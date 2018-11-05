English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman to Get Seven Pairs of Customized Footwear
Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman will receive seven pairs of customized shoes, one each for the different events of Heptathlon, sports giants Adidas announced on Monday.
REUTERS
Loading...
New Delhi: Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman will receive seven pairs of customized shoes, one each for the different events of Heptathlon, sports giants Adidas announced on Monday.
Swapna, who became the first Indian to secure a gold medal in heptathlon at the Asian Games held earlier this year, was born with six toes in both her feet. Her plight was highlighted after she clinched the gold medal at the Jakarta Games.
Over the past two months, Adidas has worked extensively with authorities in India and their own Athlete Services lab at the headquarters in Germany to seek a solution for Swapna, a media release said.
After a detailed foot analysis, the brand has decided to support Swapna by designing customized high-performance footwear and shall be providing her with seven unique pairs, one each for the seven different events of Heptathlon.
"At adidas we believe that 'through sport, we have the power to change lives' and Swapna is a great example of this. We are extremely happy to welcome Swapna into the Adidas family," said Sean Van Wyk, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas India.
The customised solutions for Swapna have been crafted keeping in mind size, pressure points and cushioning requirements to provide her the perfect fit, comfort, and traction.
"It's an honour for any sportsperson to be associated with the adidas family. I realized my dream of winning a gold medal for India, now I am preparing to fulfil my next dream of winning an Olympic Gold for India,"Swapna said.
"I am looking forward to train and compete in my new footwear and with the continued support from adidas, I am sure I shall continue improving as an athlete," she added.
Swapna, who became the first Indian to secure a gold medal in heptathlon at the Asian Games held earlier this year, was born with six toes in both her feet. Her plight was highlighted after she clinched the gold medal at the Jakarta Games.
Over the past two months, Adidas has worked extensively with authorities in India and their own Athlete Services lab at the headquarters in Germany to seek a solution for Swapna, a media release said.
After a detailed foot analysis, the brand has decided to support Swapna by designing customized high-performance footwear and shall be providing her with seven unique pairs, one each for the seven different events of Heptathlon.
"At adidas we believe that 'through sport, we have the power to change lives' and Swapna is a great example of this. We are extremely happy to welcome Swapna into the Adidas family," said Sean Van Wyk, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas India.
The customised solutions for Swapna have been crafted keeping in mind size, pressure points and cushioning requirements to provide her the perfect fit, comfort, and traction.
"It's an honour for any sportsperson to be associated with the adidas family. I realized my dream of winning a gold medal for India, now I am preparing to fulfil my next dream of winning an Olympic Gold for India,"Swapna said.
"I am looking forward to train and compete in my new footwear and with the continued support from adidas, I am sure I shall continue improving as an athlete," she added.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix is the Late Night Show We Need
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
- WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...