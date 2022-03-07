Asian Games: EFI Set to Hold 4th Selection Trials for Show Jumping Team

The fourth selection trials of the Asian Games 2022 equestrian show jumping team will take place at the TARC Equestrian Centre in Delhi from March 9 to 13, under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

The Asian Games 2022 are scheduled to be held from September 10-25 at Hangzhou, China.

25 horse-rider combinations are expected to take part in the selection trials in individual and team events in various categories.

Show jumping is a part of equestrian events that test the stamina, speed and flexibility of the horses and the relationship shared by the horse with its riders.

The fourth trial event will also include JNEC category CSN events to provide more exposure to the age groups of athletes. One more selection trial is scheduled after which the final list for selected athletes will be prepared.

Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary general, EFI said, “After successfully conducting trials for show jumping at Bengaluru and twice in Mumbai, we are happy to conduct the trials in New Delhi. The upcoming Asian Games is an excellent opportunity for budding and experienced athletes to compete at the international stage and bring laurels for the country. EFI is committed to promote the sport and facilitate international exposure for Indian riders so that they can compete at the highest international levels."

