Asian Games Gold Medallist Tejinder Greeted With News of Fathers Demise On Arrival in India

Asian Games Shot put Gold medallist Tejinder Pal Singh Toor’s father passed away late on Monday, September 4, just as Toor arrived in New Delhi.Toor had dedicated his Gold medal to his ailing father, Karam Singh, who had been battling with cancer for the last two years. After winning the medal with a throw which smashed the Asian Games and national record (20.75m), he had said, “A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends, and all those have paid off today. Now I will meet my dad but I will be there for only two days.”Toor was aware of his father’s ill-health while he was at the Games and was planning to travel to Moga, Punjab to meet him, right upon arriving in India.The Athletics Federation of India tweeted the news in the morning, through a post which read, “AFI is in deep shock. We received Tejinder Toor, our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father’s demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family.”Twenty-three year old Toor registered sub-20 metre throws in his first four attempts at the Asian Games, but breached the 20 metre mark with his final throw. He had won the silver medal in the Asian Championships held in Bhubaneshwar in 2017, and had finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.