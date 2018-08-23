Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 5: 15-yr-old Shardul Vihan Clinches Silver in Men's Double Trap Shooting
News18.com | August 23, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
Catch all the action from day five of the Asian Games through our live blog.
Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece. With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold. The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs. "Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Read More
Aug 23, 2018 2:55 pm (IST)
And now, Virender Sehwag has come in with a congratulatory message for young Shardul.
Shardul Vihan is not old enough to own a gun, but who’s stopping him from winning an Asiad gold? None! How are these teenagers doing what they are in crunch finals? One massive reason is the coaches they are training under. Shardul is coached by Olympian Anwer Sultan, who was a shotgun star in his nheydays. The likes of Jaspal Rana, Joydeep Karmakar, Mansher Singh – all stars in their own right – are guiding Indian shooting’s Gen Next in the correct direction
Aug 23, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)
So much to learn from Shardul Vihan’s pre shot routine. Well done and all the very very best for your career ahead.
Shooting: Shardul Vihan has clinched the sliver medal in the men's double trap after some extraordinary shooting in the final. Korea's Shin Hyunwoo takes the gold medal with 74 hits. Vihan finished with 73.
Aug 23, 2018 2:26 pm (IST)
Shooting: Vihan is now two points behind Shin in the final after 70 shots. He has been assured of a silver but can he clich a gold and create history!
Aug 23, 2018 2:23 pm (IST)
Shooting: So silver medal has been assured for India as Vihan is at the second spot currently with 55 points. Shin leads the way with 56 points. Both the shooters will now fight it out for a gold medal. Great stuff from the 15-year-old
Aug 23, 2018 2:20 pm (IST)
Shooting: After 50 shots, Vihan has slipped to the second spot with 45 hits to his name. Korea's Shin has taken over the lead with 47 hits. But he is now assured of a medal as only three shooters are left.
Aug 23, 2018 2:16 pm (IST)
Shooting: After 40 shots, Vihan still leads the way with 37 hits to his name, but he is tied with Korea's Shin at the top spot. Meanwhile, Korea's Sungjin is the second shooter to be eliminated.
Aug 23, 2018 2:12 pm (IST)
Shooting: After 30 shots both Vihan and Shin are locked at 28 hits each and tied at the number 1 spot. UAE's Khaled Alkaabi is the first shooter to be eliminated.
Aug 23, 2018 2:10 pm (IST)
Shooting: Vihan has now missed his second shot of the day and he momentarily slipped to the second spot. However, the Korean also missed his shot and both the shooters are now tied at number 1 spot.
Aug 23, 2018 2:08 pm (IST)
Shooting: After 20 shots, Vihan has missed just one shot thus far and he is locked at the top with Korea's Hyunwoo Shin. The third on the lost is Qatar's AL Marri.
Aug 23, 2018 2:05 pm (IST)
Shooting: Shardul Vihan has finally missed his first shot of the day but he is still in the lead. Qatar's Al Marri is second on the list with two misses. Great start by the young Indian shooter.
Aug 23, 2018 2:01 pm (IST)
Shooting: 15-year-old Shardul Vihan has now taken to the range and he is fighting it out against some of the other more experienced shooters of Asia in the double trap final. He is now leading the day with 8 out of 8 shots currently.
Aug 23, 2018 1:42 pm (IST)
Saina Nehwal is in women's singles action as well, this being the latest score.
Aug 23, 2018 1:36 pm (IST)
Sania Mirza has words of encouragement for Indian bronze medalist Ankita Raina.
Well done and well fought today @ankita_champ🥉 winning a medal for your country is one of the proudest moment you will feel in your life .cherish this moment and be proud of yourself and the fight .. onwards and upwards ..it’s just the beginning ,you’ve got one more shot today🤗
Senior Journalist, Suprita Das: In the men’s weightlifting, Ajay Singh has lifted 145 kg and Sathish Sivalingam 144 kg in the snatch. Plenty of work to be done in clean and jerk for the two to make up!
Aug 23, 2018 1:34 pm (IST)
Senior Journalist, Suprita Das: Wow, that’s a wake up call for PV Sindhu. What should’ve been a walk in the park almost ended up being an upset for the World No. 3! Too error prone today, and a shade of her usual attacking self. Experience got her through.
Aug 23, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)
And just like that, Sindhu is through to the last 16 in the women's singles badminton competition, winning the third set 23-21. She won the match 10-21, 21-12, 21-23, but Vu Thi Trang's effort has to be commended, as she fought till the last moment.
Aug 23, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)
Match point for Sindhu again. 22-21.
Aug 23, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)
Drama! Sindhu thought she had won the match 23-21 but the umpire rules in favour of Tran, saying that the shuttle had bounced inside the court. We're back on 21-21 now.
Aug 23, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)
20-20 now, Sindhu could have clinched the match on match point but smashed her shot into the net instead. The things pressure can make you do, even if the athlete in question is a serial winner.
Aug 23, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)
Sindhu leads 19-18 now! This is going to go down to the wire.
Aug 23, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)
Ok, back to badminton and Sindhu now leads Taran 16-12 in the third set. The Indian would hope to consolidate from here and clinch this match, but stranger things have happened in sport...
Aug 23, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)
Aug 23, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)
Aug 23, 2018 1:10 pm (IST)
Women's trap final: Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman finish in the 6th and 7th places respectively.
Aug 23, 2018 1:06 pm (IST)
Tarang has now clawed her way back to make it 7-7! She's matching Sindhu shot for shot, determined to not let this tie get out of her hands easily.
In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events. World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.
Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics. The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events. Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24. In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.
The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24. The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round. India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and Wednesday's round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half. But just as any other day, Wednesday was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.
Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final. After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout. Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev. Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round. The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes. In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.