second with a score of 101.4 and Abhishek is fourth with 99.4. It's time for elimination from now on in. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

Shooting: Men's 10m Air Pistol Final: After 5 shots, Saurabh is tied second with Japan's Matsuda on 50.6, while Abhishek is third with 50.5. 

Aug 21, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

India's Saurabh has started with a 10.2 while Abhishek has begun with a 10.5 in their respective first shots.  

Aug 21, 2018 10:14 am (IST)

While the current Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh did not make it to the final, Jin is a 4- time Olympic Champ, Lee Daemyung won the Asiad Gold in 2010. This will be a tough final for the Indians no doubt.

Aug 21, 2018 10:12 am (IST)

It's time for the Men's 10m Air Pistol final. India are represented by Abhishek Verma and teenager Saurabh Chaudhary.

Aug 21, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Women's Volleyball: India have lost their second match of the Preliminary Pool B stage as Vietnam won by 3 straight sets. The Women's team has three more games to go.

India's Saurabh Chaudhury (center) after winning his Gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol final (Image: Sports Ministry)

DAY 2 REVIEW: Vinesh Phogat expectedly delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and an unexpected podium finish was assured in Sepak Takraw on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games here. Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men's team's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A opener.

There were disappointments too with an Olympic-medallist, wrestler Sakshi Malik, finishing without a medal for the second day running, seven-time gold-winner men's kabaddi team losing for the first time in its Games' history and both the men's and women's badminton teams getting knocked out of medal hunt. However, there was plenty to celebrate with Vinesh's gold being the biggest reason of them all. It was India's first gold since women's wrestling was introduced in the Games in 2002 Busan edition.

The Haryana-grappler, who will turn 24 this Saturday, gave herself an early birthday present with a performance that was all style, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category. "I had targeted gold. I had 3-4 silvers at the Asian level and I was determined to win a gold today. My body responded well because I had trained well and God was also kind. So everything mixed up well for me today," a teary-eyed Vinesh said after the triumph.

At the shooting ranges of Palembang, Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle) and Lakshay Sheoran (men's trap) added the silver touch, while the men's sepak takraw team created a flutter by advancing to the semifinals away from the spotlight. It was a case of breakthrough medals for both Deepak and Lakshay, shooters with contrasting career paths. The 33-year-old Deepak did not mind the long wait for a major medal, 14 years after he picked up the sport. Lakshay, on the other hand, picked up the gun only four years ago as a teenager and at 20, is now a silver-medallist at the Asiad, equalling the feat achieved by former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu at the 2006 Doha edition.

There was good news coming in for India in the rowing competition as well. Dushyant Chauhan and the Indian men's quadruple sculls team finished first in their respective heats to reach the finals. Dushyant, who won a bronze at the single sculls in the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 7:43.08 to emerge the fastest in heat 1 and second overall. The quartet of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh qualified comfortably for the final, clocking 6:15.18 seconds. They finished the fastest overall. On the tennis court, India's singles specialists, including second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina, made smooth starts, also in Palembang. Joining them was Karman Kaur Thandi, who won comfortably to make the next round.

It was Jakarta which gave India the biggest moment of the day in Vinesh's gold but it was also Jakarta where some major disappointments came for the country. The biggest perhaps was Sakshi's medal-less campaign, which ended with an embarrassing loss on Technical Superiority to North Korea's Sim Jong Rim. The final scoreline read 2-12 and added another big-ticket disappointment to Sakshi's CV after the bronze in a lacklustre Commonwealth Games field earlier this year. Similar was the story of the star-studded badminton teams, both of which went out in the quarterfinal stage. Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy shone bright but couldn't get enough support from the rest as India lost in the women's and men's team events respectively.

After the women's team went down 1-3 to top seeds Japan early in the day, the men's team put up a spirited effort before losing 1-3 to hosts Indonesia, knocking them out of medal contention. A shock loss to Korea gave the seemingly invincible kabaddi team a reality check but there medal hopes remain alive as it was a group A game. India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal at the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire. The Indian gymnastics contingent also ensured a disappointing day in office as they failed to qualify for the finals in the men's team event, finishing ninth with a score of 229.950, 0.35 points behind Iran. The men's team comprised 2010 bronze-medallist Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Gaurav Kumar, Yogeswar Singh and Siddharth Verma.

At the Aquatics centre, India made the finals of the 4x200m finals but the quartet of Shrihari Natraj, Saurabh Sangvekar, Avinash Mani and Neel Roy ended 7th overall with a timing of 31.90sec.
