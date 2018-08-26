Asian Games: Hima Das Breaks National Record Yet Again On Her Way To Silver

SILVER FOR @HimaDas8



18 year-old champion and #TOPSAthlete @himadas8 has bagged a SILVER medal in women’s 400 metres!



Not only this, she has created a NEW NATIONAL RECORD!



WELL DONE, STAR! Keep it up!#KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/nwCX5Sp9po — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

“I don’t chase medals, I chase time” Hima Das said after finishing a creditable sixth at the Commonwealth Games this year where she clocked 51.32s. She meant every word. At the U20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, the Assam girl was a tad slower, 51.46s, but it was good enough to see her zoom up to super-stardom, as she became the first Indian track athlete to win gold at a global event.Between Tampere and Jakara, where she then came for her maiden Asian Games, Das had been lapped up by a sports and entertainment firm that would take care of her commercial interests for two years.In Jakarta, first she ran 51.00s in her qualification, a new national record. She’d gone past Manjeet Kaur’s 14-year old national record of 51.05s. And then, 24 hours later, the 18 year old clocked 50.79s in the final, breaking her own record to bag silver.In the process, she became the first Indian woman to run sub-51. Only Bahrain’s Salwa Naser, the eventual gold medallist with a Games record timing of 50.79s.Das’ coach in Assam, Nabajit Malakar, calls her hatke.“What have you done?” Malakar asked her in shock when Das returned from her first international outing in Bangkok with a blonde streak in her hair. “This will become a trend, Sir, you wait and watch,” was his ward’s response.She wasn’t wrong. As Das headed to Jakarta, a group of friends back in Assam dyed a portion of their hair blonde too. To go with her hairstyle, Das has a positive attitude, body language that oozes confidence, and a now-famous Assamese catchphrase, Mon Jai, which means ‘I feel like’.At the moment, Das in chasing time, as she likes. Getting better with each meet. At CWG, she finished sixth in a stiff field, in Jakarta, she missed out on gold to the World Championship silver medallist.The last 200m is when the daughter of a rice farmer from India, picks up pace with an unbelievable burst of energy and power, as she gets closer to the finish line.In Das and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India have the kind of athletes it hasn’t had in a fairly long time – incredible performers in their respective events, and X-factor to go with that.How India preserves this kind of talent and grooms them for further glory is going to be crucial now on.