Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput Misses Out on Gold by a Whisker, Takes Asiad Medal Tally to Four

Ace India shooter Sanjeev Rajput continued his good habit of winning medals at the Asian Games as the 37-year-old won the silver medal in the Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the JSC Shooting Range in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.The 37-year-old shooter from Haryana missed out the top spot by a whisker as ended up just 0.4 point behind the eventual gold medallist. Rajput shot a phenomenal 452.7, while China's Hui Zicheng took the Gold with a score of 453.3.This is Rajput's fourth medal at the Asiad, after winning Bronze (Doha 2006), Silver (Guangzhou 2010) and Bronze (2014 Incheon).Rajput came into the Asian Games on the back of a good performance at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where he clinched the gold medal. However, the Arjuna Awardee could only shoot 1160 and finished seventh in the qualification round.But Rajput upped his game in the finals and took the lead after the first five shots and maintained it with some high class shooting. He was being ably challenged by China's Haorang Yang and Japan's Takayuki Matsumoto.Rajput then handed the lead to his Chinese counterpart Yang by hitting a paltry 8.4, which took him to third. However, Rajput recovered well in the latter stages of the event and some disastrous shooting from Yang ensured that Rajput was assured of a medal.Following Yang's ouster, his compatriot Hui Zicheng came out of nowhere and clinched the gold while Rajput had to be content with second place once again at the Asiad.