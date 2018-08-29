English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Dutee Chand Bags Second Medal, Wins 200m Silver
Dutee Chand joined her illustrious compatriots such as P T Usha in the list of athletes who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games as she added a silver to her kitty after finishing second earlier in the women's 100m dash here on Wednesday.
AFI Image
Loading...
Jakarta: Dutee Chand joined her illustrious compatriots such as P T Usha in the list of athletes who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games as she added a silver to her kitty after finishing second earlier in the women's 100m dash here on Wednesday.
She crossed the finishing line in 23.20 seconds, behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong who clinched the gold in 22.96. The bronze went to China's Wei Yongli (23.27).
It has been an outstanding show by the 22-year-old Odisha sprinter who was not allowed to compete in 2014-15 under the IAAF's hyperandrogenism policy due to which she missed the 2014 Commonwealth and Asian Games. She fought and won a case against this policy at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.
In a recent revision of the hyperandrogenism policy of the IAAF, Dutee has been left out of its purview.
Legendary Usha had swept four gold medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, winning 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, (800m 1500m) had also won two medals at the at 1998 Bangkok Games.
Sunita Rani (1500m, 5000m ) also returned with two medals from the 2002 Busan Games.
She crossed the finishing line in 23.20 seconds, behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong who clinched the gold in 22.96. The bronze went to China's Wei Yongli (23.27).
It has been an outstanding show by the 22-year-old Odisha sprinter who was not allowed to compete in 2014-15 under the IAAF's hyperandrogenism policy due to which she missed the 2014 Commonwealth and Asian Games. She fought and won a case against this policy at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.
In a recent revision of the hyperandrogenism policy of the IAAF, Dutee has been left out of its purview.
Legendary Usha had swept four gold medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, winning 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, (800m 1500m) had also won two medals at the at 1998 Bangkok Games.
Sunita Rani (1500m, 5000m ) also returned with two medals from the 2002 Busan Games.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Kriti Kharbanda Took a Vodka Shot to Be Able to Yell at Dharmendra for a Scene
- Riteish Deshmukh's Son Takes Up Fitness Challenge, Nominates Taimur, Laksshya, Yash and Roohi
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Masaba Gupta: I Won’t Tolerate a Single Thing Being Said About Madhu’s Character
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...