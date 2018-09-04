English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games Gold Medallist Tejinder Greeted With News of Fathers Demise On Arrival in India
Toor had dedicated his Gold medal to his ailing father, Karam Singh, who had been battling with cancer for the last two years. After winning the medal with a throw which smashed the Asian Games and national record (20.75m), he had said, “A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends, and all those have paid off today. Now I will meet my dad but I will be there for only two days.”
Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates on the podium after receiving his gold medal for the men's shot put during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Asian Games Shot put Gold medallist Tejinder Pal Singh Toor’s father passed away late on Monday, September 4, just as Toor arrived in New Delhi.
Toor had dedicated his Gold medal to his ailing father, Karam Singh, who had been battling with cancer for the last two years. After winning the medal with a throw which smashed the Asian Games and national record (20.75m), he had said, “A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends, and all those have paid off today. Now I will meet my dad but I will be there for only two days.”
Toor was aware of his father’s ill-health while he was at the Games and was planning to travel to Moga, Punjab to meet him, right upon arriving in India.
The Athletics Federation of India tweeted the news in the morning, through a post which read, “AFI is in deep shock. We received Tejinder Toor, our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father’s demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family.”
Twenty-three year old Toor registered sub-20 metre throws in his first four attempts at the Asian Games, but breached the 20 metre mark with his final throw. He had won the silver medal in the Asian Championships held in Bhubaneshwar in 2017, and had finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.
Toor had dedicated his Gold medal to his ailing father, Karam Singh, who had been battling with cancer for the last two years. After winning the medal with a throw which smashed the Asian Games and national record (20.75m), he had said, “A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends, and all those have paid off today. Now I will meet my dad but I will be there for only two days.”
Toor was aware of his father’s ill-health while he was at the Games and was planning to travel to Moga, Punjab to meet him, right upon arriving in India.
The Athletics Federation of India tweeted the news in the morning, through a post which read, “AFI is in deep shock. We received Tejinder Toor, our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father’s demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family.”
Twenty-three year old Toor registered sub-20 metre throws in his first four attempts at the Asian Games, but breached the 20 metre mark with his final throw. He had won the silver medal in the Asian Championships held in Bhubaneshwar in 2017, and had finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Star in the Perfect Candid Shot on Their Maldives Vacation; See Pictures
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teaser Image, Hands-on Video Show 5G Connectivity, Camera Slider And More
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...