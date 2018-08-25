GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Live Updates Day 7: Sindhu, Saina StormIinto Quarters; Ghosal, Pallikal & Chinappa Settle for Squash Bronze

News18.com | August 25, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
Catch all the action from Day 7 of the Asian Games 2018 on the News18Sports' Live Blog.

Day 6 Round Up: Tenacious rowers fought through exhaustion to redeem themselves and the first-time pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan delivered a tennis gold but India's most successful day at the 18th Asian Games was not without its share of heartbreak. The overall tally of six gold, five silver and 14 bronze medals at the end of day six put the country in 10th spot in the table with China leading the pack by quite a distance, having already crossed the 100-mark. There was no shooting gold to be celebrated today but Heena Sidhu's 10m air pistol bronze was creditable enough even as 16-year-old sensation Manu Bhaker once again cracked in the final after a good qualification round.
Aug 25, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)

Women's Hammer Throw: India's Sarita Romit Singh is currently at the number six spot with 59.9 m throw.  China's Na Luo leads the race with 71.6 m throw.

Aug 25, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Quietest day of the games so far for India. Barring Sindhu-Saina’s dominant wins and boxer Pavitra’s knock out show against her Pakistani counterpart, it’s been quite low key. All the squash singles players lost their semis. Let’s look at track and field to light up the evening session. Tejinder Toor in the shot put is a medal contender. And of course, Md Anas and Hima Das in their 400m qualifications.

Aug 25, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)

Squash: Heartbreak for Saurav Ghosal as after leading 2-0, he has succumbed to a 2-3 defeat to Hong Kong's Chung Ming. Ghosal had won the silver medal last time in Incheon 2014, however, this time he has to be content with just bronze.

Aug 25, 2018 4:50 pm (IST)

Squash: Extraordinary comeback from Chung Ming as he has forced the match into the decider now by winning back to back games. The match is now locked at 2-2. The winner of this game will play the gold medal match in men's singles. 

Aug 25, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)

Squash: Chung Ming has hit back strongly now as he takes the third game to make it 1-2. Ghosal still needs one game to still the match and secure a place in the final.

Aug 25, 2018 4:37 pm (IST)

Squash: Indian squash players Saurav Ghoshal is on the verge of securing a place in the final as he is currently 2-0 up against his Hong Kong counterpart Chung Ming. 

Aug 25, 2018 3:43 pm (IST)

Squash: Joshna Chinappa has also lost her squash semi-final clash and she will have to settle for Bronze. Chinappa lost to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam  in the final four clash. 

Asian Games: 15-year-old Shooter Anish Bhanwala Disappoints

A gold-medallist at the Commonwealth Games, 15-year-old Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala produced a below-par performance to finish without a medal in the men's 25m rapid fire air pistol event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Asian Games: Dipika Pallikal Settles for Bronze in Women's Singles

India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik on Saturday settled for a bronze in squash women's singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games here.

Aug 25, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)

Badminton: Indian’s women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy have lost in straight games against World No. 3 Chinese pair Yifan Jia- Qingchen Chen 21-11, 24-22 in the quarter-finals.

Aug 25, 2018 2:38 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Pavitra is the first of the Indian women boxers to take the ring at these games. She beat the Pakistani by RSC as her opponent wanted the bout stopped halfway through. The Hisar girl was aggressive anyway from the word go with her straight punches, and Rukhsana hardly put up a fight. The 60 kgs is a special category in Indian women’s boxing, having been dominated by Sarita Devi for many years.

Aug 25, 2018 2:36 pm (IST)

Boxing: In the women's 60kg category, India's Pavitra has beaten Pakistan's Perveen Rukhsana after the referee stopped the bout. The bout had just entered the second round before the ref handed it over to the Indian. 

Aug 25, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)

Golf: Round 3 of the women’s individual event is over. Here are the positions of the Indians: Ridhima Dilawari – T20th with a score of +5, Sifat Sagoo – T23rd with a score of +6, Diksha Dagar – 26th with a score of +7

Aug 25, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)

Boxing: India's Pavitra has had a dominant first round against her Pakistani opposition Perveen. Can she keep this up and seal berth in the quarter-finals. 

Boxing: In the women’s 60kg category, it is India vs Pakistan as Pavithra takes on Perveen Rukhsana in the Round of 16.

Aug 25, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 
No sweat for PV Sindhu as she makes it to the quarters in straight games. No hiccups whatsoever today after the opening match nailbiter. With the men’s campaign having come to an end in singles, there’s plenty to fight for, for Sindhu and Saina. A medal up for grabs in the next round for both girls. Plenty of confidence to be taken from the World Championships recently where Sindhu finished runners up and Saina did well against the likes of Ratchanok Intanon. Ratchanok in fact could be her next round opponent.  

Aug 25, 2018 2:24 pm (IST)

Weightlifting: Indian contention finishes without a medal as Vikas Thakur finishes 8th in Men's 94 kg

Squash: Dipika Pallikal has finished with Bronze after losing to Malaysia's Nicol David in women's singles squash semis. 

Aug 25, 2018 2:16 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu has progressed to the quarter-final after beating Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-15

Aug 25, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur successfully lifts 190 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

Aug 25, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, seeded third, has won the first game against Gregoria Tunjung 21-12 in the round of 16.

Aug 25, 2018 1:49 pm (IST)

Archery: In the recurve men’s team quarter-final, India have lost to Korea 1-5 

Aug 25, 2018 1:47 pm (IST)

Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu leads Gregoria Tunjung 11-8 at the break in the first game in the Round of 16.

In Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu’s round of 16 match against Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung match is underway.

PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)

Among the disappointments, kabaddi once again formed the core of India's woes. Like its male counterpart, the defending champion Indian women's team too lost to Iran, albeit in the final, to collect a better medal compared to men, who ended with a bronze on Thursday. The humiliation of finishing without gold in a sport that is indigenous to India would have been hard to take had it not been for the stout-hearted effort of the country's rowers and a thoroughly clinical performance from Bopanna and Sharan. The rowers, all of whom belong to the Indian army, showed a soldier's spirit to come back from the disaster that was yesterday when none of them found the podium despite being in contention for four medals.

The team comprising Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win the gold medal in men's quadruple sculls. It was an especially special moment for Bhokanal after yesterday's forgettable show, when he had failed to complete his event. Before landing the top prize, India bagged two bronze medals in the sport through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in lightweight double sculls after Dushyant Chauhan started the day with a third-place finish in lightweight single sculls.

Dushyant had to be stretchered off the medal ceremony after just about standing through it and throwing up later. Rower Jagvir Singh too needed medical attention right after the race and he could not even breathe properly. "Yesterday (Thursday) we had a bad day but soldiers never give up. I told my teammates that we will go for the gold and we will give it all. It was about karo ya maro (do or die). And we did it," Sawarn, senior most member of the gold-winning quadruple sculls team, said. If rowers were all grit, there was sublime coordination on display in the men's doubles final featuring Bopanna and Sharan against Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan.

The Indians came out trumps 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes to claim the men's doubles top prize, which has now gone to India for a fifth time. "This is really special for me. This medal especially goes to the people of Coorg. They are going through tough times (after the floods) and in Kerala also. Hope this can cheer them up," said Bopanna. The lone Indian in fray in the men's singles event, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, settled for a bronze after losing 2-6 2-6 to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in a semifinal that was much more competitive than what the score-line might suggest.

Medals were also assured in squash where Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advanced to respective singles semifinals with facile wins. Aadil Bedi kept India in the medal hunt in golf, holding the third position individually and helping the team be second at the halfway mark. The men's hockey team remained unbeaten, mauling Japan 8-0 in its third preliminary match to stay on course for an expected gold and Olympic qualification. But then in Jakarta, it was another day of disbelief for Indian kabaddi as Iran became their nightmare for the second day running. This time, it was the women at the receiving end in an exciting final. There were shocked faces in the Indian camp once again as the country came to terms with Iran's rise as the new powerhouse of kabaddi, a medal in which was taken for granted at the Asiad every four years.

Not to mention the continuing poor show in archery, where the ones in recurve signed off without medals in the individual events. Those in compound are still in fray in individual competitions but aren't exactly the favourites going by current form. There was bad news in badminton with top shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy getting knocked out of the Games after shock defeats in the second round ended India's campaign in the men's singles competition. After Srikanth lost 21-23 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, Prannoy followed suit going down 12-21 21-15 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen. In gymnastics, Dipa Karmakar finished fifth in balancing beam, her jittery comeback from a knee injury not quite going as planned at least at the ongoing Games here.

The swimmers signed off without a medal, the only heartening aspect of the campaign being Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Khade bettering a few national marks. The boxers began their campaign too and it was day of mixed results for them. Veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg) eased into the pre-quarters but Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki (52kg) went out with a stunning opening-round loss. Manoj prevailed 5-0 over Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi to make the last-16 stage and set up a clash with Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov. However, Solanki was beaten in a unanimous verdict by Japan's Ryomei Tanaka, the 21-year-old India's defence all over the place against the southpaw.
