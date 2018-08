Asian Games: Five Mediocre Performances That Denied India Medals

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indians at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. While some athletes have performed beyond expectations and brought laurels to the country, there are some who failed to impress. News18 Sports takes a look at flops of the week: Image: TwitterIf there was one sport where the fans expected India to get two gold medals, it was kabaddi. But what transpired on the mat for our men and women teams was nothing less than a disaster. While the men’s side bowed out of the semis against Iran 18-27, the women lost 24-27 to the same opposition in the final. Thus India’s supremacy in the indigenous sport ended. (Getty Images)The former world no. 1 archer, Deepika failed to produce a performance of substance in the recurve events. She lost in the quarters of the individual and teams event. She was no where close to her best and struggled to find form throughout the competition. Twitter/ Doordarshan SportsThe 16-year-old Manu went in as a favourite to win medals for India in the 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol and mixed team events. But the teenage sensation crumbled under pressure and could not produce even one medal for the country. She’s already seems to be burdened by the high expectations of a billion people. Image: APIndia’s medal hopes in men’s singles badminton went for a toss when Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were ousted in their respective second round matches. After Srikanth lost 21-23, 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. India would certainly rue missed medal chance here. (Reuters)No one would have expected India’s star grappler Sushil Kumar not to return with a medal. But the 35-year-old could not turn on the heat in the 74kg freestyle event and lost his opening round bout against Adam Batirov of Bahrain. Perhaps it is the time to look beyond the veteran in this weight category.