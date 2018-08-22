Asian Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 4: Ankita Raina Assures India of Tennis Medal, Manu Bhaker Through to Pistol Final

Latest Update: On Day 4, India's medal rush has begun with Ankita Raina in the Women's Singles as she qualified for the semi-final, thus assuring India of another medal. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have sealed their berths in the 25m Pistol event. Gymnastics ace Dipa Karmakar will skip the Artistic team final due to a small injury she picked up at practice. In swimming, India are through to the Men's 4x100m freestyle final. In Rowing, Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh have a shot at a Bronze medal after topping the repechage round in the men’s lightweight double sculls.
Archery: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam has finished second in the ranking round of the women’s Compound Individual and has missed the Asian Games record by 1 point after she scored 705, one lesser than Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yihsuan, whose 706 is a Games record. Muskan Kirar came 9th with 691, Madhumita Kumari was 11th with 689, while Trisha Deb was 19th with 683. As a result, India are placed second in the compound women’s team ranking with a total score of 2085, Korea topped the chart with 2105 – yet another Games record.
593/600 😳for @realmanubhaker in 25metre Pistol at @AsianGames2018— Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 22, 2018
New Games Record! The nearest competitor is 8 points away.Also Rahi Sarnobat qualify for Finals with 580. A repeat day for #IndianShooting it seems.. #KoiKasarNahi @IndianOlympians @IndiaSports @OGQ_India
Five Things To Know About Manu Bhaker:
- At the age of 16, she has 10 international gold medals to her name.
- She often trains at the range in her school, the Universal Senior Secondary School in Goriya village in Jhajjar, Haryana
- She became the youngest Indian to win gold at the ISSF World Championships in Mexico this year
- She’s used to carrying her school books at national camps, and take evening classes to make up for she’s missed due to training
- Her first love was never shooting. She enjoyed contact sports more – boxing, karate, and a Manipuri martial art called Thang Ta
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Rahi Sarnobat’s qualification score of 580 is not bad either in the 25m Pistol event. Rahi’s strength is rapid, not precision, and that’s going to come in super handy in the final. After almost a year off shooting due to an elbow injury, the Maharashtra girl is back among high scores.
Shooting: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification – India have failed to make the cut for the final as Anjum Moudgil missed the top 8 by one point. She was second in the qualification table after the kneeling and prone positions, but a poor third round (standing) cost her in the end. Mongolia’s Nandinzaya Gankhuyag tops the table with a qualifying Games record. Gayathri finished 17th.
Dipa Karmakar will not be competing in Wednesday's Women's Gymnastics Artistic Team Final owing to an injury on her right knee that she picked up during qualification training.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
How consistent have India’s teenaged shooters been? Superb shooting from Manu in the qualifications. She’s had a day in between her events. For someone so used to winning big medals, wonder how the failure to make it to the final of the Mixed Event may’ve affected her. International sport can be cruel, and at 16, it’s just impossible to get everything right. Wishing her and Rahi good luck for the final!
Shooting: India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have qualified for the Women’s 25m Pistol final. In the precision round, Manu scored 297, while Rahi scored 288. In the rapid, Manu scored 296 top continue to stay at the top of the charts and set a Qualification Games Record, and Rahi scored 282 to hold onto 7th place and make the finals which will be later today.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Dipa Karmakar will miss today’s Artistic Gymnastics Team event final after hurting her knee on landing during practice. India will be represented by Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das and Mandira. Coach Nandy says she should be fit for her individual beam balance final on the 24th. It was the knee that had kept Dipa out of action for long after the Olympics. Just back to competition a few months back, we do hope she recovers from this one quickly.
A large blaze broke out right next to the Asian Games site in the Indonesian city of Palembang on Tuesday as firefighters scrambled to prevent clouds of smoke affecting competition events.
Swimming: The Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heat 1 featuring India's Aaron Agnel Dsouza, Anshul Kothari, Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade has been completed with the Indians acing it with a time of 3:25:17, that’s almost 20 seconds better than Qatar and Mongolia who were also in the pool at the time.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on a sticky wicket?
Thank you Sachin for supporting our shooting athletes. However the credit goes only to the NRAI and the Sports ministry for supporting its program .Marcello is just one coach and there are several others including rvery own Indian coaches who have made a tremendous contribution.— Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 22, 2018
An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India's medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. "I did not feel any pressure. It doesn't help," said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, a life and career scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.
In normal circumstances, it would have counted for a mild disappointment given that he led after the kneeling and prone rounds. But on Tuesday, Rajput hoped that he could secure back a job, something that he lost after the allegations were made. "I hope to get a job now. Let's see," said Rajput. A medal trickled in from the wrestling arena in Jakarta with Divya Kakran picking up a bronze in the women's 68kg category. And the maiden bronze secured in sepaktakraw on Monday remained just that after India lost the semifinal to powerhouse Thailand in Palembang. Speaking of securing medals, one was assured in combat sport wushu. N Roshibini Devi advanced to the semifinal in women's 60kg Sanda event in Jakarta. The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams also secured emphatic wins against their respective opponents to qualify for the semifinals. The men's team bounced back from the shock 23-24 defeat against South Korea to beat Thailand 49-30 in its fourth and final Group A match. It had beaten Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28 before losing to South Korea.
In the women's competition, India played two matches and emerged victorious in both to top Group A with an all-win record and qualify for the semifinals. In the first match of the day, the Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka 38-12 before trouncing Indonesia 54-22 in its final group match. On the tennis courts of Palembang, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan breezed into the men's doubles quarterfinals while Ankita Raina entered the last eight of the women's singles. Not to say there weren't disappointments, the biggest of them being star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who failed to make the finals of her pet vault event, the one which brought her into national limelight after a fourth place finish at the Olympics. She, however, made the balance beam finals with a seventh place in the qualifying round. The heartbreak moment of the day was swimmer Virdhawal Khade missing a medal by one hundredth of a second in the 50m freestyle event. Khade improved his national record but ended fourth with a timing of 22.47sec. The Indian women's volleyball team slumped to its second consecutive defeat, losing 0-3 to Vietnam in a Pool B preliminary match. The Indians gave a good fight to their opponents in the first two sets before losing the encounter 18-25, 22-25, 13-25 that lasted an hour and six minutes. Also, the women's handball team's campaign ended with a fourth successive defeat. India lost 19-49 to North Korea in their final Group A match to bow out of the competition without locking any points.
