GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games, Day 11, Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | August 29, 2018, 9:08 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
LATEST UPDATE: India have clinched their 11th Gold of the Asian Games after Swapna Barman won the Heptathlon gold. Arpinder Singh took the top spot in men's triple jump and won India's gold in the event after 48 years. Dutee Chand won her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 as she finished with silver in 200m final. Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra settled for bronze after losing to Chinese duo in the semi-final of mixed team table tennis.

DAY 10 Review: Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.
Read More
Aug 29, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

Hockey: That's the final whistle folks and Indian women's team have won the match 1-0 and that means that they have qualified for the final. Gurjit Kaur's fourth quarter goal was enough for the Women in Blue to qualify in the gold medal clash. Indian women's team enter final after 20 years and they will plan Japan in that clash.

Aug 29, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have finally managed to break the deadlock in the semis as Gurjit Kaur scores from the penalty corner to make it 1-0. India are now within touching distance of making it into the final as there is just eight minutes left in match.

Aug 29, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian women's team are currently fighting it out against China in the semis. We are into the third quarter and the score still reads 0-0. The winner of this match will go into the championship clash.

Aug 29, 2018 7:09 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Wow! Swapna Barman is the new Asian Games champion. Having maintained her lead and consistency throughout the competition and the perfect tactics in the last event which is the 800m…. Competed in excruciating pain in the high jump yesterday. Salute Swapna! Oh, and just a reminder that the 21 year old has struggled for years to get custom made shoes as she has not ten toes but twelve!

Aug 29, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Heptathlon: Swapna Barman finished fourth in the 800m but more importantly in front of China's Qingling Wang, which means that the Indian has clinched the gold medal. The 21-year-old has been sensational right through the course of seven events.

Aug 29, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 6:50 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 6:50 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 6:30 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian women's team are now in action in their semi-final and they are up against China. The Women in Blue will look to turn on the style, like they have done at the Games thus far.

Aug 29, 2018 6:28 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: No jump in last attempt, that’s three fouls, but good enough for Arpinder Singh to bag his triplr jump gold. Redemption is some sense for Arpinder whose career almost came to an end in 2014 after his CWG bronze.

Aug 29, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

Triple Jump: India's Arpinder Singh has won the gold medal in the final after jumping 16.77m. The other Indian in the final, Rakesh Babu finished sixth with 16.40m. Arpinder becomes the first Indian to win triple jump gold at the Asian Games in 48 years. 

Aug 29, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

1500m: India will now have two athletes in the final as Jinson Johnson also qualifies for it. Johnson finished with a timing of 3:46:50. Earlier, Manjit Singh came first in his qualification round.

Aug 29, 2018 6:00 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: After three jumps, India’s Arpinder Singh is in the lead. The Japanese were expected to be his toughest competitors, but they’re nowhere in the medal fray! Arpinder has been on a comeback trail and looks good for a medal. Meanwhile, in the 1500m qualification, once again India’s Manjit Singh, well behind the leaders for most part of the race, appears out of nowhere to finish fastest in the heats! Jinson Johnson in action next.

Aug 29, 2018 5:59 pm (IST)

1500m: India's Manjit Singh finishes first in the 1500m qualification. Once again, like he did in 800m final, Manjit recorded this win after coming from behind in the last lap. Sensational stuff from the Indian racer. 

Aug 29, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

Triple Jump: Arpinder has bettered his mark in his third jump as this time he touches the 16.77 mark. He has been on fire after red flag was raised in his first attempt.

Aug 29, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

Mixed Relay 4x400: So it seems that India's protest has been turned down by the Committee as the medal ceremony is taking place now. Bahrain gets Gold and India has to settled for silver. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstructing the path of Indian athlete Hima Das. During the third change of the baton, the Bahrain athlete fell and her one leg was inside India's lane and AFI believed that it hampered Hima Das's start to the race.

Aug 29, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Great start for Dutee, but The Bahraini Odiong is too strong! Dutee was superb at the bent which is where she took the lead and threatened to beat the Bahraini to gold. Congrtulations to Dutee for her second silver from the Games. From being dropped from the team in 2014 and ostracized for her gender, to this! This is the mother of all comebacks

Aug 29, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)

In the end, the difference between first and second was a bit too much but let's not take anything away from Dutee, who was simply sensational once again. 

Aug 29, 2018 5:18 pm (IST)

200m: Dutee Chand has won her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 as she finished with silver. Dutee clocked 23.20 and she was only behind Bahrain's Odiong Edidiong who clocked 22.96. Second silver of the games for Dutee. 

Aug 29, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)

Triple Jump: The Indians are setting the early pace in the event as they Arpinder Singh and Rakesh Babu are currently placed at 1 and 2 respectively. In his second jump, Arpinder touched the 16.58 mark while Rakesh reached 16.40.

Aug 29, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)

Dutee Chand could win her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 today as she will be competing in the 200m final. Dutee, who won a silver in women's 100m dash, stormed into the final by winning the semifinal in personal best time of 23:00 seconds, which was faster than her qualification round timing.

Aug 29, 2018 5:00 pm (IST)

Here is the scorecard of the match!

Aug 29, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

Table Tennis: India's Manika Batra and Sharath Achanta Kamal has lost their mixed semi-final against China's Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun. The duo lost their semis clash 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11 to settle for bronze.

Load More
Asian Games, Day 11, Highlights: As It Happened
AP Image

With today's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.

In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games. "I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers. India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89. In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals. It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle. Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.

For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her. "If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition. The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place. India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.

"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara said. In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze. India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.
Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage. There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages. It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three. However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition. Also today, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs SIN
    312/8
    49.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Singapore by 215 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    NEP vs OMA
    221/9
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Nepal by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    HK vs MAL
    161/10
    46.4 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    227/9
    50.0 overs
    		 198/10
    48.3 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Aug, 2018 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    AFG vs IRE
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 79/10
    15.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...