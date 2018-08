Asian Games 2018 Schedule: When and Where To Watch, Live Coverage on Sony Ten Network, Streaming Online on SonyLIV

The 2018 Asian Games will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. It will be the 18th edition of the games, since India hosted the first edition way back in 1951.The games will see over 10,000 athletes from 45 countries, competing in 58 disciplines. The Indian contingent won 57 medals at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon, and will hope to collectively better that tally in Jakarta and Palembang.There are medal hopes for India across various sports. While big things are expect from the likes of PV Sindhu in the women’s singles badminton event which starts on August 24, the Indian men’s hockey team will be gunning for gold among others, in their pursuit of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.The opening ceremony for the games will take place at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta on August 18, and the games begin a day later on August 19. The games will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network, and can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.Find the whole schedule of the disciplines at the 2018 Asian Games below:Opening ceremonyAquatics - Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionBaseball - Softball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionKabaddi - Event CompetitionKarate - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Wushu - Medal CompetitionRowing - Event CompetitionSepaktakraw - Event CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionBaseball - Softball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionCycling - Mountain bike - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Dressage - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionGymnastics - Artistic - Medal CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionKabaddi - Event CompetitionKarate - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Wushu - Medal CompetitionRowing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionSports Climbing - Event CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Event CompetitionBaseball - Softball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionCycling - Mountain bike - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Dressage - Event CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionGolf - Event CompetitionGymnastics - Artistic - Medal CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionKabaddi - Event CompetitionKarate - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Kurash - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Wushu - Medal CompetitionRowing - Event CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Medal CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionSports Climbing - Event CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Swimming - Medal CompetitionArchery - Event CompetitionBaseball - Softball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBasketball - 3X3 - Event CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCycling - Road - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionGolf - Event CompetitionGymnastics - Artistic - Medal CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionKabaddi - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Kurash - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Wushu - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionRowing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionSports Climbing - Event CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal Competition India will be hoping to clinch the hockey gold, in pursuit of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Image: Twitter)Aquatics - Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Event CompetitionBadminton - Event CompetitionBaseball - Softball - Medal CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBasketball - 3X3 - Event CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionCanoeing - Traditional boat race - Event CompetitionCycling - Road - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Dressage - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionGolf - Event CompetitionGymnastics - Artistic - Medal CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionJet ski - Medal CompetitionKabaddi - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Kurash - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Event CompetitionMartial arts - Wushu - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionSports climbing - Event CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTennis - Medal CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Event CompetitionBadminton - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBasketball - 3X3 - Event CompetitionBowling - Event CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Slalom - Medal CompetitionCanoeing - Traditional boat race - Event CompetitionCycling - Road - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Eventing - Event CompetitionFencing - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionGolf - Medal CompetitionGymnastics - Artistic - Medal CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionJet ski - Medal CompetitionKabaddi - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Kurash - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Medal CompetitionRowing - Medal CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionSports climbing - Event CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal Competition[caption id="attachment_1834729" align="alignnone" width="300"] PV Sindhu (AFP)Aquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Event CompetitionAthletics - Medal CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBasketball - 3X3 - Event CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Slalom - Medal CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Traditional boat race - Medal CompetitionCycling - BMX (race) - Medal CompetitionFencing - Medal CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionJet ski - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionSports climbing - Medal CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTable tennis - Event CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Event CompetitionAthletics - Medal CompetitionBadminton - Medal CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBasketball - 3X3 - Medal CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionBridge - Medal CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Event CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Eventing - Medal CompetitionFencing - Medal CompetitionGymnastics - Rhythmic - Medal CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionJet ski - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Pencak silat - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTable tennis - Event CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWeightlifting - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Synchronised Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Medal CompetitionAthletics - Medal CompetitionBadminton - Event CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Event CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionFencing - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionGymnastics - Rhythmic - Medal CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionRoller sports - Skateboarding - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Medal CompetitionShooting - Medal CompetitionSquash - Medal CompetitionTable tennis - Medal CompetitionTennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Wrestling - Medal Competition Manika Batra will be going for glory in the women's Table Tennis event. (Image: AP)Aquatics - Diving - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Synchronised Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionArchery - Medal CompetitionAthletics - Medal CompetitionBadminton - Event CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Medal CompetitionCycling - BMX (freestyle) - Medal CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Jumping - Medal CompetitionFencing - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionParagliding - Medal CompetitionRoller sports - Skateboarding - Medal CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTable tennis - Event CompetitionTaekwondo - Medal CompetitionTennis - Medal CompetitionTennis - Soft tennis - Event CompetitionVolleyball - Beach - Medal CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWrestling - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Diving - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Synchronised Swimming - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionAthletics - Medal CompetitionBadminton - Event CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBowling - Medal CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Medal CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionFencing - Medal CompetitionGymnastics - Trampoline - Medal CompetitionHandball - Event CompetitionField Hockey - Event CompetitionJudo - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Jujitsu - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Sambo - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTable tennis - Event CompetitionTaekwondo - Medal CompetitionTennis - Medal CompetitionTennis - Soft tennis - Medal CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWrestling - Medal Competition Can Leander Paes clinch the double's gold? (Getty Images)Aquatics - Diving - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionAthletics - Medal CompetitionBadminton - Event CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Event CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionEquestrian - Jumping - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionHandball - Medal CompetitionField Hockey - Medal CompetitionJudo - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Jujitsu - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Sambo - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionRoller sports - Roller skating - Event CompetitionSailing - Event CompetitionSepak takraw - Event CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTable tennis - Event CompetitionTaekwondo - Medal CompetitionTennis - Soft tennis - Medal CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Event CompetitionWrestling - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Diving - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Event CompetitionBadminton - Medal CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Event CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionBoxing - Event CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Medal CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionFootball - Event CompetitionHandball - Medal CompetitionField Hockey - Medal CompetitionJudo - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Jujitsu - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Sambo - Medal CompetitionModern Pentathlon - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Event CompetitionRoller sports - Roller skating - Medal CompetitionRugby sevens - Event CompetitionSailing - Medal CompetitionSepaktakraw - Event CompetitionSquash - Event CompetitionTable tennis - Medal CompetitionTaekwondo - Medal CompetitionTennis - Soft tennis - Medal CompetitionTriathlon - Medal CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Medal CompetitionWrestling - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Diving - Medal CompetitionAquatics - Water polo - Medal CompetitionBadminton - Medal CompetitionBaseball - Event CompetitionBasketball - 5X5 - Medal CompetitionBridge - Event CompetitionBoxing - Medal CompetitionCanoeing - Sprint - Medal CompetitionCycling - Track - Medal CompetitionFootball - Medal CompetitionJudo - Medal CompetitionMartial arts - Jujitsu - Medal CompetitionModern Pentathlon - Medal CompetitionParagliding - Medal CompetitionRugby sevens - Medal CompetitionSepak takraw - Medal CompetitionSquash - Medal CompetitionTable tennis - Medal CompetitionTaekwondo - Medal CompetitionTennis - Soft tennis - Medal CompetitionTriathlon - Medal CompetitionVolleyball - Indoor - Medal CompetitionBaseball and Bridge Medal Competitions followed by Closing Ceremony.