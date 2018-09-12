English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Invited for Treatment by AIIMS
India’s first ever heptathlon champion in Asian Games, Swapna Barman has been invited by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences [AIIMS] for her tooth and lower back problems.
India’s first ever heptathlon champion in Asian Games, Swapna Barman has been invited by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences [AIIMS] for her tooth and lower back problems.
“We invite the nation’s pride — Asian Games gold medallist heptathlete Swapna Barman — to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences [AIIMS] for diagnosis and treatment of her tooth infection and lower back pain. You brought smiles on the faces of a million Indians, it is now our turn to make you smile without pain and suffering. The 2,000 resident doctors at AIIMS will work hard to ensure that you have the best possible treatment available,” was the statement from the AIIMS according to a report in The Hindu.
This comes days after the Asian Games Gold medallist’s coach, Subhas Sarkar said the athlete would “undergo a series of medical tests and may opt for surgery, if required, on her problematic lower back”.
According to Sarkar, Barman is no state to compete currently and getting her back into shape is top of the agenda. Barman had previously complained of lower back problems while competing at the Asian Games last month in Jakarta.
She has been having problems in the lumbar region since the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar. She also had minor knee injuries at that time.
Harjit Singh Bhatti from AIIMS said, “We understand that the athlete has problems in her lumbar region [lower back] since the past year and that the player is also possibly looking at surgical intervention after medical investigations. Her coach has noted that Ms. Barman’s medical treatment is priority now as there is a danger of her collapsing if she continues to compete.”
“It is now our turn to show gratitude and love for our player, and we as doctors can offer good medical care, diagnosis and treatment. AIIMS is the best in the country in terms of manpower, quality diagnosis, and international treatment and recovery programmes. We will offer the very best for our very best athlete. So we have send this open invitation to ensure that this gifted athlete is able to compete longer and ensure that our country remains on the top in the medal tally,” he said.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
