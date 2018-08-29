Asian Games, Day 11, Highlights: As It Happened

FT| The Indian Eves have made it to the final of the women's hockey event of the @asiangames2018 as Gurjit's late goal gets them the victory against China in their Semi-Final clash on 29th August.#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvCHN pic.twitter.com/5Pv8JlfEcG— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2018
LATEST UPDATE: India have clinched their 11th Gold of the Asian Games after Swapna Barman won the Heptathlon gold. Arpinder Singh took the top spot in men's triple jump and won India's gold in the event after 48 years. Dutee Chand won her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 as she finished with silver in 200m final. Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra settled for bronze after losing to Chinese duo in the semi-final of mixed team table tennis.
DAY 10 Review: Dark horse Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games, on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.
Hockey: That's the final whistle folks and Indian women's team have won the match 1-0 and that means that they have qualified for the final. Gurjit Kaur's fourth quarter goal was enough for the Women in Blue to qualify in the gold medal clash. Indian women's team enter final after 20 years and they will plan Japan in that clash.
. @Swapna_Barman96 - Queen of Heptathlon!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 29, 2018
Heptathlon, deemed as THE toughest Athletic event, has been conquered by 🇮🇳. Standing ovation 2 Swapna Barman, who, in a majestic display, clinched a🥇. AN ILLUSTRIOUS MOMENT in India's sports history at #ASIANGAMES! #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/Ek3IeitaUL
#TeamIndiaAthletics at #AsianGames2018 #EnergyofAsia #Run✍️- GOLD by #ManjeetSingh #Throw✍️-GOLD by #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 & #TajinderToor @Tajinder_Singh3 #Jump✍️-GOLD by #ArpinderSingh @ArpinderSingh18 #CombinedEvents- GOLD by #SwapnaBarman @Swapna_Barman96 pic.twitter.com/SRoOlQYxsQ— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 29, 2018
Breaks the 6000 point barrier and wins a Gold in style. Swapna Burman bags gold in women's heplathon event. Congratulations.#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/qbBbGbhbMl— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2018
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Wow! Swapna Barman is the new Asian Games champion. Having maintained her lead and consistency throughout the competition and the perfect tactics in the last event which is the 800m…. Competed in excruciating pain in the high jump yesterday. Salute Swapna! Oh, and just a reminder that the 21 year old has struggled for years to get custom made shoes as she has not ten toes but twelve!
Medals for Indian men in triple jump in #AsianGames— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 29, 2018
1958: Mohinder Singh #GOLD
1966: Labh Singh #BRONZE
1970: Mohinder Singh Gill #GOLD, Labh Singh #SILVER
1974: Mohinder Singh Gill #SILVER
1982: S Balasubramaniam #BRONZE
2018: Arpinder Singh #GOLD#AsianGames2018
GLORY FOR @ArpinderSingh18!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 29, 2018
What a splendid victory! Hats off to Arpinder for A GOLD at the #ASIANGAMES2018 with his victorious jumps in the Men's Triple Jump event! You made the 🇮🇳 fly higher with every jump. WELL DONE ✌🏻🎉🇮🇳 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/xoNMTFZfk5
Arpinder Singh , you beauty , what a Challang- 16.77m .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2018
Congratulations as we win a men's Triple Jump GOLD medal after 48 years. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/46ZYVROg9I
GOLD number 4✌️✌️from #TeamIndiaAthletics at #AsianGames2018 #EnergyofAsia presented to you by @ArpinderSingh18 Arpinder Singh of #India- 16.77m #India wins a men's Triple Jump GOLD medal after 48 years, In 1970, Mohinder Singh Gill won a Gold-16.11m@Ra_THORe @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/qLrQriRLbf— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 29, 2018
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: After three jumps, India’s Arpinder Singh is in the lead. The Japanese were expected to be his toughest competitors, but they’re nowhere in the medal fray! Arpinder has been on a comeback trail and looks good for a medal. Meanwhile, in the 1500m qualification, once again India’s Manjit Singh, well behind the leaders for most part of the race, appears out of nowhere to finish fastest in the heats! Jinson Johnson in action next.
SILVER in women’s 200m race goes to Dutee Chand!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2018
With a timing of 23.20s, she was terrific!
Many congratulations to @DuteeChand, an ex-trainee of #SAI COE,#Patiala on her 2nd medal in #AsianGames2018!🥈#IndiaAtAsianGames @afiindia #Athletics #ProudIndia @iaaforg #KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lFhrRPSLSF
Mixed Relay 4x400: So it seems that India's protest has been turned down by the Committee as the medal ceremony is taking place now. Bahrain gets Gold and India has to settled for silver. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstructing the path of Indian athlete Hima Das. During the third change of the baton, the Bahrain athlete fell and her one leg was inside India's lane and AFI believed that it hampered Hima Das's start to the race.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Great start for Dutee, but The Bahraini Odiong is too strong! Dutee was superb at the bent which is where she took the lead and threatened to beat the Bahraini to gold. Congrtulations to Dutee for her second silver from the Games. From being dropped from the team in 2014 and ostracized for her gender, to this! This is the mother of all comebacks
Dutee Chand could win her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 today as she will be competing in the 200m final. Dutee, who won a silver in women's 100m dash, stormed into the final by winning the semifinal in personal best time of 23:00 seconds, which was faster than her qualification round timing.
AP Image
With today's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.
In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games. "I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers. India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89. In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals. It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle. Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.
For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her. "If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition. The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place. India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.
"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara said. In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze. India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.
Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage. There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages. It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three. However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition. Also today, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.
-
