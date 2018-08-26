GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Asian Games: Five Mediocre Performances That Denied India Medals

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indians at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. While some athletes have performed beyond expectations and brought laurels to the country, there are some who failed to impress. News18 Sports takes a look at flops of the week:

News18 Sports

Updated:August 26, 2018, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Games: Five Mediocre Performances That Denied India Medals
PTI
Loading...
It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indians at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. While some athletes have performed beyond expectations and brought laurels to the country, there are some who failed to impress. News18 Sports takes a look at flops of the week:

Kabaddi Teams Plummet to New Lows

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

If there was one sport where the fans expected India to get two gold medals, it was kabaddi. But what transpired on the mat for our men and women teams was nothing less than a disaster. While the men’s side bowed out of the semis against Iran 18-27, the women lost 24-27 to the same opposition in the final. Thus India’s supremacy in the indigenous sport ended.

Deepika Kumari Flop

(Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The former world no. 1 archer, Deepika failed to produce a performance of substance in the recurve events. She lost in the quarters of the individual and teams event. She was no where close to her best and struggled to find form throughout the competition.

Manu Bhaker Weighed Down by Expectations


Twitter/ Doordarshan Sports Twitter/ Doordarshan Sports

The 16-year-old Manu went in as a favourite to win medals for India in the 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol and mixed team events. But the teenage sensation crumbled under pressure and could not produce even one medal for the country. She’s already seems to be burdened by the high expectations of a billion people.

Mens’S Shuttlers No Show


Image: AP Image: AP

India’s medal hopes in men’s singles badminton went for a toss when Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were ousted in their respective second round matches. After Srikanth lost 21-23, 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. India would certainly rue missed medal chance here.

Curtains For Sushil Kumar


(Reuters) (Reuters)

No one would have expected India’s star grappler Sushil Kumar not to return with a medal. But the 35-year-old could not turn on the heat in the 74kg freestyle event and lost his opening round bout against Adam Batirov of Bahrain. Perhaps it is the time to look beyond the veteran in this weight category.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...