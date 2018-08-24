GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates, Day 6: Sharan-Bopanna Win Gold to Increase Medal Tally; Sidhu Wins Bronze

News18.com | August 24, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Catch all the action from day 6 of the Asian Games through our live blog.

Latest Updates:
Aug 24, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, there are still lot of Indians in medal events today, including Dipa Karmakar and Yogeshwar Singh in gymastics as well as the women's kabaddi team, 

Aug 24, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist for News18 Sports: What a topsy turvy 10m Air Pistol final that was. With her experience, no surprise that Heena Sidhu shot that superb 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field. But that 9.6 is going to hurt her for a while, bronze is definitely not what she was going for. More after her improved shooting in the final after an inconsistent qualification round. Heart goes out to Manu who clearly looked rattled in the final. For two straight events now, she’s shot brilliantly in the qualies and cracked in the final. Jaspal Rana has his work cut out.  

Aug 24, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

MEDAL ALERT! Sidhu follows that up with a disappointing shot of 9.6 and that means she finishes third and wins the bronze medal here. She looks angry with herself and rightly so, had shot well to give herself a shot at silver but it was not to be.

Aug 24, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Sensational from Sidhu as she shoots a 10.8 here and now the difference between her and gold medal is just 0.1 now! Incredible shooting from Sidhu

Aug 24, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Manu Bhaker has been eliminate here with a final score of 176.2m, she finishes fifth in women's 10m air pistol final. All eyes on Heena Sidhu now, who is currently at fourth spot.

Aug 24, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

GOLD MEDAL! Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan have won the gold medal here with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev. First Asian Games gold medal for Rohan Bopanna

Aug 24, 2018 11:44 am (IST)

Heena Sidhu is currently fourth while Manu Bhaker is 6th after the first round elimination here, Bhaker clearly feeling the heat at the moment here!

Aug 24, 2018 11:39 am (IST)

Bopanna and Sharan are 4-3 up on serve here in the second set after winning the first one 6-3!

Aug 24, 2018 11:30 am (IST)

The women's 10m air pistol final is also about to start here, India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in contention here! We will get you all the live updates here.

Aug 24, 2018 11:24 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist for News18 Sports: Hard to believe but Rohan Bopanna has never won as Asian Games medal. Well, he’s a set away from gold no less at the moment. He and Divij Sharan were pushed a bit yesterday, but today so far so good!

Aug 24, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan take the first set 6-3 in the men's doubles final! India one step closer to yet another gold medal here.

Aug 24, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

Kidambi Srikanth is also in action and he is facing Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the round of 32 clash. The match is not on TV but we will bring you all the live updates here

Aug 24, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

Meanwhile in men's doubles final, India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are currently leading 3-1 in the first game against Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev. 

Aug 24, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

Incredible finish here, India have beaten Pakistan 28-27 in the last few seconds in an absolute thriller in handball. India win by single goal and are celebrating, Naveen Punia with the winning goal with 10 seconds to go! 

Aug 24, 2018 10:38 am (IST)

15 minutes to go in  the men's handball group stage between India and Pakistan, with India having a slender lead of 21-20! We should be in for a nail biter here.

Aug 24, 2018 10:31 am (IST)

Dushyant Singh had to be stretchered off during the prize distribution ceremony after he threw up due to high blood pressure. 

Aug 24, 2018 10:26 am (IST)

Meanwhile, India's handball competition is turning out to be a cracker here, Pakistan currently lead 17-16 with 37 minutes gone!

Aug 24, 2018 10:22 am (IST)
Aug 24, 2018 10:03 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist for News18 Sports: Deepika Kumari’s big stage blues story has remained the same unfortunately. She made an early exit in Rio, and here in Indonesia too in the individual and now the mixed event too where she was competing with Atanu Das. Slightly baffling given that she came into the Asian Games having won a World Cup gold. The archer says she doesn’t feel she has a mental block while competing at such events, but the stats, sadly, tell a different story. 

Aug 24, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar have finished fourth and fifth respectively in men's 300m standard rifle.

Aug 24, 2018 9:41 am (IST)

In men's lightweight eight, India missed out on the Bronze by 0.14 of a second as Hong Kong finished at 6.14.46 and India finished at 6.15.00!

Aug 24, 2018 9:36 am (IST)

Meanwhile, in men's handball India is currently playing Pakistan and the men in green lead India by 3-1 at the moment

Aug 24, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

Here is a list of Indian stars who have won gold medals so far!

BAJRANG PUNIA – WRESTLING, 65 KG FREESTYLE

VINESH PHOGAT – WRESTLING, 50 KG FREESTYLE

SAURABH CHAUDHARY – SHOOTING, 10M AIR PISTOL

RAHI SARNOBAT – SHOOTING, 25M PISTOL

DATTU BHOKANAL – ROWING, QUADRUPLE SCULLS

SAWARN SINGH

OM PRAKASH

SUKHMEET SINGH

Aug 24, 2018 9:17 am (IST)

The gold in rowing means India now has 5 Gold medals and with that the total tally is now at 21. 

Aug 24, 2018 9:12 am (IST)

These are the latest gold medal winners for India! 

Aug 24, 2018 9:04 am (IST)

Excellent news for India and its the first gold medal of the day as Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhoknal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh have won gold in men's quadruple scull

Aug 24, 2018 9:01 am (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist for News18 Sports: Contrasting qualification narratives for Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu in the 10m Air Pistol. The younger Manu started strong before finishing 3rd with qualifying score of 574/600. Heena’s start was horrid, as she languished as low as 17th at one point, but the veteran shot her way back to 7th with a qualificatiob score of 571. The event will be a test of 16 year old Manu Bhaker’s character after her poor showing in two events so far but 10m is her strength.

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates, Day 6: Sharan-Bopanna Win Gold to Increase Medal Tally; Sidhu Wins Bronze

DAY 5 REVIEW: Indian shooting's teenage brigade threw up another surprise in Shardul Vihan's silver but a taken-for-granted kabaddi gold was lost in a shocker as the country endured its most disappointing day at the 18th Asian Games here. With no gold added to the tally on Thursday, India slipped to 10th with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze for a total of 18 medals. The 15-year-old Vihan, with his double trap silver, became the youngest Indian shooter to win a medal at the Games where a 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary (10m air pistol) had become the youngest Indian shooter with a gold. The Meerut-based Vihan shot 73 in the final after topping the qualification earlier in the day. The gold went to 34-year-old South Korean Hyunwoo Shin and bronze to 42-year-old from Qatar, Hamad Ali Al Marri.

"Sir (coach Mansher Singh) ne bola, kal sab tere se badi umar ke honge. Chad ke khelna (all competitors will be a lot older to you, just shoot fearless and they will be wary of you). I just did that," said the child prodigy. A piece of joyous history was scripted by him at the shooting ranges of Palembang but some 600km away in Jakarta, the kabaddi team produced a stunningly abysmal performance to sign off with a bronze. Ajay Thakur and his men were left wide-eyed in shock as two-time runners-up Iran finally got the better of India with a gladiatorial performance at Theatre Garuda. The 18-27 defeat will not be easily forgotten for it ended India's unchallenged kabaddi domination in the Asiad since the sport was first introduced in 1990. The fact that it's a sport indigenous to the country only adds to the humiliation and perhaps some soul-searching would be in order given that crores had been pumped into creating the Pro-Kabaddi League, complete with some Bollywood stars as team owners.

"We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," dejected India coach Ram Mehar Singh said after the shocking defeat. Among the positives to count was Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan's gritty win to enter the men's doubles final, putting India in strong contention for a gold on Friday. Bopanna and Sharan were fighting it out against the Japanese pairing of Shimbakuro S and Uesugi Kaito and having lost the first set 4-6, the Indians switched sides before emerging 6-3, 10-8 in the next two sets. In singles, however, Ankita Raina bowed out with a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals. Ankita played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang before settling for bronze. Another tennis medal was assured when world number 161 Prajnesh Gunneswaran outlasted 273rd ranked Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea 6-7 (2 ), 6-4, 7-6 (8) in a marathon quarterfinal lasting almost four hours. India were also assured of at least a bronze medal in the squash competition as the country's top ranked player Saurav Ghosal set up a quarterfinal clash with compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men's singles event.

Both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik made it to the women's singles quarterfinals with facile wins. In badminton, PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal eased into the next round. World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world number 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. In contrast, Saina just walked into the second round with a crushing 21-7, 21-9 win over Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes. But, archery continued to throw up disappointments, the fancied Deepika Kumari being a major one. The former world number one flopped yet again at the big stage on a depressing day for India's recurve archers, whose challenge ended at the Games. Only Atanu Das managed to reach the quarterfinals while the other three fell by the wayside at the preliminary stages. Das lost his quarterfinal 3-7 to Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsa Billa.

There was heartbreak in weightifting too. Ajay Singh finished a creditable fifth with a personal best effort but senior compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sathish Sivalingam got injured during the men's 77kg category competition. Sathish, who holds the national record of 339kg, suffered a thigh injury during a failed attempt of 178 kg in clean and jerk to eventually lift a total of 314kg (144kg + 170kg). In swimming, national records were shattered but no medals came off the effort. Srihari Natraj twice bettered his in the 200m backstroke but could finish only sixth in the final while Virdhawal Khade ended last in the 50m butterfly. A positive start was, however, made on the golf course where Aadil Bedi shot a bogey-free 69 that placed him and the Indian team tied second at the end of the first round. Bedi was one shot behind the reigning Australian Amateur champion, Keita Nakajima of Japan, one of the favourites.

But the Indian rowing contingent had a disastrous day, missing out on as many as four medals including in fancied events like men's single sculls and double sculls in Palembang. Gold contender Dattu Bhokanal was a major disappointment as he finished sixth and last in the single sculls final, clocking 8:28.56. He was consistently within the seven-minute mark in the run-up to the Games and his performance even in the Heats was nowhere close to his below par effort.
