Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony, Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra to be India's Flag Bearer

News18.com | August 18, 2018, 5:28 PM IST
Live Updates: The 18th Asian Games that will be jointly hosted by two cities for the first time ever, kicks off on Sunday, with the opening ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta.

Preview:
Aug 18, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)
Bajrang The Key As Wrestlers Aim To Improve Asiad Showing

In Incheon, it was Yogeshwar Dutt who won gold, but this time around it's his protégé, Bajrang Punia, who's been tagged as a favourite to win the yellow metal in the 65 kg category.

Aug 18, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)
Asian Games 2018: Teenagers Target Asiad Glory

Indian shooters suffered a major setback when organisers of the 18th Asian Games trimmed several of their events for the competition in Jakarta-Palembang.

Aug 18, 2018 5:15 pm (IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the opening ceremony. Asian Games 2018 could be a good indicator of how our Indian players will perform in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Let's keep our fingers crossed.  

Aug 18, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent. He tweeted: 

Aug 18, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

The Indian boxing contingent departed the country high on confidence, with veteran boxer Vikas Krishnan calling it one of the best contingents ever at the send-off ceremony. The mood in the camp looks good too, eh?

Aug 18, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

After the usual confusion that precedes the departure of an Indian contingent for a big sports event, aren't we glad that that we can finally get on with the games? Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony. Looks like he's certainly looking forward to the games!

Aug 18, 2018 4:34 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games! It is the first time that the Asian Games will be held across two cities (Jakarta and Palembang), and the Indian contingent will be out in full force at the opening ceremony, leading up to the action that starts tomorrow. Stay tuned for continuous updates.

(Image: Rajyavardhan Rathore/Twitter)

10,000 athletes and officials from 45 nations will compete in 40 disciplines in the Games that will be held between August 18 - September 2 in the twin venues of Jakarta and Palembang. The parade of athletes is likely to begin around 6.15 PM IST, with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent. The opening ceremony is expected to feature popular Indonesian singers Anggun, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu and Via Vallen. The ceremony stage is believed to have a mountain as its backdrop, accompanied by plants and flowers unique to the host nation. The stage, made by Indonesian artists, will be where 4000 dancers will be performing.

572 Indian athletes, about 200 of who are aged 18-23, will aim to give the country a better finish than the 2014 edition of the Games in Incheon where they finished eighth with 57 medals in all. India’s build up to the competition has been messy to say the least, but the performance of youngsters such as Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das and Manu Bhaker gives India plenty of hope. Medals are expected from shooting and wrestling even though the competition is as good as the Olympics or the World Championships. That apart, the track and field stars, badminton players and hockey teams would hope to find themselves on the podium.

The competition won’t be as easy as the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year where India had it second best showing, but it certainly threw up new talent across disciplines who have shown the potential to beat the best in Asia.
