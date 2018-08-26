English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Asian Games: Hima Das Breaks National Record Yet Again On Her Way To Silver
Between Tampere and Jakara, where she then came for her maiden Asian Games, Das had been lapped up by a sports and entertainment firm that would take care of her commercial interests for two years.
Hima Das (AFI/ Twitter)
Loading...
“I don’t chase medals, I chase time” Hima Das said after finishing a creditable sixth at the Commonwealth Games this year where she clocked 51.32s. She meant every word. At the U20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, the Assam girl was a tad slower, 51.46s, but it was good enough to see her zoom up to super-stardom, as she became the first Indian track athlete to win gold at a global event.
Between Tampere and Jakara, where she then came for her maiden Asian Games, Das had been lapped up by a sports and entertainment firm that would take care of her commercial interests for two years.
In Jakarta, first she ran 51.00s in her qualification, a new national record. She’d gone past Manjeet Kaur’s 14-year old national record of 51.05s. And then, 24 hours later, the 18 year old clocked 50.79s in the final, breaking her own record to bag silver.
In the process, she became the first Indian woman to run sub-51. Only Bahrain’s Salwa Naser, the eventual gold medallist with a Games record timing of 50.79s.
Das’ coach in Assam, Nabajit Malakar, calls her hatke.
“What have you done?” Malakar asked her in shock when Das returned from her first international outing in Bangkok with a blonde streak in her hair. “This will become a trend, Sir, you wait and watch,” was his ward’s response.
She wasn’t wrong. As Das headed to Jakarta, a group of friends back in Assam dyed a portion of their hair blonde too. To go with her hairstyle, Das has a positive attitude, body language that oozes confidence, and a now-famous Assamese catchphrase, Mon Jai, which means ‘I feel like’.
At the moment, Das in chasing time, as she likes. Getting better with each meet. At CWG, she finished sixth in a stiff field, in Jakarta, she missed out on gold to the World Championship silver medallist.
The last 200m is when the daughter of a rice farmer from India, picks up pace with an unbelievable burst of energy and power, as she gets closer to the finish line.
In Das and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India have the kind of athletes it hasn’t had in a fairly long time – incredible performers in their respective events, and X-factor to go with that.
How India preserves this kind of talent and grooms them for further glory is going to be crucial now on.
Also Watch
Between Tampere and Jakara, where she then came for her maiden Asian Games, Das had been lapped up by a sports and entertainment firm that would take care of her commercial interests for two years.
In Jakarta, first she ran 51.00s in her qualification, a new national record. She’d gone past Manjeet Kaur’s 14-year old national record of 51.05s. And then, 24 hours later, the 18 year old clocked 50.79s in the final, breaking her own record to bag silver.
SILVER FOR @HimaDas8— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018
18 year-old champion and #TOPSAthlete @himadas8 has bagged a SILVER medal in women’s 400 metres!
Not only this, she has created a NEW NATIONAL RECORD!
WELL DONE, STAR! Keep it up!#KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/nwCX5Sp9po
In the process, she became the first Indian woman to run sub-51. Only Bahrain’s Salwa Naser, the eventual gold medallist with a Games record timing of 50.79s.
Das’ coach in Assam, Nabajit Malakar, calls her hatke.
“What have you done?” Malakar asked her in shock when Das returned from her first international outing in Bangkok with a blonde streak in her hair. “This will become a trend, Sir, you wait and watch,” was his ward’s response.
She wasn’t wrong. As Das headed to Jakarta, a group of friends back in Assam dyed a portion of their hair blonde too. To go with her hairstyle, Das has a positive attitude, body language that oozes confidence, and a now-famous Assamese catchphrase, Mon Jai, which means ‘I feel like’.
At the moment, Das in chasing time, as she likes. Getting better with each meet. At CWG, she finished sixth in a stiff field, in Jakarta, she missed out on gold to the World Championship silver medallist.
Congratulations @HimaDas8 💪proud 🇮🇳Jai hind https://t.co/MEXDb1swoI— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2018
The last 200m is when the daughter of a rice farmer from India, picks up pace with an unbelievable burst of energy and power, as she gets closer to the finish line.
In Das and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India have the kind of athletes it hasn’t had in a fairly long time – incredible performers in their respective events, and X-factor to go with that.
How India preserves this kind of talent and grooms them for further glory is going to be crucial now on.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat First Look: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tease Us With a Modern Fairytale
- Bobby Deol: People Were Not Interested in Working With Me Before Race 3
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...