Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold

On Day 4, India's first medal was a historic Gold when Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian female shooter to win a Gold medal at the Asian Games. With four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in their overall tally, India stood seventh in the medal table, which was led by quite a margin by powerhouse China with 82 medals, including 37 gold.