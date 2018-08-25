GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018, Live Updates Day 7: Saina Nehwal Storms into Quarters, All Eyes on PV Sindhu, Ponnappa-Reddy

News18.com | August 25, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from Day 7 of the Asian Games 2018 on the News18Sports' Live Blog.

Day 6 Round Up: Tenacious rowers fought through exhaustion to redeem themselves and the first-time pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan delivered a tennis gold but India's most successful day at the 18th Asian Games was not without its share of heartbreak. The overall tally of six gold, five silver and 14 bronze medals at the end of day six put the country in 10th spot in the table with China leading the pack by quite a distance, having already crossed the 100-mark. There was no shooting gold to be celebrated today but Heena Sidhu's 10m air pistol bronze was creditable enough even as 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker once again cracked in the final after a good qualification round.
Read More
Aug 25, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur successfully lifts 190 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

Aug 25, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, seeded third, has won the first game against Gregoria Tunjung 21-12 in the round of 16.

Aug 25, 2018 1:49 pm (IST)

Archery: In the recurve men’s team quarter-final, India have lost to Korea 1-5 

Aug 25, 2018 1:47 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu leads Gregoria Tunjung 11-8 at the break in the first game in the Round of 16.

Aug 25, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2018 1:41 pm (IST)

In Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu’s round of 16 match against Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung match is underway.

Aug 25, 2018 1:30 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Track & Field Athletes Well-equipped to Better Incheon Show in 2018

When athletics was set to begin last time at the Incheon Asian Games, India had won just one gold, through shooter Jitu Rai.

Aug 25, 2018 1:19 pm (IST)

Badminton: In the round of 16, India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have lost to Korea's Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk 17-21, 21-19, 17-21. 

Aug 25, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)

Badminton: While the Indian men's doubles team battles it out against the Korean pair, PV Sindhu is expected to take the court soon for her round of 16 match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Aug 25, 2018 1:07 pm (IST)

Badminton: In the round of 16, India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lead Korea's Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk 11-9 at the interval in the deciding game.

Aug 25, 2018 1:03 pm (IST)

Weightlifting: India's Vikas Thakur manages a successful lift of 145kg in his 3rd snatch attempt in the Men's 94kg event.

Aug 25, 2018 1:01 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have fought back after losing the first game against Korea's Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk in the Round of 16 and won the second game 21-19.

Aug 25, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur, India’s final contestant in weightlifting is in action in the 94kg event.

Aug 25, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2018 12:39 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final

Asian champion Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv qualified for the men's 400m semifinals on the opening day of the Asian Games athletics competition.

Aug 25, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are playing Korea's Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk in the Round of 16, and have lost the first game 21-17.

Aug 25, 2018 12:30 pm (IST)

Archery: In the women’s recurve team quarterfinal, India’s Promila, Deepika and Ankita had their task cut out against a strong Chinese Taipei team and have failed to progress after being beaten 2-6.

Aug 25, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are up against Korea's Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk in the Round of 16, and at the break in the first are trailing the Koreans 7-11. 

Aug 25, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Archery: It’s not looking good for the Indian women against the Chinese Taipei. Ankita, Promila and Deepika have seen their hopes of progressing take a big big hit after they lost the first two sets 55-56 and 51-56.

Aug 25, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

Sailing: India’s Varun Ashok Thakkar and Ganapathy Kelapanda are second in the overall fleet after three races of the 49er men, while Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar are third after three races of the 49er FX women. Nethra Kumanan is on top after three races of the laser redial for women, while Harshita Tomar is third in the open laser 4.7.

Aug 25, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

Shooting: In women's skeet Qualification Day 1, India's Ganemat Sekhon is currently 9th while Rashmi Rathore is in 10th place. While, in the men’s skeet qualification, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa is currently 13th while Sheeraz Sheikh is 14th.

Aug 25, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Saina continues her domination against Fitriani whose she has never lost to in four outings now. Crowd support for the local player of course, but they love Saina too. She has happy memories of winning the Indonesian Open multiple times and is through to the Q/F now. A bit of a fight from the World No. 40  against the Indian in the second game, but too little too late! 

Aug 25, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Badminton: India's Saina Nehwal has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women's singles competition after beating Indonesia's Fitriani in straight games in 31 minutes. Saina won 21-6, 21-14

Aug 25, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

Terrific display of badminton by both Saina Nehwal and Fitriani. The Indonesian after being demolished in the first game, is giving Saina a run for her money in the second game. Scores are 18-14 to Saina at the moment and each point is being earned. 

Aug 25, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Badminton: Great fight back by the ace Saina Nehwal against Fitriani. She dug deep and at the interval of the second game she leads 11-9. From trailing 4-8, to bringing it back to 9-9 before snatching the lead – this has been fantastic from Saina.

Aug 25, 2018 11:57 am (IST)
Asian Games: 'I Hate to Lose' - Japan's Rikako Ikee Eyes Olympic Swim Glory

For someone carrying a nation's hopes and dreams on her shoulders, Japan's teenage swim sensation Rikako Ikee looks unfazed.

Aug 25, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

Saina, remember has never lost to Fitriani in the three meetings they have had so far. 

Aug 25, 2018 11:54 am (IST)

Badminton: After a great start to the match for Saina Nehwal in the first game, things are a looking very different in the second game, as she is trailing 4-8 against Fitriani. The momentum has swung and Saina needs to do something fast about it.

Aug 25, 2018 11:52 am (IST)
Load More
Asian Games 2018, Live Updates Day 7: Saina Nehwal Storms into Quarters, All Eyes on PV Sindhu, Ponnappa-Reddy
PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)

Among the disappointments, kabaddi once again formed the core of India's woes. Like its male counterpart, the defending champion Indian women's team too lost to Iran, albeit in the final, to collect a better medal compared to men, who ended with a bronze on Thursday. The humiliation of finishing without gold in a sport that is indigenous to India would have been hard to take had it not been for the stout-hearted effort of the country's rowers and a thoroughly clinical performance from Bopanna and Sharan. The rowers, all of whom belong to the Indian army, showed a soldier's spirit to come back from the disaster that was yesterday when none of them found the podium despite being in contention for four medals.

The team comprising Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win the gold medal in men's quadruple sculls. It was an especially special moment for Bhokanal after yesterday's forgettable show, when he had failed to complete his event. Before landing the top prize, India bagged two bronze medals in the sport through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in lightweight double sculls after Dushyant Chauhan started the day with a third-place finish in lightweight single sculls.

Dushyant had to be stretchered off the medal ceremony after just about standing through it and throwing up later. Rower Jagvir Singh too needed medical attention right after the race and he could not even breathe properly. "Yesterday (Thursday) we had a bad day but soldiers never give up. I told my teammates that we will go for the gold and we will give it all. It was about karo ya maro (do or die). And we did it," Sawarn, senior most member of the gold-winning quadruple sculls team, said. If rowers were all grit, there was sublime coordination on display in the men's doubles final featuring Bopanna and Sharan against Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan.

The Indians came out trumps 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes to claim the men's doubles top prize, which has now gone to India for a fifth time. "This is really special for me. This medal especially goes to the people of Coorg. They are going through tough times (after the floods) and in Kerala also. Hope this can cheer them up," said Bopanna. The lone Indian in fray in the men's singles event, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, settled for a bronze after losing 2-6 2-6 to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in a semifinal that was much more competitive than what the score-line might suggest.

Medals were also assured in squash where Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advanced to respective singles semifinals with facile wins. Aadil Bedi kept India in the medal hunt in golf, holding the third position individually and helping the team be second at the halfway mark. The men's hockey team remained unbeaten, mauling Japan 8-0 in its third preliminary match to stay on course for an expected gold and Olympic qualification. But then in Jakarta, it was another day of disbelief for Indian kabaddi as Iran became their nightmare for the second day running. This time, it was the women at the receiving end in an exciting final. There were shocked faces in the Indian camp once again as the country came to terms with Iran's rise as the new powerhouse of kabaddi, a medal in which was taken for granted at the Asiad every four years.

Not to mention the continuing poor show in archery, where the ones in recurve signed off without medals in the individual events. Those in compound are still in fray in individual competitions but aren't exactly the favourites going by current form. There was bad news in badminton with top shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy getting knocked out of the Games after shock defeats in the second round ended India's campaign in the men's singles competition. After Srikanth lost 21-23 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, Prannoy followed suit going down 12-21 21-15 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen. In gymnastics, Dipa Karmakar finished fifth in balancing beam, her jittery comeback from a knee injury not quite going as planned at least at the ongoing Games here.

The swimmers signed off without a medal, the only heartening aspect of the campaign being Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Khade bettering a few national marks. The boxers began their campaign too and it was day of mixed results for them. Veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg) eased into the pre-quarters but Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki (52kg) went out with a stunning opening-round loss. Manoj prevailed 5-0 over Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi to make the last-16 stage and set up a clash with Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov. However, Solanki was beaten in a unanimous verdict by Japan's Ryomei Tanaka, the 21-year-old India's defence all over the place against the southpaw.
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/7
    18.0 overs
    		 144/9
    18.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 - 22 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    329/10
    94.5 overs
    		 161/10
    38.2 overs
    India beat England by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...