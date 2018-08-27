Asian Games: After Recurve Disappointment, India Target Gold in Compound Section

Before the 18th Asian Games started a lot was expected from the world no.19 Atanu Das and world no. 7 Deepika Kumari, to get India medals in the recurve event. But the duo returned with nothing more than disappointment in the team and individual section. But the not so fancied, compound category, kind of made up for the losses.In an exceptional display of shooting, Indian men’ and women’s team made it to the final of the team compound event. Now both the teams are at least assured of a silver, and face the best in the business, South Korea on Tuesday.While the men’s team of Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma beat Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals, the women’s trio of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam got better Chinese Taipei.Though there will be a lot of pressure on the Indian archers to produce gold, Sergio Pagni, who was associated with the compound team said that Indian team has a good balance and could win a gold."Maybe the statistics are in favour of Korea, but India have a very good balance between young and experienced hands. They can do very well," the 39-year-old said."The only thing that I want to remind them is to 'enjoy'. During a final it is very important to find a way to stay together and enjoy. Enjoying is a very efficient way to get success," said Pagni, who spent two weeks training the archers at SAI training centre in Sonipat earlier this month.Even though the women’s team is currently ranked number one, Pagni did not want to predict any results."It's difficult to say -- both are very strong teams. India women team are world number one, something that the Koreans are aware of and they have to manage this," he said."The men's team are much more experienced, but a gold medal match is about mind focussing, and Indians are very strong at this."The veteran is also of the opinion that weather and wind could also play an important role in determining the outcome of both the encounters."It's an important factor during the final matches. We have worked on this and it would be same for both the teams. It's about who shoots the best tomorrow. I keep writing to them because I want to make them feel that 'I'm with them'," he signed off.(With PTI inputs)