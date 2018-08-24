GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates, Day 6: Iran Win Gold as India Settle for Silver in Women's Kabaddi

News18.com | August 24, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from day 6 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates:
Read More
Aug 24, 2018 3:10 pm (IST)

Kidambi Srikanth leading 16-15 in his round of 32 clash against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent

Aug 24, 2018 3:01 pm (IST)

Iran continuing to upset India and this time its in mixed team compound archery as they outclass India 155-153.

Aug 24, 2018 2:48 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, India and Iran are also battling it out in archery mixed team compund where after 8 shots,  it is currently 78-77 in India's favour.

Aug 24, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 2:26 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 2:14 pm (IST)

Stunning finish here as Sakshi Kumar misses by inches here and Iran take 3-point lead, its all over here and India will have to settle for a silver here. Iran win this one 27-24 and they have done the double on India. Iran take gold in women's kabaddi!

Aug 24, 2018 2:12 pm (IST)

Sakshi Kumari giving India some hope here as she gets in a 3-point raid here and it is now 25-24 in Iran's favour. Just 1 point deficit here with 1 minute left!

Aug 24, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)

Indian captain Payel Choudhary is taken down here, India really struggling now at the moment and here it is 24-20 currently in Iran's favour. 

Aug 24, 2018 2:02 pm (IST)

Iran leading by three points here with close to 13 minutes left in the proceedings, Iran still lead 21-18 here 

Aug 24, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Randeep claims a touch but doesn't get any points, its all going downhill for India here. Iran lead 18-15 at the moment!

Aug 24, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)

Iran have taken the lead here, sensational start from the Iranian ladies in the second half-here. India is all out and they now lead 17-13 here!

Aug 24, 2018 1:50 pm (IST)

That's the end of the first half and we have seen some really exciting Kabaddi here, India threatening to run away with the game at the beginning but Iran have stayed alive here. It is 13-11 at the moment here

Aug 24, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)

Syeadi with a sensational raid for Iran, getting two points to reduce the deficit to just three points here. India currently lead 13-10 as we approach half-time

Aug 24, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)

We are approaching half-time here with close to two minutes left, India currently leading 10-8 and its all to play for!

Aug 24, 2018 1:40 pm (IST)

Iran women fighting back here, the deficit down to just 1. Randeep narrowly misses an all out here, currently 7-6 in India's favour with 9 minutes gone in the first half here.

Aug 24, 2018 1:35 pm (IST)

Superb ankle hold by Ritu and the Indian women are dominating early proceedings here, India currently lead 6-2 at the moment! 

Aug 24, 2018 1:31 pm (IST)

Payel gets the first point here with their raid for India, followed by some solid defence for India. They take a 2-0 lead early on here

Aug 24, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)

Indian women's kabaddi team is on the mat here and the final against Iran is just about to start here! We should be in for a cracker here

Aug 24, 2018 1:20 pm (IST)

In Golf men's individual event, Aadil Bedi is tied third, Rayhan Thomas John is tied fifth, Naveed Kshitij Kaul is tied 8th, Mohan Hari Singh is tied 37th. In men's team event, India are currently placed second behind Japan.

Aug 24, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

India's women's kabaddi team will be looking to avenge the men's team defeat yesterday when they take on Iran today in the final which starts at 1.30 PM IST!

Aug 24, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)

A reminder of the shooting medals for India at the Asian Games so far - 

Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela - 10m air rifle mixed team bronze

Deepak Kumar - 10m air rifle silver

Lakshay Sheoran - trap silver

Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol gold

Abhishek Verma - 10m air pistol bronze

Rahi Sarnobat - 25m air pistol gold

Heena Sidhu - 10m air pistol bronze

Aug 24, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, there are still lot of Indians in medal events today, including Dipa Karmakar and Yogeshwar Singh in gymastics as well as the women's kabaddi team, 

Aug 24, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist for News18 Sports: What a topsy turvy 10m Air Pistol final that was. With her experience, no surprise that Heena Sidhu shot that superb 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field. But that 9.6 is going to hurt her for a while, bronze is definitely not what she was going for. More after her improved shooting in the final after an inconsistent qualification round. Heart goes out to Manu who clearly looked rattled in the final. For two straight events now, she’s shot brilliantly in the qualies and cracked in the final. Jaspal Rana has his work cut out.  

Aug 24, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

MEDAL ALERT! Sidhu follows that up with a disappointing shot of 9.6 and that means she finishes third and wins the bronze medal here. She looks angry with herself and rightly so, had shot well to give herself a shot at silver but it was not to be.

Load More
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates, Day 6: Iran Win Gold as India Settle for Silver in Women's Kabaddi
Iran women's kabaddi team. (Twitter/IRNA News)

DAY 5 REVIEW: Indian shooting's teenage brigade threw up another surprise in Shardul Vihan's silver but a taken-for-granted kabaddi gold was lost in a shocker as the country endured its most disappointing day at the 18th Asian Games here. With no gold added to the tally on Thursday, India slipped to 10th with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze for a total of 18 medals. The 15-year-old Vihan, with his double trap silver, became the youngest Indian shooter to win a medal at the Games where a 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary (10m air pistol) had become the youngest Indian shooter with a gold. The Meerut-based Vihan shot 73 in the final after topping the qualification earlier in the day. The gold went to 34-year-old South Korean Hyunwoo Shin and bronze to 42-year-old from Qatar, Hamad Ali Al Marri.

"Sir (coach Mansher Singh) ne bola, kal sab tere se badi umar ke honge. Chad ke khelna (all competitors will be a lot older to you, just shoot fearless and they will be wary of you). I just did that," said the child prodigy. A piece of joyous history was scripted by him at the shooting ranges of Palembang but some 600km away in Jakarta, the kabaddi team produced a stunningly abysmal performance to sign off with a bronze. Ajay Thakur and his men were left wide-eyed in shock as two-time runners-up Iran finally got the better of India with a gladiatorial performance at Theatre Garuda. The 18-27 defeat will not be easily forgotten for it ended India's unchallenged kabaddi domination in the Asiad since the sport was first introduced in 1990. The fact that it's a sport indigenous to the country only adds to the humiliation and perhaps some soul-searching would be in order given that crores had been pumped into creating the Pro-Kabaddi League, complete with some Bollywood stars as team owners.

"We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," dejected India coach Ram Mehar Singh said after the shocking defeat. Among the positives to count was Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan's gritty win to enter the men's doubles final, putting India in strong contention for a gold on Friday. Bopanna and Sharan were fighting it out against the Japanese pairing of Shimbakuro S and Uesugi Kaito and having lost the first set 4-6, the Indians switched sides before emerging 6-3, 10-8 in the next two sets. In singles, however, Ankita Raina bowed out with a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals. Ankita played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang before settling for bronze. Another tennis medal was assured when world number 161 Prajnesh Gunneswaran outlasted 273rd ranked Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea 6-7 (2 ), 6-4, 7-6 (8) in a marathon quarterfinal lasting almost four hours. India were also assured of at least a bronze medal in the squash competition as the country's top ranked player Saurav Ghosal set up a quarterfinal clash with compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men's singles event.

Both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik made it to the women's singles quarterfinals with facile wins. In badminton, PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal eased into the next round. World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world number 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. In contrast, Saina just walked into the second round with a crushing 21-7, 21-9 win over Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes. But, archery continued to throw up disappointments, the fancied Deepika Kumari being a major one. The former world number one flopped yet again at the big stage on a depressing day for India's recurve archers, whose challenge ended at the Games. Only Atanu Das managed to reach the quarterfinals while the other three fell by the wayside at the preliminary stages. Das lost his quarterfinal 3-7 to Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsa Billa.

There was heartbreak in weightifting too. Ajay Singh finished a creditable fifth with a personal best effort but senior compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sathish Sivalingam got injured during the men's 77kg category competition. Sathish, who holds the national record of 339kg, suffered a thigh injury during a failed attempt of 178 kg in clean and jerk to eventually lift a total of 314kg (144kg + 170kg). In swimming, national records were shattered but no medals came off the effort. Srihari Natraj twice bettered his in the 200m backstroke but could finish only sixth in the final while Virdhawal Khade ended last in the 50m butterfly. A positive start was, however, made on the golf course where Aadil Bedi shot a bogey-free 69 that placed him and the Indian team tied second at the end of the first round. Bedi was one shot behind the reigning Australian Amateur champion, Keita Nakajima of Japan, one of the favourites.

But the Indian rowing contingent had a disastrous day, missing out on as many as four medals including in fancied events like men's single sculls and double sculls in Palembang. Gold contender Dattu Bhokanal was a major disappointment as he finished sixth and last in the single sculls final, clocking 8:28.56. He was consistently within the seven-minute mark in the run-up to the Games and his performance even in the Heats was nowhere close to his below par effort.
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...