Annu Rani, Monika Chaudhary Dropped From India's Asian Games Squad

Javelin thrower Annu Rani and 1500m runner Monika Chaudhary were both dropped from the Asian Games squad after their performance in the confirmatory trials was found to be unsatisfactory by the selection committee, Athletics Federation of India said on Friday.The selection committee, which met under the chairmanship of Olympian GS Randhawa at the AFI office had also asked shot-putter Naveen Chikara to give one more trial on Monday.Chikara was supposed to travel to Jakarta late on Friday night, but has now been asked to stay back."Annu Rani and Monika Chaudhary were not selected as their performance in the confirmatory trials was not found to be satisfactory by the selection committee," said CK Valson, AFI secretary. The confirmatory trials were held on Independence day at various venues.Meanwhile, from the 400m group who had a camp in the Czech Republic, Anu Raghvan clocked 57.43 seconds in the 400m hurdles confirmatory trials to book her berth for the Asian Games. Saritaben Gaikwad, who is already a part of the Indian 4x400m Indian women's relay team, also gave a trial for 400m hurdles and clocked 57.04 seconds.All the other athletes who cleared the confirmatory trials are high jumper Chetan B, 50km race walker Sandeep Kumar, long jumpers Neena Pinto and Nayana James, discus thrower Sandeep Kumari, Jauna Murmuin (400m hurdles) and Nirmala (400m).