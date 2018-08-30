Asian Games 2018: Swapna Burman Wins Heptathlon Gold

In 2018, Barman, with a bandaged chin continued to compete in the heptathlon event with severe toothache and excruciating pain as she’d landed her chin on her knee during one of the events. Going into the last of the seven event discipline that happens over two days, the 800m run, Barman topped the standings. In her final event, the 21 year old strategized her run perfectly, to bag a whopping 6026 points, personal best score, in the end to become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games heptathlon gold.