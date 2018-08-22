Asian Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 4: Rahi Sarnobat Clinches Historic Shooting Gold at Asiad

Artistic Gymnastic: The Indian women's team are currently placed at sixth position after the end of first rotation. Remember, Dipa Karmakar is not competing owing to an injury on her right knee that she picked up during qualification training. Coach BS Nandi said she’d injured her knee while landing during a practice session before qualification on Tuesday.
Latest Update: On Day 4, India's first medal was a historic Gold when Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian female shooter to win a Gold medal at the Asian Games. Apart from that, India are assured of tennis medal when Ankita Raina progressed to the semi-finals of the Women's singles competition. Gymnastics ace Dipa Karmakar will skip the Artistic team final due to a small injury she picked up at practice. In swimming, India are through to the Men's 4x100m freestyle final. In Rowing, Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh have a shot at a Bronze medal after topping the repechage round in the men’s lightweight double sculls.
This Gold has come after months of gruelling hard work.— Rahi Sarnobat OLY (@SarnobatRahi) August 22, 2018
I want to thank @OGQ_India for believing in me and supporting me through the years and my coach #munkhbayardorjsuren who has worked equally hard for my medal.#india #goldforindia 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Finishing in the top two wasn’t good enough. A shoot-off that followed also wasn’t good enough. And hence there was another shoot-off! And in the end, India’s Rahi Sarnobat emerged gold medallist in the Women’s 25m Pistol event, ahead of Thailand’s Yangpaiboon Naphaswan. Both shooters shot a Games Record of 34 in the final.
One more gold in the pocket of #TeamIndia. #RahiSarnobat wins a 🥇in Women's 25m Pistol event at the #AsianGames2018. Many congratulations to you Rahi. You have made the nation proud. 🇮🇳🎉#IndiaAtAsianGames
Here’s a list of the shooting medals that have been won by the Indian shooters:
Day 1 – Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar (10m Air Rifle mixed pair event Bronze)
Day 2 – Lakshay Sheoran (Trap event Silver), Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle silver)
Day 3 – Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol Gold), Abhishek Verma (10m Air Pistol Bronze), Sanjeev Rajput (50m Rifle 3P Silver)
Day 4 – Rahi Sarnobat (25m Air Pistol Gold)
All in all from shooting so far – 2 bronze, 3 silver, 2 gold
The President of the NRAI was on the sidelines for this Pistol final and isn't he happy!
First time we see @RaninderSingh on the range and we have a Gold. #RahiSarnobat
Men’s Hockey: Amidst the euphoria of Rahi Sarnobat winning a Gold medal in Shooting, the Indian team has scored 26 goals against Hong Kong without any return. They have now scored 43 goals in two matches. This scoreline also means India break a 86-year-old record of the biggest win when a Dhyan Chand-led team beat USA 24-1 at the 1932 Olympics. Here's a list of the goal scorers:
- Akashdeep Singh
- Manpreet Singh
- Rupinder Pal Singh
- Rupinder Pal Singh
- SV Sunil
- Vivek Sagar
- Lalit Upadhyay
- Manpreet Singh
- Lalit Upadhyay
- Mandeep Singh
- Mandeep Singh
- Amit Rohidas
- Harmanpreet Singh
- Varun Kumar
- Akashdeep Singh
- Lalit Upadhyay
- Akashdeep Singh
- SV Sunil
- Dilpreet Singh
- Chinglensana Singh
- Harmanpreet Singh
- Harmanpreet Singh
- Simranjeet Singh
- Surender Kumar
- Harmanpreet Singh
- Rupinder Pal Singh
Congratulatory words from the Master marksman himself Abhinav Bindra for Rahi Sarnobat
That final was one of the most exciting events we will witness at the Asian games !!! Congratulations Rahi!— Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 22, 2018
#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018
Welcome home Gold No. 4!! 🥇🇮🇳 #RahiSarnobat in the 2nd decider shoot-off claims victory with a Games Record in the Women's 25m Air Pistol Finals. #ManuBhaker finished 6th. Bravo #RahiSarnobat winning India's 11th medal👏👏🇮🇳#IAmTeamIndia
The drama was worth it...!! It will take a month to grow my nails again! What a finish!!! 🥇— Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 22, 2018
GOLD for Rahi Sarnobat 🇮🇳🎯#IndiaAtAG2018
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
A shoot off to win GOLD, wow! How calm has Rahi Sarnobat been through this? Also to think that all the talk before the final was about her compatriot Manu Bhaker who had shot a record qualification score. Manu looked devastated and clearly the big stage blues caught up with her. But for Rahi who sat out of competition for more than a year due to an elbow injury, this is special. She’s the queen of finals, having won in the event in the 2014 and 2014 CWG and now here.
(Image: Digvijay Singh Deo)
An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India's medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. "I did not feel any pressure. It doesn't help," said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, a life and career scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.
In normal circumstances, it would have counted for a mild disappointment given that he led after the kneeling and prone rounds. But on Tuesday, Rajput hoped that he could secure back a job, something that he lost after the allegations were made. "I hope to get a job now. Let's see," said Rajput. A medal trickled in from the wrestling arena in Jakarta with Divya Kakran picking up a bronze in the women's 68kg category. And the maiden bronze secured in sepaktakraw on Monday remained just that after India lost the semifinal to powerhouse Thailand in Palembang. Speaking of securing medals, one was assured in combat sport wushu. N Roshibini Devi advanced to the semifinal in women's 60kg Sanda event in Jakarta. The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams also secured emphatic wins against their respective opponents to qualify for the semifinals. The men's team bounced back from the shock 23-24 defeat against South Korea to beat Thailand 49-30 in its fourth and final Group A match. It had beaten Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28 before losing to South Korea.
In the women's competition, India played two matches and emerged victorious in both to top Group A with an all-win record and qualify for the semifinals. In the first match of the day, the Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka 38-12 before trouncing Indonesia 54-22 in its final group match. On the tennis courts of Palembang, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan breezed into the men's doubles quarterfinals while Ankita Raina entered the last eight of the women's singles. Not to say there weren't disappointments, the biggest of them being star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who failed to make the finals of her pet vault event, the one which brought her into national limelight after a fourth place finish at the Olympics. She, however, made the balance beam finals with a seventh place in the qualifying round. The heartbreak moment of the day was swimmer Virdhawal Khade missing a medal by one hundredth of a second in the 50m freestyle event. Khade improved his national record but ended fourth with a timing of 22.47sec. The Indian women's volleyball team slumped to its second consecutive defeat, losing 0-3 to Vietnam in a Pool B preliminary match. The Indians gave a good fight to their opponents in the first two sets before losing the encounter 18-25, 22-25, 13-25 that lasted an hour and six minutes. Also, the women's handball team's campaign ended with a fourth successive defeat. India lost 19-49 to North Korea in their final Group A match to bow out of the competition without locking any points.
