GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 4: Rahi Sarnobat Clinches Historic Shooting Gold at Asiad

News18.com | August 22, 2018, 5:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from fourth day of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Update: On Day 4, India's first medal was a historic Gold when Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian female shooter to win a Gold medal at the Asian Games. Apart from that, India are assured of tennis medal when Ankita Raina progressed to the semi-finals of the Women's singles competition. Gymnastics ace Dipa Karmakar will skip the Artistic team final due to a small injury she picked up at practice. In swimming, India are through to the Men's 4x100m freestyle final. In Rowing, Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh have a shot at a Bronze medal after topping the repechage round in the men’s lightweight double sculls.
Read More
Aug 22, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)

Artistic Gymnastic: The Indian women's team are currently placed at sixth position after the end of first rotation. Remember, Dipa Karmakar is not competing owing to an injury on her right knee that she picked up during qualification training. Coach BS Nandi said she’d injured her knee while landing during a practice session before qualification on Tuesday.

Aug 22, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)

Archery (Compound): Abhishek Verma has finished the individual ranking round in the fourth position with 704 points. Aman Saini came in 16th, Rajat Chauhan finished 18th and Sangampreet Singh came 19th.

Aug 22, 2018 3:45 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2018 3:39 pm (IST)

Finishing in the top two wasn’t good enough. A shoot-off that followed also wasn’t good enough. And hence there was another shoot-off! And in the end, India’s Rahi Sarnobat emerged gold medallist in the Women’s 25m Pistol event, ahead of Thailand’s Yangpaiboon Naphaswan. Both shooters shot a Games Record of 34 in the final.

Aug 22, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2018 3:12 pm (IST)
Asian Games 2018: A Shoot-Off, Then A Shoot-off, Then A Gold!

Finishing in the top two wasn't good enough. A shoot-off that followed also wasn't good enough. And hence there was another shoot-off!

Aug 22, 2018 3:08 pm (IST)

Tennis: In the men’s doubles, India’s Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan have progressed to the semifinal of after beating Chinese Taipei's Yang Tsung-Hua and Hsieh Chengpeng 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. This assures India of a second tennis medal.

Aug 22, 2018 2:56 pm (IST)

Here’s a list of the shooting medals that have been won by the Indian shooters:

Day 1 – Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar (10m Air Rifle mixed pair event Bronze)

Day 2 – Lakshay Sheoran (Trap event Silver), Deepak Kumar (10m air rifle silver)

Day 3 – Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol Gold), Abhishek Verma (10m Air Pistol Bronze), Sanjeev Rajput (50m Rifle 3P Silver)

Day 4 – Rahi Sarnobat (25m Air Pistol Gold)

All in all from shooting so far – 2 bronze, 3 silver, 2 gold

Aug 22, 2018 2:53 pm (IST)

Here are the standings for the Women's 25m Pistol event: 

Aug 22, 2018 2:46 pm (IST)

The President of the NRAI was on the sidelines for this Pistol final and isn't he happy! 

Aug 22, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)

Greco Roman Wrestling: India’s Hardeep also loses his 97 kg repechage Round 2 match against Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Turdiev 6-1. This means that Harpreet Singh, who will contest for bronze, is the only Indian wrestler alive in the competition.

Aug 22, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)

Wrestling: Gurpreet Singh misses out on a bronze after losing his repechage round 2 to China’s Yang Bin. The match was awarded to the Chinese when he was leading 9-1 because Gurpreet received three cautions for rule infringements.

Aug 22, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)

Men’s Hockey: Amidst the euphoria of Rahi Sarnobat winning a Gold medal in Shooting, the Indian team has scored 26 goals against Hong Kong without any return. They have now scored 43 goals in two matches. This scoreline also means India break a 86-year-old record of the biggest win when a Dhyan Chand-led team beat USA 24-1 at the 1932 Olympics. Here's a list of the goal scorers: 

  1. Akashdeep Singh
  2. Manpreet Singh
  3. Rupinder Pal Singh
  4. Rupinder Pal Singh
  5. SV Sunil
  6. Vivek Sagar
  7. Lalit Upadhyay
  8. Manpreet Singh
  9. Lalit Upadhyay
  10. Mandeep Singh
  11. Mandeep Singh
  12. Amit Rohidas
  13. Harmanpreet Singh
  14. Varun Kumar
  15. Akashdeep Singh
  16. Lalit Upadhyay
  17. Akashdeep Singh
  18. SV Sunil
  19. Dilpreet Singh
  20. Chinglensana Singh
  21. Harmanpreet Singh
  22. Harmanpreet Singh
  23. Simranjeet Singh
  24. Surender Kumar
  25.  Harmanpreet Singh
  26. Rupinder Pal Singh
Aug 22, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

Congratulatory words from the Master marksman himself Abhinav Bindra for Rahi Sarnobat 

Aug 22, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2018 2:31 pm (IST)
Aug 22, 2018 2:31 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

A shoot off to win GOLD, wow! How calm has Rahi Sarnobat been through this? Also to think that all the talk before the final was about her compatriot Manu Bhaker who had shot a record qualification score. Manu looked devastated and clearly the big stage blues caught up with her. But for Rahi who sat out of competition for more than a year due to an elbow injury, this is special. She’s the queen of finals, having won in the event in the 2014 and 2014 CWG and now here.

Aug 22, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

This is India's second Gold medal at the shooting ranges, and India's fourth so far at the Asian Games. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:26 pm (IST)

GOLD for India! Rahi Sarnobat has clinched the Gold medal in the Women's 25m Air Pistol event. India's Manu Bhaker finished 6th in the final. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)

After the next five shots which was a shoot off, both Rahi and Naphaswan have missed one shot each, so we continue with the shoot off for another series. The battle for Gold is heating up and it's not for the weak hearted 

Aug 22, 2018 2:23 pm (IST)

There is a shoot off for the Gold medal between Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon. The Thai girl missed all her shots in the final series. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)

Korea's Kim M takes with the Bronze medal and the battle for Gold will be between Rahi Sarnobart and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon

Aug 22, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)

China's Lin Y has been eliminated at fourth place. So that means Rahi Sarnobat is assured of a medal and the three will now battle it out to decide the medal colour. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:16 pm (IST)

After 40 shots, Rahi leads the way a score of 30. But there is a shoot off for the fourth place between Korea's Kim and China's Lim. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:15 pm (IST)

After 35 shots, Rahi still leads the way with 28 as her score. We are down to the final four. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:13 pm (IST)

Manu Bhaker has been eliminated at the 6th position while Rahi Sarnobat is on the top with 25 as her score. There are five left in the final now. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)

We are down to the last six after 25 shots with Rahi on the top of the standings and Manu Bhaker who missed three in the last series is fifth. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:10 pm (IST)

After 4 series which means 20 shots, Rahi, at first, has scored 16, Manu has scored 12 and is at 5th. The Chinese Taipei's Tien Chiachen has been eliminated at 8th spot. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:08 pm (IST)

After the 3rd series in the 25m Women's Pistol final, Rahi Sarnobat has hit 14 targets which means 1 miss, while Manu has missed a total of 7 shots out of 15. Rahi still leads the way in the precision round. 

Aug 22, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)

In series two: Once again Rahi has got a clear series with no misses at all! She is unstoppable, but Manu has missed two more shots and has missed 4 shots out of 10 totally and she is 5th in standings now. Rahi is top of the charts currently. 

Load More
Asian Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 4: Rahi Sarnobat Clinches Historic Shooting Gold at Asiad
(Image: Digvijay Singh Deo)

An athlete not old enough to grasp the enormity of his feat struck gold, a seasoned but scarred pro found his silver lining and a man here for hobby collected a bronze as shooters dominated India's medal haul in the Asian Games on Tuesday. The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, son of a farmer, became the youngest Indian shooter to strike gold with a Games record of 240.7 in the 10m air pistol event in a field of Olympic and world champions, the one in which lawyer-cum-marksman Abhishek Verma (219.3) picked up a bronze to justify his hobby in Palembang. "I did not feel any pressure. It doesn't help," said Chaudhary, a class XI student who picked up the sport only three years ago, when asked about the competition that included world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan and Jin Jong-oh from South Korea, the multiple Olympic and world champion. Then came Sanjeev Rajput, a life and career scarred by allegations of rape by a woman he was in a relationship with. The 37-year-old, with his silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, continued his efforts of regaining a sense of at least professional normalcy.

In normal circumstances, it would have counted for a mild disappointment given that he led after the kneeling and prone rounds. But on Tuesday, Rajput hoped that he could secure back a job, something that he lost after the allegations were made. "I hope to get a job now. Let's see," said Rajput. A medal trickled in from the wrestling arena in Jakarta with Divya Kakran picking up a bronze in the women's 68kg category. And the maiden bronze secured in sepaktakraw on Monday remained just that after India lost the semifinal to powerhouse Thailand in Palembang. Speaking of securing medals, one was assured in combat sport wushu. N Roshibini Devi advanced to the semifinal in women's 60kg Sanda event in Jakarta. The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams also secured emphatic wins against their respective opponents to qualify for the semifinals. The men's team bounced back from the shock 23-24 defeat against South Korea to beat Thailand 49-30 in its fourth and final Group A match. It had beaten Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28 before losing to South Korea.

In the women's competition, India played two matches and emerged victorious in both to top Group A with an all-win record and qualify for the semifinals. In the first match of the day, the Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka 38-12 before trouncing Indonesia 54-22 in its final group match. On the tennis courts of Palembang, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan breezed into the men's doubles quarterfinals while Ankita Raina entered the last eight of the women's singles. Not to say there weren't disappointments, the biggest of them being star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who failed to make the finals of her pet vault event, the one which brought her into national limelight after a fourth place finish at the Olympics. She, however, made the balance beam finals with a seventh place in the qualifying round. The heartbreak moment of the day was swimmer Virdhawal Khade missing a medal by one hundredth of a second in the 50m freestyle event. Khade improved his national record but ended fourth with a timing of 22.47sec. The Indian women's volleyball team slumped to its second consecutive defeat, losing 0-3 to Vietnam in a Pool B preliminary match. The Indians gave a good fight to their opponents in the first two sets before losing the encounter 18-25, 22-25, 13-25 that lasted an hour and six minutes. Also, the women's handball team's campaign ended with a fourth successive defeat. India lost 19-49 to North Korea in their final Group A match to bow out of the competition without locking any points.
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...