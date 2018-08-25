Asian Games 2018, Live Updates Day 7: India Look to Add to Medals Tally With Shooting and Athletics
News18.com | August 25, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
Catch all the action from Day 7 of the Asian Games 2018 on the News18Sports' Live Blog.
Day 6 Round Up: Tenacious rowers fought through exhaustion to redeem themselves and the first-time pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan delivered a tennis gold but India's most successful day at the 18th Asian Games was not without its share of heartbreak. The overall tally of six gold, five silver and 14 bronze medals at the end of day six put the country in 10th spot in the table with China leading the pack by quite a distance, having already crossed the 100-mark. There was no shooting gold to be celebrated today but Heena Sidhu's 10m air pistol bronze was creditable enough even as 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker once again cracked in the final after a good qualification round.
Aug 25, 2018 9:40 am (IST)
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Muhammad Anas and Rajik Arokia in action today in the 400m heats. Anas’ fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games was with a national record timing of 45.31s. At the Czezh Republic he shaved off some time to 45.24s en route to gold. While training in Europe, Anas and Arokia have been running plenty of 200m rather than 400m to work on their speed. Their biggest competitor will be Yousef Masrahi of Saudi Arabia who is the Asian record holder and also the defending champion.
Aug 25, 2018 9:40 am (IST)
Archery: The Indian men's recurve team comprising Atanu Das, Vishwas and Jagdish Chaudhary beat Vietnam 5-3 and have progressed to the quarterfinals where they will now face Korea.
Aug 25, 2018 9:29 am (IST)
Men’s High Jump: In the qualifiers, India’s Chetan has cleared 2.05m in his first go to start with and needs to raise the bar to 2.20m to qualify for the final automatically.
Hiroto Inoue has won the Asian Games marathon gold medal after a minor, late tangle with Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi as the pair sprinted together in the closing stages.
Aug 25, 2018 9:11 am (IST)
Men’s marathon: Japan’s Hiroto Inoue, who won the men’s marathon, has been accused of pushing his rival in a controversial sprint finish on Saturday, as reported by AFP. Bahrain’s Elhassan Elabbassi, who ended up second, lodged a complaint with race officials. Inoue and Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead. In the final 100 metres, Elabbassi attempted to overtake Inoue on the inside but fell back after apparent contact. “The number one [leader] pushed me,” said Elabbassi. “I would have won.”
Aug 25, 2018 9:01 am (IST)
In Canoe/Kayak Sprint: India men's team finish fifth in Canoe TBR 200m heat 2 event. However, they will be competing in the Repechage round.
Aug 25, 2018 9:00 am (IST)
Archery: Good news coming in here as the Indian Women's Recurve Team (Promila Daimary & Ankita Bhakat) through to QF as they beat Mongolia 5-3. QF scheduled at around 11 AM which will be against Chinese Taipei.
Aug 25, 2018 8:37 am (IST)
Reminder: India's Mohammad Anas and A Rajiv will be in action in just over an hour for their 400m heats. Also in action will be the exceptional Hima Das.
Aug 25, 2018 8:29 am (IST)
India's Heena Sidhu who won the Bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event, says that she had a tough time settling down early on in the final yesterday, otherwise she would have taken Gold. This was her first individual medal at the Asian Games, and a third consecutive medal at the Asiad too.
Aug 25, 2018 8:28 am (IST)
Archery: India vs Mongolia Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations is underway. India are leading 4-0 after 2 sets.
Aug 25, 2018 8:27 am (IST)
Staying with shooting, and India’s teenage sensation Anish Bhanwala is currently 3rd in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol which is in it’s second stage of qualification. Anish has a score of 293, while Shivam Shukla with 289 is on 11th.
Aug 25, 2018 8:24 am (IST)
Shooting: The Men’s Skeet qualifiers are underway too, and India represented by Sheeraz Sheikh is currently on 12th, Angad Vir Singh is 14th and both have a score of 24 currently.
The Olympic Council of Asia issued a statement Friday saying Rustem Nazarov, who lost in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram division, was disqualified from the games after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide in a pre-games test.
Teenager Rikako Ikee became the first swimmer to win six gold medals at a single Asian Games on a thrilling final night in the Jakarta pool which left continental powers Japan and China with 19 gold medals apiece.
Aug 25, 2018 7:45 am (IST)
Shooting: In Women’s Skeet Qualification, at the end of the first series, Rashmi with 24 is on fifth place, while Sekhon scored two less and has 22, which places her at 10th on the standings. There’s a long way to go though still.
Aug 25, 2018 7:34 am (IST)
Here's a look at the events India will be part of today in track and field at the Asian Games
Before too much happens in the day, here's a quick reminder of India's medals tally! We ended Day 6 with a total of 25 medals to our name and 8th on the overall tally.
Aug 25, 2018 7:25 am (IST)
Shooting: We go straight to the shooting ranges for the first set of Indians in action today, Rashmi Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon are in action in the women’s skeet qualifiers which will go on for two days. Rashmi currently stands fourth with a score of 24 after the first series, while Ganemat is currently on 11th and looking to move upwards.
Aug 25, 2018 7:21 am (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the seventh day of the Asian Games happening in Jakarta and Palembang. India's hopes rest on the young athletes today in Hima Das and Mohammad Anas. Apart from that, yet another teenager will be in action at the shooting ranges, Anish Bhanwala, while the experienced lot of Dipika Pallikal, Sourav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa will be aiming to progress to the final in their events. Don't forget the badminton stars, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will also be in action today. Good morning everyone - this Saturday promises to be an exciting one!
Hima Das on her way to winning the 400 metres gold medal in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. (Courtesy: IAAF/Twitter)
