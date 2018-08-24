Asian Games 2018, Day 6: Indian Hockey Team Wins 8-0, Prajnesh Settles for Tennis Bronze





DAY 5 REVIEW: Indian shooting's teenage brigade threw up another surprise in Shardul Vihan's silver but a taken-for-granted kabaddi gold was lost in a shocker as the country endured its most disappointing day at the 18th Asian Games here. With no gold added to the tally on Thursday, India slipped to 10th with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze for a total of 18 medals. The 15-year-old Vihan, with his double trap silver, became the youngest Indian shooter to win a medal at the Games where a 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary (10m air pistol) had become the youngest Indian shooter with a gold. The Meerut-based Vihan shot 73 in the final after topping the qualification earlier in the day. The gold went to 34-year-old South Korean Hyunwoo Shin and bronze to 42-year-old from Qatar, Hamad Ali Al Marri.

Aug 24, 2018 8:00 pm (IST) Hockey: India have returned to the top spot in Pool A after yet another convincing win at the Games. India thrash Japan 8-0 to make it three out of three and they have now scored 51 goals in these matches. Aug 24, 2018 7:44 pm (IST) Hockey: India have turned up the heat now and they are leading 7-0 against Japan. With their latest goal, India have also crossed the 50-goal mark in three matches in the Asian Games. Staggering! Aug 24, 2018 7:09 pm (IST) Hockey: Half-time whistle is blown by the referee and the Indian team head off the field with a comfortable lead of 3-0. SV Sunil, Dilpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh got on the score-sheet for India. Aug 24, 2018 6:52 pm (IST) Hockey: The Indian team has once again taken a comfortable lead in the match, something which they did in the first two matches as well. After the end of the first 15 minutes, India are up 2-0. Aug 24, 2018 6:48 pm (IST) Senior Journalist Surprita Das with this inside story from the Rowing camp: India’s Romanian rowing coach Nicolae Gioga has been shown the door. News coming in from Indonesia is that he was fired yesterday itself after the poor showing from the rowers. Gioga had said that Dattu Bhokanal had given up in his singles sculls final, and that Indian rowers don’t train hard enough. The team won the quadruple sculls earlier today, but according to the coach it was a failure as he had come to the tournament with the aim of winning seven golds. Sports Authority of India, it is believed, did not take long to take action. Aug 24, 2018 6:38 pm (IST) Squash: Good day of Indian squash athletes as both Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal won their respective matches to progress into the semi-finals. Pallikal beat Japan's Misaki Kobayashi 3-0, while Chinnappa beat Hong Kong's Ho Ling Chan 3-1. Both are assured of bronze medals now. Aug 24, 2018 6:27 pm (IST) Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team are now making their way out in the middle and they will clash against Japan in their third match of the Games. India are currently placed second on the Pool A table, having played one game less. If India managed to win this clash, they will once again take the top spot as they have a far better goal difference. Aug 24, 2018 6:08 pm (IST) Badminton: Another shocker in badminton as HS Prannoy has been knocked out in the first round of the competition. Prannoy lost to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 in a three-game thriller to crash out. Aug 24, 2018 5:51 pm (IST) Badminton: HS Prannoy has made it clear that he won't bow out so easily and he has hit back his round of 32 match to level it as 1-1 after two games. After losing the first game 12-21, he has fought back strongly to take the second game 21-15. Aug 24, 2018 5:49 pm (IST) Here is the match summary of Prajnesh's semi-final loss. But none the less, an excellent campaign for the Indian tennis star as he adds a medal to the country's overall tally. Aug 24, 2018 5:47 pm (IST) Tennis: Prajnesh was comfortably beaten in his men's singles semi-final clash and he has to settled for the bronze medal. Prajnesh lost to Uzbekistan's Istomin 6-2, 6-2 to settle for a bronze medal. Aug 24, 2018 5:43 pm (IST) Boxing: Indian pugilist Manoj Kumar got off the perfect start in his 69 Kg welter weight category as he thrashed his Bhutanese opponent 5-0 in the round of 32 clash to progress. Aug 24, 2018 5:29 pm (IST) Badmiton: HS Prannoy is also trailing in his round of 32 match as he lot the first game 12-21 to Thai star Kantaphon Wangcharoen. Prannoy lost the first game in 18 minutes and will look to fightback in the second. Aug 24, 2018 5:12 pm (IST) Tennis: Prajnesh has lost the first set of his semi-final clash against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. Prajnesh lost the 2-6 to fall behind in his last four clash. Aug 24, 2018 4:58 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy have a shot at history. They’re through to the quarters after a topsy turvy match against the Malaysians in 3 games. Not after 1986 has an Indian pair made it to the final of the doubles event at the Asian Games Aug 24, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) Badminton: Indian duo Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy beat Malaysia's MY Lee and MK Chow to make it into the quarter final of the women's doubles event. The duo won the match 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 Aug 24, 2018 4:46 pm (IST) Boxing: Japanese Tanak Ryomei thrash India's Gaurav Solanki in the round of 32 clash in the Men's Fly 52 kg category. Ryomei won the match 5-0 against his Indian counterpart. Aug 24, 2018 4:34 pm (IST) Squash: Saurav Ghoshal continues his good run in the men's singles event as he beats compatriot Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the quarters. Ghosal has now assured a bronze for India in squash. Ghosal prevailed over his Indian opponent 3-1 in the clash. Aug 24, 2018 4:30 pm (IST) Istomin gets an early break here against Prajneesh and he leads 2-0 at the moment Aug 24, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) The Women's Doubles badminton match is on. Doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy won the first game 21-17 and lost the second 16-21. The match is headed for a decider Aug 24, 2018 4:19 pm (IST) All eyes will be on tennis men's singles where India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. Aug 24, 2018 3:53 pm (IST) India is currently 7th in medal's tally and will not add anymore to their tally today as India's medal hopefuls for the day are done. Aug 24, 2018 3:46 pm (IST) Dipa Karmakar has finished fifth in Artistic Gymnastics, another medal hope for India who misses out. Aug 24, 2018 3:42 pm (IST) Suprita Das, Senior Journalist for News18 Sports: Massive upset! Kidambi Srikanth knocked out after a straight sets loss to Hong Kong’s Vincent Wong. He’s not been in the best form the last few months. He had a game point in the first game, failed to convert. Aug 24, 2018 3:40 pm (IST) Big upset as India's Kidambi Srikanth loses 23-21, 21-19 in straight games to Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Aug 24, 2018 3:37 pm (IST) Aug 24, 2018 3:34 pm (IST) After the first round, Dipa Karmakar is currently in third position. Aug 24, 2018 3:27 pm (IST) In the round of 32, Kidambi Srikanth has lost the first game 23-21 and is trailing in the second game. This will be a big upset if it happens,! Aug 24, 2018 3:20 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Dipa Karmakar has also starter her final in women's balance beam. All of India will be hoping that she can add another gold to India's tally! Aug 24, 2018 3:10 pm (IST) Kidambi Srikanth leading 16-15 in his round of 32 clash against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent Load More



"Sir (coach Mansher Singh) ne bola, kal sab tere se badi umar ke honge. Chad ke khelna (all competitors will be a lot older to you, just shoot fearless and they will be wary of you). I just did that," said the child prodigy. A piece of joyous history was scripted by him at the shooting ranges of Palembang but some 600km away in Jakarta, the kabaddi team produced a stunningly abysmal performance to sign off with a bronze. Ajay Thakur and his men were left wide-eyed in shock as two-time runners-up Iran finally got the better of India with a gladiatorial performance at Theatre Garuda. The 18-27 defeat will not be easily forgotten for it ended India's unchallenged kabaddi domination in the Asiad since the sport was first introduced in 1990. The fact that it's a sport indigenous to the country only adds to the humiliation and perhaps some soul-searching would be in order given that crores had been pumped into creating the Pro-Kabaddi League, complete with some Bollywood stars as team owners.



"We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," dejected India coach Ram Mehar Singh said after the shocking defeat. Among the positives to count was Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan's gritty win to enter the men's doubles final, putting India in strong contention for a gold on Friday. Bopanna and Sharan were fighting it out against the Japanese pairing of Shimbakuro S and Uesugi Kaito and having lost the first set 4-6, the Indians switched sides before emerging 6-3, 10-8 in the next two sets. In singles, however, Ankita Raina bowed out with a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals. Ankita played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang before settling for bronze. Another tennis medal was assured when world number 161 Prajnesh Gunneswaran outlasted 273rd ranked Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea 6-7 (2 ), 6-4, 7-6 (8) in a marathon quarterfinal lasting almost four hours. India were also assured of at least a bronze medal in the squash competition as the country's top ranked player Saurav Ghosal set up a quarterfinal clash with compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men's singles event.



Both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik made it to the women's singles quarterfinals with facile wins. In badminton, PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal eased into the next round. World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world number 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. In contrast, Saina just walked into the second round with a crushing 21-7, 21-9 win over Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes. But, archery continued to throw up disappointments, the fancied Deepika Kumari being a major one. The former world number one flopped yet again at the big stage on a depressing day for India's recurve archers, whose challenge ended at the Games. Only Atanu Das managed to reach the quarterfinals while the other three fell by the wayside at the preliminary stages. Das lost his quarterfinal 3-7 to Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsa Billa.



There was heartbreak in weightifting too. Ajay Singh finished a creditable fifth with a personal best effort but senior compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sathish Sivalingam got injured during the men's 77kg category competition. Sathish, who holds the national record of 339kg, suffered a thigh injury during a failed attempt of 178 kg in clean and jerk to eventually lift a total of 314kg (144kg + 170kg). In swimming, national records were shattered but no medals came off the effort. Srihari Natraj twice bettered his in the 200m backstroke but could finish only sixth in the final while Virdhawal Khade ended last in the 50m butterfly. A positive start was, however, made on the golf course where Aadil Bedi shot a bogey-free 69 that placed him and the Indian team tied second at the end of the first round. Bedi was one shot behind the reigning Australian Amateur champion, Keita Nakajima of Japan, one of the favourites.



But the Indian rowing contingent had a disastrous day, missing out on as many as four medals including in fancied events like men's single sculls and double sculls in Palembang. Gold contender Dattu Bhokanal was a major disappointment as he finished sixth and last in the single sculls final, clocking 8:28.56. He was consistently within the seven-minute mark in the run-up to the Games and his performance even in the Heats was nowhere close to his below par effort.