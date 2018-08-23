GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu Begins Singles Campaign; Bopanna-Divij Assured of Silver in Men's Doubles

News18.com | August 23, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
Catch all the action from day five of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Rahi Sarnobat beat all expectations to become India's first woman shooter with an Asian Games gold and the low-profile wushu players delivered their best ever performance even in defeat on another high-yielding day for the country at the regional showpiece. With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold. The spotlight was on 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker, who shot a Games record qualifying score at the shooting range in Palembang. But to everyone's surprise, it was Rahi who delivered the yellow metal, holding her nerve in a final which was settled after two shoot-offs. "Shooting is life for me," said the former World Cup gold-medallist, who was laid low by an elbow injury after a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Aug 23, 2018 12:31 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu is in the mood to finish things off very fast here in her first singles match against Vu Thi Tarang. At the interval of the first game, she leads 11-4 after only 5 minutes. It’s unlikely that this contest will be much of a contest.

Aug 23, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

The singles events are now underway in the badminton, and these will definitely give us better results than the team event where the men and women bowed out early. Our biggest hope of course is PV Sindhu who has an unseeded Vietnamese as her first opponent. Sindhu was super dominating against Asia’s top players at the World Championships recently, and only Carolina Marin could beat her in the final. With all the success and joy Sindhu and Saina have given us over the years, it’s hard to believe that no Indian woman has ever won a singles medal of any colour from the Asian Games. Set to change this time, fingers crossed!

Aug 23, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

Badminton: Time for the big one! India's Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu is on court and up against Vietnam's Vu Thi Tarang in the round of 32 match. 

Aug 23, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Call this The Tournament of the Teens if you’d like! 15-year-old Shardul Vihan had a mega impressive nationals last year with Ggolds in senior and junior events. Hopefully he can hold his nerves for the final. Wonder if his fellow teens Lakshya and Saurabh will have some tips to share with him or not! Ankur Mittal, former World No. 1, though has failed to make the cut. Looks like its India’s day of upsets.   

Aug 23, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

Shooting: In the Men’s Double trap qualifier, India have another teenager killing it at the ranges, as 15-year-old Shardul Vihan has topped the qualification rounds with a 141 score. Former World Number 1 Ankur Mittal has failed to make the cut with a score of 134.

Aug 23, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)

Badminton: In the men’s doubles round of 32, India’s Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were up against Hong Kong’s Yonny Chung and Tam Chun Hei. The Indians have won the contest 21-12, 21-14 to progress to the pre-quarterfinals.

Aug 23, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Tennis: Bronze Medal! In the women’s singles semi-final, India’s Ankita Raina lost to top seeded Chinese Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-7 and settles for the Bronze medal.

Aug 23, 2018 12:15 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan pushed for sure en route that Silver! This was always going to be a medal winning pair for India but who would have anticipated it to have been easier today. Last doubles Gold from Asiad from Somdev Devvarman and Sanam Singh in 2010, and we could have another one this time again But the surprise of the pack has been young Ankita Raina, who’s been a tremendous fighter in the women’s singles, taking the second set to a tie breaker against the top seed from China, playing a couple of superb winners while saving her opponent’s match point. Unfortunately, though Raina could not do enough to go beyond a Bronze medal, but should take confidence from her fantastic showing before heading off for the mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna. 

Aug 23, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)

Tennis: In the men’s doubles semi-final, India’s pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan have beaten Japan’s Kaito Uesugi- Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 to qualify for the final. The pair are now assured of at least Silver. 

Aug 23, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

Kabaddi: The semi-final line-ups are in and the Indian men’s team will be have their task cut out against the formidable Iran, while the women play Chinese Taipei.

Aug 23, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

Badminton: In the men’s doubles round of 32, India’s Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are up against Hong Kong’s Yonny Chung and Tam Chun Hei. The Indians have won the first game 21-12

Aug 23, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Tennis: In the men’s doubles semi-final, India’s pairing of Rohan Boppanna and Divij Sharan have fought back to win the second set 6-3 against Japan’s Kaito Uesugi- Sho Shimabukuro. The Japanese pair won the first 6-4.

Aug 23, 2018 11:43 am (IST)

Sports Climbing: India’s Chingkheinganba Maibam secures the 16th and final qualifying spot for the final in the men’s speed category, with a score of 7.53. China’s Zhong Qixin tops the chart with 5.82.

Aug 23, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

Tennis: In the men’s doubles, India’s Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan have lost the first set to Japan’s Kaito Uesugi-Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, and are up 3-2 in the second set. The Indians are assured of a Bronze at this stage.

Aug 23, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Tennis: In the women’s singles, Ankita Raina is still locked in battle with China’s Zhang Shuai. She lost the first set against the Chinese 6-4 and is it’s all square 3-3 currently. 

Aug 23, 2018 11:39 am (IST)

Archery: Atanu Das has entered into quarters, winning 7-3 against Kazakhstan’s Denis Gankin. The other Indian in the fray, Vishwas, has crashed out after a 1-7 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abdullin Ilfat. In the women’s singles recurve event, Deepika Kumari has lost 3-7 against Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien Ying.

Aug 23, 2018 11:08 am (IST)

Badminton: In the women’s doubles, India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy have comfortably beaten the Hong Kong pairing of NT Yeung and WY NG 21-16, 21-15 in their Round of 32 game.

Aug 23, 2018 11:07 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

No qualification from India’s women shooters at the double trap. Shreyasi Singh has had a forgettable Asian Games. Shardul Vihan meanwhile looking good in the qualification at No. 2 though considerably behind the Korean table topper. Yet another talented teenager in the Indian shooting squad, Shardul won the junior AND senior double trap medals, individual and team, at last year’s shotgun nationals. Must be a strange feeling for veterans like Manavjit Sandhu to have boys less than his age as teammates!

Aug 23, 2018 11:04 am (IST)

Badminton: In the women’s doubles, India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy won the first game 21-16 in their Round of 32 match against Hong Kong's NT Yeung and WY NG. In the second game, they lead have a slender 15-13 lead and are looking to close things out soon.

Aug 23, 2018 10:58 am (IST)

Tennis: In the women’s singles semi-final, Ankita Raina is up against the top seed Chinese Zhang Shuai and has lost the first set 6-4. Ankita has taken a quick break to freshen up in between sets after she had to take a medical timeout during the set as well! A defeat gives her Bronze, a win assures her of a Silver at least.

Aug 23, 2018 10:56 am (IST)
Aug 23, 2018 10:51 am (IST)

Shooting: In the men’s Double Trap qualifiers, Shardul Vihan and Ankur Mittal are in the fray, second and eighth respectively as it stands with a long way to go still in the qualifiers.

Aug 23, 2018 10:47 am (IST)
Aug 23, 2018 10:36 am (IST)
Asian Games: 16-year-old Manu Bhaker Takes Much Needed Learning From Losses

Manu Bhaker returned to her chair after being eliminated from the 25m Pistol final earlier than she'd expected, and earlier than anyone had predicted.

Aug 23, 2018 10:35 am (IST)

Archery: In men’s recurve, Vishwas moved into the pre-quarters after a 6-2 win over Mongolia’s Purevsuren. Atanu Das was pushed to five sets by Pak Yong Won but managed to save the day for the men’s recurve archers, winning 7-3. In the women’s singles, Promila Daimary has lost to Mongolia’s Bishandee Urantungalag 2-6 in the round of 32, while Deepika Kumari beat North Korea’s Ri Ji Hyang by a similar scoreline.

Aug 23, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Squash: India’s second game with Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu has seen him win pretty comfortably against Korea Youngjo 3-0 to move into the Round of 16.

Aug 23, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

Shooting: In the Women’s Double Trap final, there is still no good news for the Indian fans as Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman continue to find it hard to get going. 8th and 11th respectively after the first series.

Aug 23, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

Rowing: In the last medal round for India, the Indian team (Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Shinde and Pranay Naukarkar) finished 4th in Men's Lightweight Four event clocking 6:43.20 and are out of medal contention in Rowing. We were in 5 finals.

Aug 23, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Tennis: The action will begin with the Women’s Singles, where India’s Ankita Raina, already assured of a medal, will take on top seed Shuai Zhang of China in a bid to book a berth in the final and battle for Gold or Silver.

Aug 23, 2018 9:47 am (IST)

Later on in the day, India’s tennis players will take to the court and there is a lot of hope for medals with Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan and Prajnesh all in action in their semi-finals.

PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)

In Jakarta, four bronze medals were settled for in wushu and though not one Indian in the fray made the finals, it would still go down as the low-profile sport's best ever performance, in terms of number of medals won, in the Asian Games. Roshibina Devi (women's 60kg), Santosh Kumar (men's 56kg) Surya Bhanu Pratap (men's 60kg) and Narender Grewal (men's 65kg) lost their respective semifinal Sanda bouts but will go back home content after the stronger-than-expected showing. The previous best was a silver and a bronze in the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Two tennis medals were also guaranteed with Ankita Raina and the top-seeded paring of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan progressing to the semifinals of their respective events. World number 189 Raina dispatched Hong Kong's Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last four of the women's singles.

Bopanna and Sharan, who don't have much experience of playing together, came up with a solid performance against the seasoned pairing of Yang Hsieh and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-1. In Jakarta, the Indian men's hockey team recorded its biggest ever international win by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match. India bettered an 86-year-old record -- a 24-1 win over the USA in the Olympics. The rowers also continued their good show and qualified for the final round in three more events. Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on August 24. In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.

The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete and qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24. The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round. India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and Wednesday's round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half. But just as any other day, Wednesday was not without its share of heartbreaks and disappointments.

Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar had to withdraw from the artistic team finals due to the knee injury, which had threatened to end her career not so long back. The team, which missed her, ended seventh in the final. After the high of two gold and a bronze medal in the freestyle competition, India endured a disappointing end to their wrestling campaign with Greco-Roman grappler Harpreet Singh losing his bronze medal bout. Harpreet (87kg) lost 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev. Harpreet was India's lone podium hope after Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep (97) failed to reach the medal round. The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the Games, going down 0-3 to Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match. India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 in 77 minutes. In taekwando, Navjeet Maan crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the 80 kg, ending the Indian men's campaign. The 24-year-old Maan lost 6-20 to Linglong Chen of China.
