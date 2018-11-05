Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman to Get Seven Pairs of Customized Footwear

Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman will receive seven pairs of customized shoes, one each for the different events of Heptathlon, sports giants Adidas announced on Monday.Swapna, who became the first Indian to secure a gold medal in heptathlon at the Asian Games held earlier this year, was born with six toes in both her feet. Her plight was highlighted after she clinched the gold medal at the Jakarta Games.Over the past two months, Adidas has worked extensively with authorities in India and their own Athlete Services lab at the headquarters in Germany to seek a solution for Swapna, a media release said.After a detailed foot analysis, the brand has decided to support Swapna by designing customized high-performance footwear and shall be providing her with seven unique pairs, one each for the seven different events of Heptathlon."At adidas we believe that 'through sport, we have the power to change lives' and Swapna is a great example of this. We are extremely happy to welcome Swapna into the Adidas family," said Sean Van Wyk, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas India.The customised solutions for Swapna have been crafted keeping in mind size, pressure points and cushioning requirements to provide her the perfect fit, comfort, and traction."It's an honour for any sportsperson to be associated with the adidas family. I realized my dream of winning a gold medal for India, now I am preparing to fulfil my next dream of winning an Olympic Gold for India,"Swapna said."I am looking forward to train and compete in my new footwear and with the continued support from adidas, I am sure I shall continue improving as an athlete," she added.