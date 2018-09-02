Gold Medalist Amit's Ancestral Village Erupts in Joy

As Amit Panghal (49kg) on Saturday hit the golden punch at the ongoing Asian Games, back home in his village Mayana, the anxious villagers erupted in spontaneous joy and celebration.The villagers, who had waited with bated breath, turned joyous after a stunning tactical win by Amit over reigning Olympic and Asian champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the summit clash at Jakarta.Residents of nearby villages too descended to Mayana, some 8 km from Rohtak, to congratulate his father Vijender Singh, a farmer and his elder brother Ajay, a JCO in the Army. "I am elated," said Vijender after watching his younger son winning the gold.He, however, at the same time felt dejected as his elder son who too is a boxer was not part of the event. "Had our financial position been better not only Amit even Ajay too would have today brought a medal for the country," he said.He hailed the Manohar Lal Khattar government's sports policy which honours medal winners by giving cash award and government job. "I could not afford to train my both sons as I was financially poor," he said.Reacting over his younger brother's feat, Ajay, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Army, said due to poor financial situation, their father could not afford the expenses on costly boxing equipments and diet. "I wanted Amit to carry on with his passion and bring a medal for the country," he said.Amit (49kg) on Saturday became only the eighth Indian boxer ever to claim a gold medal at the Asian Games. The 22-year-old, the only Indian to make the finals, prevailed 3-2 against the more fancied Dusmatov, who had beaten him in a split verdict in last year's world championships.India signed off its boxing campaign at the Games with a gold and a bronze, won by Vikas Krishan in the middle-weight category.