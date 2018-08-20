GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018: On Asiad Debut, Lakshya On Target With A Silver

There’s little that the 19 year old Lakshay did wrong after missing his very first shot of the final. He held his nerves as the field got smaller.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 20, 2018, 3:46 PM IST
Lakshay celebrates after winning the silver medal. (Asian Games Website/ Screenshot)
When Lakshay Sheoran was done winning a silver in his first Asian Games, Manavjit Sandhu, a veteran in the trap event, who had got eliminated earlier, came down to wish the youngster. Lakshay bowed down, and touched his senior’s feet.

A tremendous moment that in some ways signifies the winds of change in Indian shooting which is being dominated by youngsters at the moment. Lakshay is the fourth teenager in the shooting squad at the Asian Games, and could not have been happier on winning silver after finishing with a final score 43/50. It could have been gold, had it not been for some crazy shooting from Chinese Taipei’s Kunpi Yang who finished at an incredible 48/50.

Lakshya won silver at the Junior Shotgun World Cup last year.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
