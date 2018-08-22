Asian Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 4: India's Manu Bhaker Finished 6th, Rahi Sarnobat Leads the Way in 25m Pistol Final





Latest Update: On Day 4, India's medal rush has begun with Ankita Raina in the Women's Singles as she qualified for the semi-final, thus assuring India of another medal. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have sealed their berths in the 25m Pistol event. Gymnastics ace Dipa Karmakar will skip the Artistic team final due to a small injury she picked up at practice. In swimming, India are through to the Men's 4x100m freestyle final. In Rowing, Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh have a shot at a Bronze medal after topping the repechage round in the men’s lightweight double sculls.

Aug 22, 2018 2:16 pm (IST) After 40 shots, Rahi leads the way a score of 30. But there is a shoot off for the fourth place between Korea's Kim and China's Lim. Aug 22, 2018 2:15 pm (IST) After 35 shots, Rahi still leads the way with 28 as her score. We are down to the final four. Aug 22, 2018 2:13 pm (IST) Manu Bhaker has been eliminated at the 6th position while Rahi Sarnobat is on the top with 25 as her score. There are five left in the final now. Aug 22, 2018 2:11 pm (IST) We are down to the last six after 25 shots with Rahi on the top of the standings and Manu Bhaker who missed three in the last series is fifth. Aug 22, 2018 2:10 pm (IST) After 4 series which means 20 shots, Rahi, at first, has scored 16, Manu has scored 12 and is at 5th. The Chinese Taipei's Tien Chiachen has been eliminated at 8th spot. Aug 22, 2018 2:08 pm (IST) After the 3rd series in the 25m Women's Pistol final, Rahi Sarnobat has hit 14 targets which means 1 miss, while Manu has missed a total of 7 shots out of 15. Rahi still leads the way in the precision round. Aug 22, 2018 2:06 pm (IST) In series two: Once again Rahi has got a clear series with no misses at all! She is unstoppable, but Manu has missed two more shots and has missed 4 shots out of 10 totally and she is 5th in standings now. Rahi is top of the charts currently. Aug 22, 2018 2:04 pm (IST) Rahi Sarnobat leading the way after five shots have hit the target in each one. Manu Bhaker has missed two targets in the first series. Aug 22, 2018 2:03 pm (IST) Manu Bhaker has missed her first shot but Rahi has hit her first target. Aug 22, 2018 2:02 pm (IST) Here's the start list: Aug 22, 2018 2:01 pm (IST) Former India shooter Anjali Bhagwat expects nothing less than Gold at this final with Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat Aug 22, 2018 2:00 pm (IST) Shooting: The Women's 25m Pistol final is about to begin and India are represented by Manu Bhaker and 2014 Asian games Bronze Medallist Rahi Sarnobat Aug 22, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Tennis: In the Men’s Doubles India’s Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are playing Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh C and Yang T and have won the first set 6-3 in the quarter-final. Aug 22, 2018 1:48 pm (IST) Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg: India’s Hardeep loses to Di Xiao from China in the Quarterfinals match Aug 22, 2018 1:46 pm (IST) Men's Hockey: The Indian team have equalled their score from the first game against Indonesia in the third quarter against Hong Kong and now lead 18-0 with 15 minutes left in the game. Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay have scored a hat-trick each. Aug 22, 2018 1:43 pm (IST) Tennis: In the Men’s Doubles India’s Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are playing Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh C and Yang T and lead the first set 4-1 in the quarter-final. Aug 22, 2018 1:37 pm (IST) Greco Roman Wrestling: India's Harpreet Singh loses 0-10 to Uzbekistan's Rustam Assakalov in men's 87kg Semifinals. Harpreet will go into the repechage round for Bronze. Aug 22, 2018 1:32 pm (IST) Half an hour to go for the big Women's 25m Pistol final. Meanwhile the Indian men's hockey team are leading 16-0. Aug 22, 2018 1:16 pm (IST) Hockey: At half-time, India continue to give Hong Kong a hiding and are leading by a whopping 14-0. Here's a list of the goal scorers: Akashdeep Singh Manpreet Singh Rupinder Pal Singh Rupinder Pal Singh SV Sunil Vivek Sagar Lalit Upadhyay Manpreet Singh Lalit Upadhyay Mandeep Singh Mandeep Singh Amit Rohidas Harmanpreet Singh Varun Kumar Aug 22, 2018 1:07 pm (IST) Take a look at how at the master and the student - Yogeshwar Dutt celebrated with 2018 Asian Games Wrestling Gold medallist Bajrang Punia: #GoldMedal @BajrangPunia #BackToIndia #ProudMoment #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/AhroX8XXzm — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 22, 2018 Aug 22, 2018 1:02 pm (IST) While the we wait for the Women's 25m Pistol final, here is a look at Manu Bhaker's Roll of Honour Aug 22, 2018 12:59 pm (IST) Greco-Roman Wrestling: India's Harpreet Singh beats Japan's Sumi Masato 8-0 to enter men's 87kg Semifinals Aug 22, 2018 12:49 pm (IST) Hockey: End of the first quarter between India and Hong Kong and the defending champions lead the tie 6-0. The goals were scored by Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh (2), SV Sunil, Vivek Sagar Aug 22, 2018 12:48 pm (IST) Greco Roman Wrestling: India's Gurpreet Singh has been defeated 6-8 by Iran's Mohammad Ali Geraei in the men's 77kg Quarters. Aug 22, 2018 12:46 pm (IST) Greco Roman Wrestling: India's Gurpreet Singh is in action against Iran's Mohammad Ali Geraei in the men's 77kg Quarters. Aug 22, 2018 12:34 pm (IST) India had beaten Hong Kong 7-0 when the island nation had last qualified for the Asian Games in 2010. Aug 22, 2018 12:32 pm (IST) Hockey: The Indian men's team is in action against Hong Kong in their second Pool A match. India beat Indonesia 17-0 in the first game and it seems like things are heading the same way as Akashdeep has opened the scoring within the first couple of minutes. Aug 22, 2018 12:21 pm (IST) Greco Roman Wrestling: In the Men’s 130kg India’s Naveen has lost 1-4 in his bout against China’s Meng Lingzhe in the pre-quarterfinals. Aug 22, 2018 12:14 pm (IST) Greco Roman Wrestling: In the Men's 130kg India's Naveen is trailing 0-1 after the first round in his bout against China's Meng Lingzhe in the pre-quarterfinals. Aug 22, 2018 12:12 pm (IST) Here's five things you should know about India's next shooting finalist and Gold medal prospect Manu Bhaker:

An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India's medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. "I did not feel any pressure. It doesn't help," said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, a life and career scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.



In normal circumstances, it would have counted for a mild disappointment given that he led after the kneeling and prone rounds. But on Tuesday, Rajput hoped that he could secure back a job, something that he lost after the allegations were made. "I hope to get a job now. Let's see," said Rajput. A medal trickled in from the wrestling arena in Jakarta with Divya Kakran picking up a bronze in the women's 68kg category. And the maiden bronze secured in sepaktakraw on Monday remained just that after India lost the semifinal to powerhouse Thailand in Palembang. Speaking of securing medals, one was assured in combat sport wushu. N Roshibini Devi advanced to the semifinal in women's 60kg Sanda event in Jakarta. The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams also secured emphatic wins against their respective opponents to qualify for the semifinals. The men's team bounced back from the shock 23-24 defeat against South Korea to beat Thailand 49-30 in its fourth and final Group A match. It had beaten Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28 before losing to South Korea.



In the women's competition, India played two matches and emerged victorious in both to top Group A with an all-win record and qualify for the semifinals. In the first match of the day, the Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka 38-12 before trouncing Indonesia 54-22 in its final group match. On the tennis courts of Palembang, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan breezed into the men's doubles quarterfinals while Ankita Raina entered the last eight of the women's singles. Not to say there weren't disappointments, the biggest of them being star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who failed to make the finals of her pet vault event, the one which brought her into national limelight after a fourth place finish at the Olympics. She, however, made the balance beam finals with a seventh place in the qualifying round. The heartbreak moment of the day was swimmer Virdhawal Khade missing a medal by one hundredth of a second in the 50m freestyle event. Khade improved his national record but ended fourth with a timing of 22.47sec. The Indian women's volleyball team slumped to its second consecutive defeat, losing 0-3 to Vietnam in a Pool B preliminary match. The Indians gave a good fight to their opponents in the first two sets before losing the encounter 18-25, 22-25, 13-25 that lasted an hour and six minutes. Also, the women's handball team's campaign ended with a fourth successive defeat. India lost 19-49 to North Korea in their final Group A match to bow out of the competition without locking any points.