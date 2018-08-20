English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Alcohol-free Games Village Leaves Officials High and Dry
The 'no alcohol' policy at the Asian Games Village has not gone down well with the coaches and officials travelling with the athlete.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Palembang: The 'no alcohol' policy at the Asian Games Village has not gone down well with the coaches and officials travelling with the athletes.
Some have even tried to smuggle alcohol into the Village but with little success. An alcohol-free zone is not a surprise considering Indonesia banned liquor sale from departmental stores in 2015, barring the tourist-heavy Bali province. Indonesia also has the largest Muslim population in the world.
"Only yesterday I saw whiskey bottles lying with the security guards at the Games Village. They are very strict about it. Though athletes don't care much about the lack of alcohol, it is very normal to find a beer in the international zone of any major multi-sporting event including the Commonwealth Games this year," a coach of the Indian contingent told PTI.
While alcohol is readily available in pubs and restaurants in co-host Jakarta, it is tough to find even a mild beer in the port city of Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province. For those wanting to down a quick pint, the only way left is to step out of the sprawling Jakabaring Sport City, housing the Games' venues as well the accommodation. The hotels, where many technical officials are put up, are serving alcohol but at a higher price.
"We go out sometimes for a drink but it is quite a task since the Village is cut off from the city," said another official staying at the Village.
Complaints are also piling up over the size of the accommodation provided at the Village, which can house 3,000 athletes and officials. Athletes and officials say the rooms are small and claustrophobic.
"The rooms everywhere are basic but talking about this place, I don't think I have stayed in a Games Village which has smaller rooms than here. There is no place to even keep a suitcase. There is hardly space to take a shower in the bathroom," said a member of the Indian shooting team.
Another athlete said the food quality was good at the start of the Games but has deteriorated since then. "Nobody is asking for a five-star facility but there should be some space to keep your belongings," said the athlete.
Each room has three beds and a small bathroom. Shooting, tennis, rowing, canoeing, beach volleyball, sports climbing and sepaktakraw are among the sports staged in Palembang.
Also Watch
Some have even tried to smuggle alcohol into the Village but with little success. An alcohol-free zone is not a surprise considering Indonesia banned liquor sale from departmental stores in 2015, barring the tourist-heavy Bali province. Indonesia also has the largest Muslim population in the world.
"Only yesterday I saw whiskey bottles lying with the security guards at the Games Village. They are very strict about it. Though athletes don't care much about the lack of alcohol, it is very normal to find a beer in the international zone of any major multi-sporting event including the Commonwealth Games this year," a coach of the Indian contingent told PTI.
While alcohol is readily available in pubs and restaurants in co-host Jakarta, it is tough to find even a mild beer in the port city of Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province. For those wanting to down a quick pint, the only way left is to step out of the sprawling Jakabaring Sport City, housing the Games' venues as well the accommodation. The hotels, where many technical officials are put up, are serving alcohol but at a higher price.
"We go out sometimes for a drink but it is quite a task since the Village is cut off from the city," said another official staying at the Village.
Complaints are also piling up over the size of the accommodation provided at the Village, which can house 3,000 athletes and officials. Athletes and officials say the rooms are small and claustrophobic.
"The rooms everywhere are basic but talking about this place, I don't think I have stayed in a Games Village which has smaller rooms than here. There is no place to even keep a suitcase. There is hardly space to take a shower in the bathroom," said a member of the Indian shooting team.
Another athlete said the food quality was good at the start of the Games but has deteriorated since then. "Nobody is asking for a five-star facility but there should be some space to keep your belongings," said the athlete.
Each room has three beds and a small bathroom. Shooting, tennis, rowing, canoeing, beach volleyball, sports climbing and sepaktakraw are among the sports staged in Palembang.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launching in India Today - Watch It Live Here
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
- Jabariya Jodi First Look: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Looking at Each Other
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...