Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony, Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra to be India's Flag Bearer

In Incheon, it was Yogeshwar Dutt who won gold, but this time around it's his protégé, Bajrang Punia, who's been tagged as a favourite to win the yellow metal in the 65 kg category.
Indian shooters suffered a major setback when organisers of the 18th Asian Games trimmed several of their events for the competition in Jakarta-Palembang.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent. He tweeted:
The #AsianGames2018 are here. The best way we can support our athletes representing India 🇮🇳 is to watch them do what they do best. Let’s show them our true mettle and with pride bring home some metal, guys! 🏅🥈🥉— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 18, 2018
The Indian boxing contingent departed the country high on confidence, with veteran boxer Vikas Krishnan calling it one of the best contingents ever at the send-off ceremony. The mood in the camp looks good too, eh?
Gleeing Girls!— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 18, 2018
The three Indian🇮🇳 women boxers playing their first ever Asian Games are all kicked for the Opening Ceremony of the #AsianGames2018 #PunchMeinHaiDum #BoxtoGlory pic.twitter.com/GD53ukSI5F
After the usual confusion that precedes the departure of an Indian contingent for a big sports event, aren't we glad that that we can finally get on with the games? Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony. Looks like he's certainly looking forward to the games!
Off to Asian Games pic.twitter.com/bTTEA1DCWi— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 16, 2018
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games! It is the first time that the Asian Games will be held across two cities (Jakarta and Palembang), and the Indian contingent will be out in full force at the opening ceremony, leading up to the action that starts tomorrow. Stay tuned for continuous updates.
10,000 athletes and officials from 45 nations will compete in 40 disciplines in the Games that will be held between August 18 - September 2 in the twin venues of Jakarta and Palembang. The parade of athletes is likely to begin around 6.15 PM IST, with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent. The opening ceremony is expected to feature popular Indonesian singers Anggun, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu and Via Vallen. The ceremony stage is believed to have a mountain as its backdrop, accompanied by plants and flowers unique to the host nation. The stage, made by Indonesian artists, will be where 4000 dancers will be performing.
572 Indian athletes, about 200 of who are aged 18-23, will aim to give the country a better finish than the 2014 edition of the Games in Incheon where they finished eighth with 57 medals in all. India’s build up to the competition has been messy to say the least, but the performance of youngsters such as Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das and Manu Bhaker gives India plenty of hope. Medals are expected from shooting and wrestling even though the competition is as good as the Olympics or the World Championships. That apart, the track and field stars, badminton players and hockey teams would hope to find themselves on the podium.
The competition won’t be as easy as the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year where India had it second best showing, but it certainly threw up new talent across disciplines who have shown the potential to beat the best in Asia.
