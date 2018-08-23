Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu Begins Singles Campaign; Bopanna-Divij Assured of Silver in Men's Doubles

Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece. With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold. The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs. "Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The singles events are now underway in the badminton, and these will definitely give us better results than the team event where the men and women bowed out early. Our biggest hope of course is PV Sindhu who has an unseeded Vietnamese as her first opponent. Sindhu was super dominating against Asia’s top players at the World Championships recently, and only Carolina Marin could beat her in the final. With all the success and joy Sindhu and Saina have given us over the years, it’s hard to believe that no Indian woman has ever won a singles medal of any colour from the Asian Games. Set to change this time, fingers crossed!
Call this The Tournament of the Teens if you’d like! 15-year-old Shardul Vihan had a mega impressive nationals last year with Ggolds in senior and junior events. Hopefully he can hold his nerves for the final. Wonder if his fellow teens Lakshya and Saurabh will have some tips to share with him or not! Ankur Mittal, former World No. 1, though has failed to make the cut. Looks like its India’s day of upsets.
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan pushed for sure en route that Silver! This was always going to be a medal winning pair for India but who would have anticipated it to have been easier today. Last doubles Gold from Asiad from Somdev Devvarman and Sanam Singh in 2010, and we could have another one this time again But the surprise of the pack has been young Ankita Raina, who’s been a tremendous fighter in the women’s singles, taking the second set to a tie breaker against the top seed from China, playing a couple of superb winners while saving her opponent’s match point. Unfortunately, though Raina could not do enough to go beyond a Bronze medal, but should take confidence from her fantastic showing before heading off for the mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna.
Archery: Atanu Das has entered into quarters, winning 7-3 against Kazakhstan’s Denis Gankin. The other Indian in the fray, Vishwas, has crashed out after a 1-7 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abdullin Ilfat. In the women’s singles recurve event, Deepika Kumari has lost 3-7 against Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien Ying.
No qualification from India’s women shooters at the double trap. Shreyasi Singh has had a forgettable Asian Games. Shardul Vihan meanwhile looking good in the qualification at No. 2 though considerably behind the Korean table topper. Yet another talented teenager in the Indian shooting squad, Shardul won the junior AND senior double trap medals, individual and team, at last year’s shotgun nationals. Must be a strange feeling for veterans like Manavjit Sandhu to have boys less than his age as teammates!
Tennis: In the women’s singles semi-final, Ankita Raina is up against the top seed Chinese Zhang Shuai and has lost the first set 6-4. Ankita has taken a quick break to freshen up in between sets after she had to take a medical timeout during the set as well! A defeat gives her Bronze, a win assures her of a Silver at least.
Young #SaurabhChaudhary debuts & wins a Gold for Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men being the youngest athlete in Shooting @AsianGames. Phenomenal historic win indeed! Following it up with another Gold was #RahiJeevanSarnobat for Shooting 25m Pistol Women— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 23, 2018
Congratulations!National Records for @virdhawalkhade & #TOPSAthlete @srihari3529!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 23, 2018
With a timing of 24.09s #VirdhawalKhade set a NR in heats of Men’s 50m Butterfly while #SrihariNataraj set a NR in heats of Men’s 200m backstroke with a timing of 2:02:97.Good luck for finals today! pic.twitter.com/6Fuq4chqyF
Manu Bhaker returned to her chair after being eliminated from the 25m Pistol final earlier than she'd expected, and earlier than anyone had predicted.
Archery: In men’s recurve, Vishwas moved into the pre-quarters after a 6-2 win over Mongolia’s Purevsuren. Atanu Das was pushed to five sets by Pak Yong Won but managed to save the day for the men’s recurve archers, winning 7-3. In the women’s singles, Promila Daimary has lost to Mongolia’s Bishandee Urantungalag 2-6 in the round of 32, while Deepika Kumari beat North Korea’s Ri Ji Hyang by a similar scoreline.
PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)
In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events. World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.
Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics. The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events. Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24. In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.
The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24. The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round. India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and Wednesday's round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half. But just as any other day, Wednesday was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.
Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final. After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout. Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev. Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round. The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes. In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.
