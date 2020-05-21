Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer Dingko Singh Undertakes Road Journey from Delhi to Imphal

Asian Games boxing gold medallist Dingko Singh has undertaken a 2,400km distance journey from Delhi to Imphal, Manipur and he hopes to complete his trip, with his wife, a nurse and two drivers, in 48 hours without any overnight stops.

Dingko was in Delhi for the treatment of his cancer but as his jaundice had not subsided, the doctors could not go ahead with chemotherapy, Times of India reported.

According to the report, on April 26, Dingko had been airlifted to Delhi due to the efforts of Boxing Federation of India as his scheduled radiotherapy at Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) was getting delayed.

Upon examination, the doctors suggested chemotherapy instead but could not be administered due to jaundice. All this while, Dingko was almost quarantined in his at the ILBS.

The government announced on Wednesday that domestic flights will resume on Monday but by then Dingko, whose request had been advanced, had already begun his journey back home, TOI reported.

The 41-year-old former boxer contracted jaundice in January and was admitted at the ILBS, where it was suspected that he was having a strong relapse of a form of liver cancer, cholangiocarcinoma.

Since he had already undergone a whole cycle of chemotherapy in 2017, radiation was suggested for him but due to his low blood count, it had to be put off. In his bid to improve his blood count, he went home in early March after spending six weeks at the ILBS, before returning for treatment only to face a delay again.