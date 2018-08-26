English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Five Mediocre Performances That Denied India Medals
It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indians at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. While some athletes have performed beyond expectations and brought laurels to the country, there are some who failed to impress. News18 Sports takes a look at flops of the week:
PTI
Loading...
It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indians at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. While some athletes have performed beyond expectations and brought laurels to the country, there are some who failed to impress. News18 Sports takes a look at flops of the week:
Kabaddi Teams Plummet to New Lows
Image: Twitter
If there was one sport where the fans expected India to get two gold medals, it was kabaddi. But what transpired on the mat for our men and women teams was nothing less than a disaster. While the men’s side bowed out of the semis against Iran 18-27, the women lost 24-27 to the same opposition in the final. Thus India’s supremacy in the indigenous sport ended.
Deepika Kumari Flop
(Getty Images)
The former world no. 1 archer, Deepika failed to produce a performance of substance in the recurve events. She lost in the quarters of the individual and teams event. She was no where close to her best and struggled to find form throughout the competition.
Manu Bhaker Weighed Down by Expectations
Twitter/ Doordarshan Sports
The 16-year-old Manu went in as a favourite to win medals for India in the 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol and mixed team events. But the teenage sensation crumbled under pressure and could not produce even one medal for the country. She’s already seems to be burdened by the high expectations of a billion people.
Mens’S Shuttlers No Show
Image: AP
India’s medal hopes in men’s singles badminton went for a toss when Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were ousted in their respective second round matches. After Srikanth lost 21-23, 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. India would certainly rue missed medal chance here.
Curtains For Sushil Kumar
(Reuters)
No one would have expected India’s star grappler Sushil Kumar not to return with a medal. But the 35-year-old could not turn on the heat in the 74kg freestyle event and lost his opening round bout against Adam Batirov of Bahrain. Perhaps it is the time to look beyond the veteran in this weight category.
Also Watch
Kabaddi Teams Plummet to New Lows
Image: Twitter
If there was one sport where the fans expected India to get two gold medals, it was kabaddi. But what transpired on the mat for our men and women teams was nothing less than a disaster. While the men’s side bowed out of the semis against Iran 18-27, the women lost 24-27 to the same opposition in the final. Thus India’s supremacy in the indigenous sport ended.
Deepika Kumari Flop
(Getty Images)
The former world no. 1 archer, Deepika failed to produce a performance of substance in the recurve events. She lost in the quarters of the individual and teams event. She was no where close to her best and struggled to find form throughout the competition.
Manu Bhaker Weighed Down by Expectations
Twitter/ Doordarshan Sports
The 16-year-old Manu went in as a favourite to win medals for India in the 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol and mixed team events. But the teenage sensation crumbled under pressure and could not produce even one medal for the country. She’s already seems to be burdened by the high expectations of a billion people.
Mens’S Shuttlers No Show
Image: AP
India’s medal hopes in men’s singles badminton went for a toss when Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were ousted in their respective second round matches. After Srikanth lost 21-23, 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. India would certainly rue missed medal chance here.
Curtains For Sushil Kumar
(Reuters)
No one would have expected India’s star grappler Sushil Kumar not to return with a medal. But the 35-year-old could not turn on the heat in the 74kg freestyle event and lost his opening round bout against Adam Batirov of Bahrain. Perhaps it is the time to look beyond the veteran in this weight category.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Nora Fatehi Killed it in Dilbar, but I Still Like the Original Version More: Sushmita Sen
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...