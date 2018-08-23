GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 5: India's Virdhawal Khade in Butterfly Final; Varsha Varman's Double Trap Final Underway

News18.com | August 23, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
Catch all the action from day five of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece. With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold. The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs. "Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Aug 23, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Squash: India’s second game with Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu has seen him win pretty comfortably against Korea Youngjo 3-0 to move into the Round of 16.

Aug 23, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

Shooting: In the Women’s Double Trap final, there is still no good news for the Indian fans as Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman continue to find it hard to get going. 8th and 11th respectively after the first series.

Aug 23, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

Rowing: In the last medal round for India, the Indian team (Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Shinde and Pranay Naukarkar) finished 4th in Men's Lightweight Four event clocking 6:43.20 and are out of medal contention in Rowing. We were in 5 finals.

Aug 23, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Tennis: The action will begin with the Women’s Singles, where India’s Ankita Raina, already assured of a medal, will take on top seed Shuai Zhang of China in a bid to book a berth in the final and battle for Gold or Silver.

Aug 23, 2018 9:47 am (IST)

Later on in the day, India’s tennis players will take to the court and there is a lot of hope for medals with Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan and Prajnesh all in action in their semi-finals.

Aug 23, 2018 9:46 am (IST)

Volleyball: The Indian women’s team have lost their third consecutive match, this against the strong Kazakhstan women 3-0. India lost 25-8, 25-19, 25-23.  

Aug 23, 2018 9:43 am (IST)

Sport Climbing: India’s 15-year-old Maibam Chingkheinganba has qualified for the final of the men's speed event, finishing 16th overall.

Aug 23, 2018 9:40 am (IST)
Asian Games: Unlocked Oar Gate Results in Dismal Race for Dattu Bhokanal

Ace Indian rower and a medal hopeful at the Asian Games, Dattu Bhokanal missed locking the oar gate of his boat at the start of his race.

Aug 23, 2018 9:38 am (IST)

Rowing: India have missed out another medal missed after the duo of Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh finished 4th in the men’s pair A-final with a time of 7:10:86, that’s 0.33 seconds behind the Bronze medallists.  

Aug 23, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

Shooting: The Women’s Double Trap Gold medal match is currently in progress and Varsha Varman is in the fray. She’s currently scored 11.

Aug 23, 2018 9:19 am (IST)

Shooting: The Men’s double trap qualifiers are currently in progress with India represented by Shardul Vihan and Ankur Mittal. Shadul has a score of 28, while Ankur has scored 27 in the early stages of qualification.

Aug 23, 2018 9:16 am (IST)

Volleyball: The Indian women’s team continue to be in trouble against Kazakhstan and have lost the second set 25-19. Though they did show better defense in the second set, after losing the first 25-8. They have played 8 sets so far in Indonesia and yet to get to 25 points. 

Aug 23, 2018 9:14 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

News coming in from Indonesia is that rower Dattu Bhokanal missed locking the oar gate of his boat at the start of his race. That resulted in his boat losing balance about 1000-1200m into the race. Reports suggest India's coaches are miffed, and understandably so given that locking the oar gate is what rowers have to do right at the start of the race.

Aug 23, 2018 9:12 am (IST)

Rowing: In the women’s doubles sculls, India’s Poja and Sayali Shelke finish last in the A-final with a timing of 8:21.76.

Aug 23, 2018 9:11 am (IST)

Squash: India’s Sourav Ghosal has begun his campaign in style, as swatted away the challenge of the Sri Lankan Mohomed Shamil Mukthar Wakeel 3-0 to progress to the Round of 16.

Aug 23, 2018 8:57 am (IST)

Rowing: India’s Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur have finished top in the B-final of the women’s pair event with a time of 8:30:18, but that does not make them eligible for any medal.

Aug 23, 2018 8:56 am (IST)
Aug 23, 2018 8:52 am (IST)

Rowing: In the men’s doubles sculls Final A, India’s pairing of Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh can’t retrieve the day after Dattu Bhokanal’s disastrous race. The pair began well and led till the 1500m mark, before falling down the standings and coming in fourth with a time of 6:50:91.

Aug 23, 2018 8:50 am (IST)

Volleyball: The Indian women’s team are up against Kazakhstan in their Pool B game and have lost the first set of their third match 25-8. Previously, India lost both their games and are bottom of the pool.

Aug 23, 2018 8:42 am (IST)

Swimming: In the Men’s 200m Backstroke event heats Srihari Nataraj finished with a time of 2:02:97 to come in on third. In another heat, Advait Page finished fifth with a time of 2:06:85. Neither are likely to make it to the final.

Aug 23, 2018 8:38 am (IST)

Canoeing: India’s Champa Mourya has finished seventh out of 10 in the semis and all 10 have made it to the final. Mourya finished the women’s singles event with a score of 176.14, while Japan’s Ren Mishima led the charts with a score of 122.62.

Aug 23, 2018 8:23 am (IST)

Here are the standings from the Men's Singles Sculls final with India's Dattu Bhokanal. Unfortunately he came in last. 

Aug 23, 2018 8:21 am (IST)

Rowing: In the Men’s Singles Sculls final, India’s Dattu is out of contention for a medal after he has quite literally given up at the 1200m mark. He is still out there while the rest have cross the finish line. Could be an injury causing this?

Aug 23, 2018 8:18 am (IST)

Swimming: After the heroics of the Butterfly heats, Virdhawal Khade has a terrible 100m freestyle heat and finished with a time of 59.11 seconds. Khade’s qualification time for this event was 50.66 so something definitely seems to have gone wrong. Possibly still tired after the Butterfly heat which finished less than 30 minutes ago.

Aug 23, 2018 8:16 am (IST)

Rowing: The Men's Single Sculls Final featuring India's Dattu Bhokanal is underway

Aug 23, 2018 8:06 am (IST)

Swimming: In the Men’s 100 freestyle event heats, India represented by Aaron Dsouza topped his heats with a time 51.50 seconds but that is unlikely to be good enough to make the cut for the final.

Aug 23, 2018 8:04 am (IST)

Swimming Update: India’s Virdhawal Khade has qualified for the final of the 50m butterfly event with the fifth-best time across six heats, Joseph Schooling tops the chart with 23.84 seconds. The final will be around 4 pm IST.

Aug 23, 2018 7:44 am (IST)
Asian Games: Goal Fest Continues, India Betters 86-year Old Record to Hammer Hong Kong 26-0

Indian men's hockey team on Wednesday recorded its biggest ever win in international hockey by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match of the Asian Games

Aug 23, 2018 7:43 am (IST)

Golf: India’s Diksha Dagar is through with eight holes in the women’s individual round 1 and is currently leading with a -2, but a lot of the other golfers have just started so it will be a while before we get a clear picture. Other Indians in the field are Sifat Sagoo and Ridhima Dilawari with scores of +1 and +1 respectively.

Aug 23, 2018 7:39 am (IST)

Swimming: One of the first events with an Indian in the mix is the Men’s 50m butterfly heats, where in Heat 1 Anshul Kothari finished with a time of 25.45 seconds, while in Heat 2 Virdhawal Khade finished with a time of 24.09. Both topped their heats but may not make it to the final unfortunately.

Load More
In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events. World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.

Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics. The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events. Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24. In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.

The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24. The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round. India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and Wednesday's round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half. But just as any other day, Wednesday was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.

Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final. After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout. Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev. Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round. The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes. In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.
