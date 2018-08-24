English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Dipa Karmakar Finishes 5th in Beam Final, Indian Gymnastics Campaign Ends Without Medal
India's campaign in the Asian Games gymnastics ended today without a medal after Dipa Karmakar finished fifth in the women's balance beam event final here.
Dipa Karmakar. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jakarta: India's campaign in the Asian Games gymnastics ended today without a medal after Dipa Karmakar finished fifth in the women's balance beam event final here.
Dipa, who was the fifth gymnast to perform on the beam, finished at the same spot with a score of 12.500 in the eight-woman final. She had scored 12.750 in the qualification round.
China's Chen Yile clinched the gold with a score of 14.600 while North Korean Kim Jong Su (13.400) and Zhang Jin (13.325) of China took the silver and bronze respectively.
Considering that she was not 100 per cent fit, Dipa's performance was not too bad. The balance beam was also not her favourite event.
She could not qualify for the final in her pet event of vault in which she had finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her old knee injury flared up during the vault qualification round as she finished behind compatriots Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak.
Dipa also had pulled out of the women's team final, in which India had finished seventh.
India thus failed yet again to win a medal in the Asian Games. The country has won just one medal in gymnastics in the history of Asian Games, when Ashish Kumar clinched a bronze in the 2010 Asiad in floor exercise.
Aruna and Pranati had finished in seventh and eighth positions respectively in the women's individual vault event final.
The men's gymnasts failed to make a mark as none of the four, including Ashish, could make it to any individual apparatus final. India also failed to qualify for the men's team event final as it finished ninth in the qualification round.
Also Watch
Dipa, who was the fifth gymnast to perform on the beam, finished at the same spot with a score of 12.500 in the eight-woman final. She had scored 12.750 in the qualification round.
China's Chen Yile clinched the gold with a score of 14.600 while North Korean Kim Jong Su (13.400) and Zhang Jin (13.325) of China took the silver and bronze respectively.
Considering that she was not 100 per cent fit, Dipa's performance was not too bad. The balance beam was also not her favourite event.
She could not qualify for the final in her pet event of vault in which she had finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her old knee injury flared up during the vault qualification round as she finished behind compatriots Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak.
Dipa also had pulled out of the women's team final, in which India had finished seventh.
India thus failed yet again to win a medal in the Asian Games. The country has won just one medal in gymnastics in the history of Asian Games, when Ashish Kumar clinched a bronze in the 2010 Asiad in floor exercise.
Aruna and Pranati had finished in seventh and eighth positions respectively in the women's individual vault event final.
The men's gymnasts failed to make a mark as none of the four, including Ashish, could make it to any individual apparatus final. India also failed to qualify for the men's team event final as it finished ninth in the qualification round.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Time Magazine Releases Its First List of Top 100 Places in the World
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...